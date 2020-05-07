When Theragun unveiled it was transforming into Therabody on May 4 — and launching Therabody's new CBD product line, TheraOne, this summer — the announcement may've come as a surprise for fans. However, it's one that makes sense, when you think about how the original Theragun product category fit into shoppers' lives. "Theragun is a percussive therapy device that provides scientifically validated results," Therabody’s Founder and Chief Wellness Officer, Dr. Jason Wersland, tells TZR over email. "Therabody is a 'destination' for whole body natural wellness solutions."

With that distinction in mind, it's easy to understand why TheraOne and CBD in general fit under Therabody's newly expanded umbrella. "We've dedicated years to the research, development, and the continuous improvement of our first natural wellness solution, Theragun Percussive Therapy, which has helped people manage their muscle tension in ways not possible with any other device or technique," Dr. Wersland continues. "But our customers asked for other effective, natural solutions, such as CBD, helping us realize that there is so much more we can offer in the natural wellness space."

This lead to 18 months of research and development, and, eventually, the USDA-certified organic CBD line, TheraOne. This upcoming launch includes five topical CBD products (such as lotions, body balm, and massage oil) and one ingestible, the Sleep CBD Tincture, ranging from $55 to $80.

Courtesy of Therabody

The latter showing an important distinction in how Therabody approaches the wellness space. While most brands formulate sleep aids with melatonin — which is classified as a prescription drug in other countries — the Therabody team notes that those supplements can have side effects. "We wanted to create a product that would help promote a healthy, peaceful night's sleep without providing any side effects. We also formulated our Sleep tincture with valerian root, lemon balm, and chamomile, which all help encourage healthy, undisturbed sleep," the team wrote over email.

Courtesy of Therabody

Of course, full-spectrum CBD is the star of the TheraOne line — an ingredient that can soothe soreness, inflammation, and stress, according to the Therabody website. Different product sizes and formulations feature different milligram amounts; for example, the 1.67-ounce Revive CBD Body Balm Stick offers 835 milligrams of CBD, while the 2-ounce Activate CBD lotion uses 300 milligrams. "As a treater of the body I use many different dependable, effective, natural approaches to heal the body and I share these with my patients," Dr. Wersland explains. "CBD is one of these things we share with people."

For now, keep an eye on Therabody's website for TheraOne's upcoming summer release.

Readers should note that the regulations and data surrounding CBD are still developing. As such, the information contained in this post should not be construed as medical or legal advice. Always consult with your doctor before trying any substance or supplement.