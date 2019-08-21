39 Things Under $35 You'll Wear Again & Again — & Are Shockingly All On Amazon

Splurging on the season's latest trends is undeniably fun, but styling said trendy pieces is going to be a struggle if you don't already have a solid selection of staples to work with. That's why it's so important to stock your wardrobe with timeless classics, basic knits, and minimalist layering pieces, like these 40 things under $35 that you'll wear again and again. That way, when you do wind up picking up that new, animal print skirt or pair of strappy, neon sandals, you'll have enough pieces in your closet to style it a dozen different ways.

Not only is every item on this list affordable, but they can all be bought right on Amazon, too. Home to a mix of small-scale artisans, contemporary labels, and their very own in-house brands, Amazon's fashion marketplace is an amazing place to find a selection of quality clothes, shoes, and accessories at competitive price points — and don't forget about that speedy two-day Prime shipping. What's more, with the game-changing Prime Wardrobe program (which is automatically included with any Prime subscription), you can try up to eight items for a week to decide what you want to keep. Anything you want to return, you won't be charged for — and return shipping is free.

So go ahead and indulge in a little bit of risk-free shopping. Not only are these pieces easy to return, Amazon reviewer-approved, and totally affordable, but their timeless designs means you'll wear them forever.

1. These Silky Camisoles That'll Take You Through Every Season Wantschun Silk Satin Camisoles (3-Pack) $34 Amazon see on amazon The genius of these camisoles lies in their versatility. Thanks to the strappy design and silky satin material, they're cooling and breathable enough for hotter months — but when the temperature starts to drop, you can layer a cardigan or blazer on top. Since they come in multi-packs of various colors, they're easy to customize to your outfit and they're a great value, too. Available sizes: XX-Small - 4X-Large

2. The Perfect Canvas Tote For Everyday Wear BAGGU Duck Bag Canvas Tote $34 Amazon see on amazon For a versatile tote that'll literally last you a lifetime, this classic canvas Duck Bag from BAGGU is the one. Choose from 13 minimalist colors and prints, like nautical-inspired stripes , faded grey plaid, and washed denim. The deep design is large enough to fit a laptop, books, a change of clothes, and more, making it a must-have for people on the go. Made of 100 percent recycled cotton, it has two handles, so you can carry it by hand or wear it across your shoulder.

3. Some High-Waisted Briefs That Are Stretchy, Comfortable, & Stay Put wirarpa High-Waisted Underwear (4-Pack) $21 Amazon see on amazon Made of super soft combed cotton, these high-waisted briefs might just become your new favorite no-fuss underwear. The band is extra-thick to prevent rolling and sliding, while the fabric itself is breathable, sweat-wicking, stretchy, and lightweight. You can get this four-pack in a wide range of colors, or you can choose larger packs for an even greater value. Available sizes: X-Small - 5X-Large

4. A Fuzzy Cashmere Cardigan With Buttons LIUMILAC Soft Cashmere Cardigan $28 Amazon See On Amazon Oversized buttons and a fuzzy cashmere-like fabric elevate this V-neck sweater, which comes in your choice of white or black. Pair it with everything from jeans or plaid trousers to a skirt and tights. According to one reviewer, it's "amazingly comfortable" and "very stylish." Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

5. A Pair Of Asymmetric-Style Sandals Minimalists Will Love find. Women's Asymmetric Toe-Thong Flat Sandals Slipper $34.22 Amazon see on amazon Available in both black and white, these asymmetric sandals add a sleek, ultra-stylish touch to any outfit. As one reviewer put it, "Very cute shoes! Fit true to size and fairly comfortable. I didn’t experience any rubbing or blistering from the straps. I don’t know that you would want to walk miles in them, but cute and comfortable for summer outings." Available sizes: 5-10.5

6. A Classic Oxford Shirt That Can Be Styled So Many Different Ways Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Poplin Shirt $19.50 Amazon see on amazon This classic, Oxford-style blouse is one of those basics that can be styled so many different ways. Pair it with denim cutoffs and sandals for a casual, effortless look; wear it tucked into dress pants to the office; or layer it under a slouchy sweater for a preppy-inspired vibe. This one is super-soft, machine-washable, and made of 100 percent cotton. Choose from 16 versatile prints: pastel stripes, polka dots, gingham, plaid, and even a fun pineapple pattern. Available sizes: XS-XXL

7. A Jumpsuit So Comfortable, It Doubles As Loungewear LAINAB Women's Short Sleeve Loose Wide Legs Casual Jumpsuit $29.99 see on amazon Whether you're headed to the airport, have a day full of errands, or simply plan on lounging around the house, this super soft, stretchy jumpsuit will keep you comfortable while still looking cute. To add to its comfort factor, it has an elastic, drawstring waist, which is adjustable. A keyhole cut at the back reveals a cute detail when your hair is up, and, when paired with heels, this jumpsuit could easily take you for a night on the town. Choose from six colors, in strapless or short sleeve styles. Available sizes: S-XL

8. The Versatile Blouse Every Woman Should Own J.Crew Mercantile Women's Ruffle Sleeve Camp Shirt $34.50 Amazon see on amazon You can never go wrong with a classic, button-down blouse, like this one from J.Crew. Dress it up by tucking it into a skirt, or pair it with jeans for a casual vibe. Its breezy sleeves will keep you comfortable in hot temps, and the slouchy cut looks great on everyone. Choose from black or red. Available sizes: XXS-3X

9. A Much Chicer Take On The Standard Sports Bra Mae Women's Seamless Hi Neck Open Back Bralette $18 Amaazon see on amazon This ribbed sports bra has nearly all five-star reviews thanks to its stretchy design that moves with your body while remaining supportive. Featuring a chic ribbed fabric and wire-free construction, it can even double as a top; try wearing it under an oversized blazer or denim jacket with high-waisted bottoms. It's sold in black, blue, and grey, all of which have a vintage, faded look. Available sizes: XS-XL

10. A Pair Of Chunky Gold Hoops That Go With Everything Me & Hz Fashion Gold Silver Hoop Earrings $13.99 Amazon see on amazon These chunky gold hoops offer a slightly more modern take on your classic pair of hoop earrings. If you don't love the gold finish, you'll be glad to know the lead- and nickel-free earrings are available in silver, as well as a variety of other shapes and sizes, too.

11. A Pair Of Paper Bag Pants That Are As Comfortable As They Are Stylish ezShe Women's Casual High Paperbag Waist Slim Cropped Ankle Pants $18.99 Amazon see on amazon Sick of jeans and other suffocating pants? Then you need to try these stretchy, breathable, paper bag-style trousers. Thanks to their elastic waist and the hint of spandex in the fabric, these chic-looking pants will keep you comfortable in any climate or situation. Choose from 11 colors and prints, including army green, navy, black, and plaid. Available sizes: XS-XXL

12. These Versatile Belts That Go With Practically Any Outfit SANSTHS Skinny Leather Belts (4-Pack) $17 Amazon See On Amazon If you love adding a little shape to your jumpsuits and dresses, you need these skinny leather belts. Each variety pack comes with four different colors, so you can add a finishing touch to every outfit regardless of your shoes, bag, and fabric color. Reviewers say they're "high-quality" — especially for the price — and they love the gold accents for "that extra touch of dressy." Available sizes: XS - XXL

13. A Sideways Letter Necklace For A Twist On The Standard Nameplate MONOOC Sideways Large Initial Necklace $9 Amazon See On Amazon Available in 18 different letter options, this slanted-letter necklace offers a twist on the traditional nameplate. It's a number-one best-seller because it's 18-karat gold-plated and has an 18-inch chain with a 2-inch extender — plus it's "beautiful," "well-made," and "perfect for a gift," according to reviewers.

14. An Essential Tank Top Made Of Super-Soft Terry Daily Ritual Women's Supersoft Terry Double-Strap Tank $19 Amazon see on amazon Made of super soft terry and available in a variety of muted colors — black, heather grey, army green, and more — you'll always find a use for this cute and comfortable cami. "I really love the feel of this fabric. It's kind of heavyweight, but it's so soft and comfortable. It fits well and has some stretch to it, but it's not form fitting - stretchy but still loose fitting," one reviewer described. They add, "The double straps are nice and my beige bra strap hides right under them." Available sizes: XS-XXL

15. A More Stylish Alternative To Your Basic Rain Boots Asgard Women's Ankle Rain Boots Waterproof Chelsea Boots $25.99 Amazon see on amazon When you first spot these Chelsea-style ankle boots, you might not have realized that they're actually rain boots. That's right: with these short rubber shoes, you can put away your clunky rainwear in favor of something much more stylish. And, if you prefer a shade other than black, you'll be glad to discover colors such as bright yellow and glittery silver. Available sizes: 4.5-12

16. These Soft, Stretchy Build-Your-Own Yoga Leggings Core 10 Build Your Own Yoga Leggings $9 Amazon See On Amazon Choose between three waist options (cross, high, or medium), two colors (black or heather gray), and eight sizes when you build your own yoga pants. Core 10's polyester-spandex blend is stretchy, opaque, and breathable. Each pair also has a hidden pocket in the back of the thick waistband. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

17. A Jumpsuit That's As Elegant As Any Dress Romwe Women's Sleeveless Ruffle Wide Leg Jumpsuit $26 Amazon see on amazon Equally as elegant as a dress, this ruffled jumpsuit is the perfect no-fuss outfit for nights out, days at the office, and even formal events. Made with a hint of spandex for added stretch, it's sold in eight colors, including pink, black, navy, and white. Reviewers call it "very classy" and say it "fits like a glove." Available sizes: XS-XXL

18. A Backpack That's Both Practical & Pretty LCFUN Leather Backpack $21 Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to backpacks, you don't have to choose between practical and stylish — especially with this one from LCFUN. Yes, it has a roomy interior with multiple pockets and a protective polyester lining, but its gold accents and decorative bow are so elegant, one reviewer used it "for a wedding on a boat." Get it in your choice of seven colors, all in artificial leather and with adjustable straps.

19. A Breezy Dress That Comes In Over 15 Colors & Prints BestWendding Summer Floral Flowy Party Dress $15.99 Amazon see on amazon Consider this the perfect warm weather dress. Thanks to its flowy hem, V-neck cut, and loose, bell sleeves, it's airy and breathable, while the lightweight, slightly stretchy fabric will keep you cool even on hot summer days. Get it in over 15 colors and prints, including an array of colorful floral designs. Available sizes: S-XXL

20. A Pair Of Fun Statement-Earrings To Dress Up Any Plain Outfit Kelmall Golden/Silver Raised Design Statement Earrings $9.90 Amazon see on amazon Compliment any otherwise plain outfit with these chunky statement earrings. If you don't like the ones pictured, know that they come in a range of other shapes and colors, including black hearts and silver squares.

21. A Pair Of Comfortable, Block Heel Sandals That Come In Over 10 Colors BAMBOO Women's Block Heel Sandal with Ankle Strap $30 Amazon see on amazon Combining style with comfort, these strappy little sandals go with just about every outfit imaginable. The chunky block heel makes them comfortable enough to wear all day long, while the cushioned footbed helps offer arch support. They come in so many cute colors, too, including black, gold, beige, and neon with clear straps. Available sizes: 5.5-11

22. An Off-The-Shoulder Tunic That Goes Well With Everything Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Terry Cotton and Modal Cold Shoulder Tunic $28 $23.80 Amazon see on amazon Available in navy and black, this off-the-shoulder top shows off just the right amount of skin while still looking professional. It's made of a cotton and spandex fabric that's stretchy and soft, while the extra long hem looks particularly good paired with leggings. Available sizes: 1X-7X

23. A Cute Little Anklet With Dainty Beads Italian Sterling Silver Rhodium Plated Diamond Cut Oval and Round Beads Mezzaluna Chain Ankle $19 Amazon see on amazon Everything '90s is cool again, including jewelry for your toes and feet. This dainty anklet adds just a hint of extra sparkle, whether you're dancing in sandals or barefoot on the beach. Get it in black, rose gold, silver, or multi-colored beads; it has a 4.5-star overall Amazon rating with over 1,000 reviews. Available sizes: 9"-10"

24. An Everyday Blouse That's Casual, Yet Polished Amazon Essentials Cotton Popover Tunic $20 Amazon See On Amazon This versatile blouse is perfect for all your semi-casual occasions; wear it to the office, to run errands, or to lunch with your friends. Choose from 13 colors and prints in both dark and light tones — and since it's made from 100% cotton, it's soft, breathable, and easy to care for. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

25. Comfortable Chinos You Can Dress Up Or Down Daily Ritual Women's Washed Chino Wide Leg Crop $28.65 $26.30 Amazon see on amazon Made of 98 percent cotton with a bit of stretch courtesy of elastane, these high-waisted chinos offer just the right amount of structure while still being comfortable. Get them in navy, khaki, light pink, off-white, or olive green. Available sizes: 2-16

26. Basic Jersey Tank Tops You'll Get A Ton Of Use Out Of Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Jersey V-Neck Tank Top $21 Amazon see on amazon Thanks to their versatility, these rayon and spandex tank tops are an Amazon favorite. Wear them around the house, to your favorite workout class, or tuck them into jeans for a sleek but casual look. Made of super soft and stretchy jersey, they come in black, navy, and heather grey. Available sizes: 1X-7X

27. An Easy Way To Feel Comfortable, But Look Dressed Up Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress $25.86 $24.62 Amazon see on amazon Get ready fast but still look totally put together with this soft knit maxi dress. The fabric contains elastane for an added hint of stretch, while the cinched waist offers a bit of tailored appeal. This dress looks equally as good with sneakers, sandals, heels, and mules as it does worn barefoot. It's available in a range of colors and patterns, including florals and medallion-inspired prints. Available sizes: XS-XXL

28. A Mockneck Top With Fun, Ruffled Detailing Jack Women's Worth The Stripe Rib Knit Long Sleeve Shirt $27.89 $26.50 Amazon see on amazon The mock neck cut, ruffle accent, and striped print offer a more elevated take on your basic long sleeve T-shirt. Also available in white, this top looks particularly good with jeans or tucked into skirts. Available sizes: XS-L

29. Stretchy Denim Jeans With On-Trend, Frayed Cuffs dollhouse Women's Size Clooney Plus Denim $24.33 Amazon see on amazon Cotton, polyester, and spandex collide for the most comfortable pair of jeans on Amazon. That said, they don't compromise on style, thanks to their trendy, cropped, frayed ankle. Available sizes: 14-20

30. A Best-Selling Top That Comes In Dozens Of Colors jonivey Women's Button Down V Neck Strappy Tank Top $17.99 Amazon see on amazon Available in 29 colors and prints, it's no wonder this lightweight, flowy camisole has earned nearly all five-star reviews. The super versatile top looks good with just about everything, and though summery, it can also be worn through fall when styled under a jacket or blazer. Available sizes: S-XXL

31. Lightweight Cotton Pants You'll Live In All Summer Long Ecupper Womens Casual Loose Elastic Waist Cotton Trouser $24.98 Amazon see on amazon Linen pants are a summer staple, but then, once the cold weather rolls around, you can still wear them around the house. This chic pair comes in 14 colors and prints, including bright green floral and brown coffee leaves, and they're made of 100 percent cotton for ultimate comfort. Available sizes: S-5XL

32. An Eyelet-Style Blouse To Take You From The Office To Date Night Romwe Women's Sleeveless Ruffle Stand Collar Embroidery Button Slim Cotton Blouse Top $18.99 Amazon see on amazon Professional enough to wear to the office but cute enough to wear out, this eyelet style blouse will become a new go-to in your wardrobe rotation. In addition to black and white, it also comes in a variety of other pretty colors, like pink, blue, yellow, and coral. Available sizes: XS-3X

33. An Incredibly Comfortable Pair Of Breathable, Slip-On Sneakers Kuzima Women's Slip-On Sneaker $29.99 Amazon see on amazon These shoes look like classic lace-up sneakers, but thanks to their stretchy design, they're actually slip-ons. The laces, however, are still functional, so you can still tighten the body of the shoe around your foot for optimal comfort and wear. They're sold in five colors, including purple, rose gold, black, and two variations of white. Available sizes: 6-10

34. Floral Wide Leg Pants That Feel Like Pajamas, But Can Easily Be Dressed Up BerryGo Women's Boho High Waist Wide Leg Pants $22 Amazon see on amazon Combining the comfort of sweatpants with the elegance of florals, these breezy wide leg pants are perfect for any warm weather occasion. Over 70 percent of reviewers gave them a perfect five-star rating, writing things like "They’re super light weight and they don’t wrinkle!!!! A game changer for a girl who lives out of her suitcase." Available sizes: 0/2-8/10

35. A Soft & Stretchy T-Shirt Dress That You Can Dress Up Or Down Tralilbee Women's Plus Size Short Sleeve Dress $42.99 $24.99 Amazon see on amazon An Amazon best-seller, this soft, breezy T-shirt dress combines comfort with feeling cute. The spandex in the fabric makes it nice and stretchy, while the front even has two pockets for added convenience. Choose from over 10 colors and prints, including solids and florals. Available sizes: L-4X

36. A Classic Gold-Plated Bangle For A Great Price MVCOLEDY Stainless Steel Gold Bangle $16 Amazon See On Amazon Since it has stainless steel on the inside and 18-karat plating on the outside, this $16 bangle bracelet is affordable and skin-friendly. It has a clasp so you don't have to fit your entire hand through it, and it comes in a beautiful gift box if you decide to give it away. You can also opt for silver, rose gold, or a combination of different finishes for stacking.

37. A Floral Maxi Dress To Keep On Hand For Special Events Comila Women's Summer V Neck Floral Maxi Dress $56.99 $29.99 Amazon see on amazon Hundreds of shoppers agree: This sleeveless maxi dress is a must-have. Keep it in your closet for any semi-formal occasion — you never know when you might need it. Not only does it come in a gorgeous range of vibrant floral prints, but it also has hidden pockets. Available sizes: 4/6-18/20

38. A Plain White Tee With A Fun, Face Print find. Women's Face Print Crew Neck T-Shirt $20 $16 Amazon see on amazon If you love the look of a crisp white tee but still favor a fun, artistic print, this is the shirt for you. Wear it on its own with jeans, tuck it into a maxi skirt, or style it under a blazer. Available sizes: XS-XXXL