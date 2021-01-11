You may know Samin Nosrat as a chef, the author of New York Times best-selling book Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking, or from the Netflix-streamed documentary series based on said book (but probably, all three). From now on, though, you'll also recognize her as a ceramics designer, thanks to the new collaboration between Nosrat and pottery brand East Fork.

Now available for pre-order, the just-launched collection is named Pinto after what East Fork dubs "a subtle shape-shifting brownish pink" that each piece is made of. And, as you'd expect from both Nosrat and East Fork, it's simple, earthy, and fits right into the rest of the brand's understated hues.

The chef described the process of developing and naming the glaze in an Instagram post, explaining that the collaboration was a "dream journey" that happened over the course of the last year. "And so, may I humbly present to you: PINTO!!!!!!" she wrote in the caption. "It began with shots of my favorite apricot foxgloves in the garden and over time shifted towards the burnished terra cotta bean pots I love to bring home from Mexico. The color fits in beautifully with all of the neutrals in my kitchen and food looks just terrific on it."

The author then went on to explain that, more importantly, the collection will donate 10 percent of sales to Acta Non Verba: Youth Urban Farm Project, an organization in Oakland that aims to address issues of food justice, create safe outdoor spaces for children and families, and improve young people's understanding of nutrition.

The new collaboration, comprised of several types of dishes and running from $14 to $176, is anticipated to sell out quickly, according to the brand. (Not surprising, considering the label is known for its constantly out-of-stock mug.) However, East Fork explains in another Instagram post that, while this is the case, you shouldn't stress. "This color, along with Eggshell, Morel, Amaro, and Panna Cotta, will be available through April."

Regardless, with a lineup this beautiful, it's probably best not to wait. Start browsing the new launches below, and head over to East Fork's site to place your pre-orders now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.