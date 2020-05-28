In this new era of digital meetings, dates, and parties the most integral portion of your outfit is from the shoulders up. Take your pick of a eye-catching top and cute hairstyle but beyond that, not much else will fit in your screen. Except of course what ornaments you choose to frame your face. Hence, why a the statement earrings trend has arisen as the must-try trend in this on-screen age.

Thanks to quarantine, trends may have taken on a new way of evolving but they surely have not slowed down. Instagram selfies and what you're seeing on your peers via socially-distanced hangs have come to replace street style. And whether you're Zoom-ing for work or play (or both) a bold pair of statement earrings instantly makes your ensemble feel special and glamorous.

Yes, the daring choice may feel a bit intimidating if your go-to ear candy is usually more studs and huggies. But, chunkier earrings can be both playful and comfortable. You can make a statement with smaller, minimal options, or over the top glam — the more fun you have with this trend, the better. A playful pair will only spark a smile (and compliments) from your onlookers, so don't be scared to try an everyday look styled with a pair of statement earrings.

