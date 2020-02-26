Fashion comes down to the clothes that define the biggest trends of each season — and on a greater scale, the moments of each era. But when you look at it with a broader perspective, you’ll find that the concept of fashion is more than just clothes that cover the body. It’s a lifestyle. Perhaps you’ve already noticed, but major designers and luxury houses have extended themselves beyond the wheelhouse of the fashion industry, bringing the essence of their brands to other corners of the world. For some, that could mean a chic, upscale restaurant. But for the Prada Hyper Leaves installation, it’s an immersive experience.

Beginning on Feb. 21 at Prada’s Beverly Hills location, the Italian fashion house launched its new installation — Hyper Leaves. Inspired by wild nature, the special set-up features backlit wallpapers showcasing different nature landscapes complete with imagery of tropical plants like monstera leaves, fig leaves, and ferns. This lush imagery is juxtaposed with large neon Prada triangle logos in green and yellow to create an ambiance that combines nature’s reality with the imaginative world of the label. The Hyper Leaves installation will be open exclusively at the Los Angeles store, as well as, New York's Broadway location beginning Feb. 26; followed by the Miami Design District location starting Feb. 29.

Courtesy of Prada Courtesy of Prada Courtesy of Prada

Inside, you’ll find a constructed forest pavilion with green painted metal mesh and neon lights with oversized “leaves” that act as the display for the Hyper Leaves collection. Prada’s Hyper Leaves capsule features a selection of ready-to-wear pieces that will be essential for welcoming the new season. From leather handbags in exclusive color-ways and raffia totes to embroidered skirts, knitwear, and jackets — as well as vacation-ready nylon hats and satchels — the tropical-inspired collection is enough to have you planning your next getaway.

Whether you get yourself a new leather bomber jacket to layer over all of your spring ensembles or you opt for a printed dress to wear to the beach, there’s no doubt you’ll want to take a look at the full display in all of its glory.

The Hyper Leaves collection isn't available to purchase online, so be sure to stop by Prada’s Beverly Hills, New York, or Miami location to see the installation and check everything out in person. But before you do, scroll down to see some of the must-have pieces below.