Since the dawn of capitalism, people have been lining up outside of malls and big-box stores for a 24-hour, post-Thanksgiving holiday shopping spree, but Deciem — parent company of The Ordinary — is challenging tradition with its anti-Black Friday event. KNOWvember is (a sale, yes, but also) a month-long boycott against overconsumption and the notoriously hasty Black Friday experience.

"Last November, we asked you to shop slowly. We said that skincare purchases should be based on education over impulse, and highlighted the importance of conscious consumption," the company said in a public statement. "For us, Black Friday no longer felt like a people- or planet-friendly event, and so we closed our stores and website for a moment of nothingness."

Said moment of nothingness will happen again this Black Friday, November 27, when the skincare giant will reportedly "press pause" — promptly living up to its "abnormal beauty company" tagline. Deciem brands include NIOD, Hylamide, The Chemistry Brand, HIF (Hair is Fabric), Abnomaly, Loopha, and perhaps most notably, The Ordinary.

The latter is mostly famous for its surprisingly affordable, no-frills serums, which you can get for even more of a bargain this month. Now through the end of November, with the exception of Black Friday, every Deciem product — across all brands — is 23 percent off.

"Hyper-consumerism remains one of the biggest threats to the planet and an urgent change in the way that humans produce and consume products is required," Deciem said. On top of the 30-day sale, it is also churning out a constant flow of educational material — from Q&As to ingredients masterclasses, science lessons, and virtual consultations. A daily schedule can be found on Deciem.com.

"We hope KNOWvember and our month-long discount will empower you with the resources required to buy less, but better," the company said in an Instagram statement. Some highlights from The Ordinary's anti-Black Friday sale, ahead.

