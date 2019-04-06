For the most part, accessories are purely ornamental. Hoop earrings look amazing, but aren't exactly handy. A chunky bracelet is a sartorial win, but can get in the way when you're working at a desk. But, on occasion, a jewelry trend appears that is not only exciting from a fashion perspective, but is indisputably handy too. Just in time for summer, sunglass chains have become the jewelry trend worthy of a spot alongside your necklaces, earrings, and anklets. While they may not have fit in your running list of must-own baubles before, as longer days approach, they've become a favorite of fashion trendsetters looking for fresh ways to accessorize.

Though you may have seen a spongy, sporty croakie or two in your day, the current take is a bit more of a sartorial upgrade, while still maintaining the croakie's original purpose. They keep your sunnies from getting lost, and offer an easy alternative to tucking them into the neckline of your top — ideal for those days when you're popping indoors and outdoors time and again.

Additionally, fun iterations ranging from sleek gold chains, to strands of pearls, to oversized links all make for playful styling options to pair with your favorite jewelry (pearl and shell combinations are particularly appealing right now). Below, you'll find a handful of current favorites that will help you tackle the trend early on (because who doesn't love spearheading the next big thing) before you're stranded on a beach somewhere without the accessory that will make your look complete.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On the runway of Gucci's Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show, models sported chunky, oversized chains that they wore styled with the collection's colorful tracksuits and lingerie-inspired dresses. For an especially vintage vibe, consider pairing yours with a bucket hat or a scarf tied delicately over your hair. Since an oversized chain is a statement piece all on its own, consider keeping the rest of your jewelry to a minimum — no need for a bulky necklace that will likely just get in the way.

A thicker metal chain is the ideal style for those who love to layer necklaces and stack multiple rings on every finger. It feels substantial enough to weigh down your sunnies on even the most blustery of days, but it also feels like a purposeful addition to a copious jewelry collection. If mixing metals is your thing, consider adding a pair of silver hoops or sculptural earrings to your ensemble as a finishing touch.

As you may know already, pearly and seashell jewelry endures as one of fashion's favorite trends this year. But, unlike the stuffy pearl studs of yester-year, part of the current trend's appeal is the quirkiness and asymmetry in the designs. This is where a shell sunglass chain perfectly aligns with the popularity wave — it's unexpected and feels decidedly unfussy. You can easily slip a strand on to your favorite pair of colored sunglasses or style with a '90s-inspired cat-eye in a polished tortoise tone.