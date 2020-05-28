The Statement Earrings Trend Is Taking Off Thanks To Zoom
In this new era of digital meetings, dates, and parties the most integral portion of your outfit is from the shoulders up. Take your pick of a eye-catching top and cute hairstyle but beyond that, not much else will fit in your screen. Except of course what ornaments you choose to frame your face. Hence, why a the statement earrings trend has arisen as the must-try trend in this on-screen age.
Thanks to quarantine, trends may have taken on a new way of evolving but they surely have not slowed down. Instagram selfies and what you're seeing on your peers via socially-distanced hangs have come to replace street style. And whether you're Zoom-ing for work or play (or both) a bold pair of statement earrings instantly makes your ensemble feel special and glamorous.
Yes, the daring choice may feel a bit intimidating if your go-to ear candy is usually more studs and huggies. But, chunkier earrings can be both playful and comfortable. You can make a statement with smaller, minimal options, or over the top glam — the more fun you have with this trend, the better. A playful pair will only spark a smile (and compliments) from your onlookers, so don't be scared to try an everyday look styled with a pair of statement earrings.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Paloma Wool's jewelry is just as coveted as its RTW and with these immaculate geometrical shapes, it's easy to see why — the glam-meets-retro feel will instantly elevate any outfit.
Edie Parker is known for its playful acrylic designs. These semi-clear daisies are a whimsical pick that you'll be happy to un-wrap every spring to come.
The LA-based label has cinematic inspiration but steers clear of feeling costume-y, just as these cascading crystals fit for a red carpet would suggest.
Bottega's painted pearl earrings are partially to thank for the fun trend taking off so stick to the originators with a playful doodle.
Feel like a kid again with these adorably playful dangly earrings from Hannan. The glittery heart charm floats on a 3" long strand of amorphous pearls and promises endless compliments.
These unique diamond-adorned posts are an example of the fine jewelry designer's avant-garde pieces. Its size may be subtle, but the fine line work will stand out from the rest in your jewelry box.
One can always expect Versace to bring a little extra pizzazz. These scarf-decorated hoops featuring detachable silk-twill squares on its signature Medusa head posts.
The playful brand consistently aces dainty designs that purely invoke joy, like these beaded flowers that dangle at about two inches long.
Accent your lobes with this luxe pair of double horns made of iolite stone and decorated with blue diamonds from fine jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche.
Nothing is as quite as statement-making as a mismatched pair and these handcrafted creations from Missoni scream 'fun', which the rest of your Zoom counterparts will appreciate.
Ear cuffs are just as attention-grabbing and this special 18k gold design from Katkim is one worth showing off.
A pair of earrings doesn't need to be jumbo-sized to make a statement. Andrea Fohrman's dangly star studs are made of 14k yellow gold and rosy rhodochrosite stones and fully worth day-dreaming about.
Not only are Aym's hoops affordable but the silver pair nails both the pearl-accented trend plus the multi-colored acetate look that's popular in the ear candy realm right now.
If oversized simply isn't your style, you can still turn heads with a unique take on classic gold hoops from Bonvo.