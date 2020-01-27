Whether you're looking to add that element of surprise to your V-Day date night or want to splurge on something that you can look really good for yourself in, let it be known that lingerie is the perfect self-gift. It's both occasional and occasion-less, because feeling good does not have to be a once-a-year thing. However, since the season for Valentine's Day lingerie is underway, let this be the moment you become a lifelong intimates shopper. Because once you learn how to put together looks, finding new additions to your top drawer will become your favorite little side project.

TZR consulted experts across the industry on what's hot on the market now and how best to shop the looks below.

Bodysuits

"[We] are excited to see more gravitation to bodysuits, likely because of the versatility." shares Helena Stuart, founder of Only Hearts. Versatile indeed: one of the best-kept secrets of fashion is that all great bodysuits (yes, the same ones for rocking with jeans, miniskirts, et cetera) are found in lingerie shops. "Color-wise, we are excited for poppy and electric pink shades for Spring and then getting into richer greens and black cherry for Fall." Shop the below in black for year-long wearability and pink for bonus V-Day points.

Suspender Belt Sets

Emily Bendell, Founder of Bluebella, urges shoppers to "get measured or measure yourself regularly, most women wear the wrong size!" This especially applies to the sizzling, yet sometimes-confusing four-piece matrix that pops into your head when you hear the word "lingerie."

To break this look down, think of it in layers: your bra and panty will be the base that you'll build from. Since we're going to be adding elements, it's best to pick a matching duo that's aesthetically delicate with refined details. Find a great suspender belt that can be mixed-and-matched with dozens of bra-panty combinations. As for the stockings, go simple or play it up with a decorative lace band.

Kimonos

"We don’t recommend buying something you’ll only wear once," shares Stuart. "Find something that makes you feel great and will have a spot in your lingerie drawer for years to come." Offering up a slightly edgier alternative to the silk robe, Kimonos will surely become a staple item in your loungewear rotation and score you extra eco-conscious brownie points in the process.

Slips

According to Stuart: "sometimes no plans are the best plans on Valentine's Day." If wine-infused ice cream and self-care is in the cards for you, this no-fuss, silky smooth slip will be your friend. Silk has endless benefits for your skin, with reducing wrinkles, warding off bacteria and improving overall smoothness only being a few.

When buying, of course, don't forget the most important thing: "When buying for yourself the most important thing is how the product makes you feel. A new bra should make you feel as happy and excited as a new pair of shoes or a new purse," shares Bendell. "For too long lingerie has been thought of as either a product women buy to please someone else, or a boring functional product – this needs to change!"