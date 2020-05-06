Admittedly, sneakers sound less than appealing when the temperatures are sweltering, which is why reaching for a lightweight option that's just as stylish for summer is key. For that, enter the newest Superga x Mary Katrantzou sneaker collab which marries the designer's lively creations with the classic sneaker brand's iconic kicks. The collection is an ode to picture-perfect vacations — and considering that destination trips are far from doable at the moment, the collab is a close second to feeling like you're walking toward a beachy escape.

Alongside the release of the Superga sneaker collab is Mary Katrantzou's latest Resort 2020 collection, Mary Mare, is a seasonless collection that falls in line with her usual unique designs but at a more affordable price-point.

Known for her vivacious prints and lively designs, Katrantzou's artful world collides with that of the 109-year-old footwear brand for an unexpected pairing that you didn't know you needed until now. Known for its practical but versatile approach to footwear, the Italian label is widely beloved for its functional comfort and lightweight style. Combining both historic brands' signature details creates an iconic interpretation of classic and modern aesthetics together as one.

Courtesy Of Superga

Being that the collection is made to for vacation in any season, the kicks will assuredly get plenty of wear in your wardrobe. Starting at $145 with the classic canvas trainers, the full collab includes six colorways with varying prints and designs: welcome the blooming season with the mini floral pattern, while raffia flatforms scream beach-ready. Or for a truly seasonless option, a tasteful black and white geometric pattern on the classic canvas trainer will stay in style year-round. Shop the full Superga x Mary Katrantzou sneaker collab below.

