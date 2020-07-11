There's almost no sector of your closet that's immune to trends: Our shoes, our bags, and even our underwear likely change with the seasons. The same is true for swimwear: While your collection likely still boasts a few standby suits that have stood the test of time, some swim trends are worth indulging in. Textured fabrics like smocking and ribbing have taken over more than just our shirts, tanks, and dresses: ribbed bathing suits are 2020's biggest swim trends. Its stretchy nature makes for an extra cozy fit, while the unique texture innately adds a more polished feel — making the style an easy one to incorporate into your everyday wardrobe, too.

There's something about a ribbed-knit that's always has its own special appeal no matter the season. For core or simple pieces, the subtle stripes on an otherwise basic top, sweater, or even mini dress can instantly add a fashion-forward edge. This is especially true for curve-hugging garments: That little extra give on a ribbed swimsuit can help prevent seams from irritatingly digging in or riding up, which definitely makes for a more enjoyable swimming experience. And because ribbing adds a presentable finish, most bathing suit tops or one-pieces made from the fabric can double as makeshift shirts or bodysuits: Just grab a pair of flowy, high-waisted pants, add a pair of kitten heels, et voila — an instant outfit made for hot summer days.

Brands have been indulging in the ribbed trend for a few seasons now, but this year, it's impossible to ignore: Vitamin A debuted a high-cut bikini in comfy ecorib fabrc, while Jade Swim's high-waisted rib bottoms have been all over Instagram for months now. Ahead, TZR wrangled 20 ribbed including a few that already have style-set approval, like Heart Of Suns' belted one piece, a Bella Hadid favorite.

Soak up rays in swim's comfiest trend of the moment in these ribbed bikinis and maillots.

