It's only October and the holiday season has already been called "shipageddon" for the inevitable e-commerce explosion to come. The best way to avoid delays? Gather up your gifts early — in other words: right now. ORLY's Black Friday Preview sale is a good place to start.

Like many, ORLY is kickstarting the 2020 holiday shopping season a month early, and not even a chronic procrastinator can pass up the incentive of 30 percent off. Its sitewide Black Friday flash sale includes deals on giftable lacquers, manicure kits, tools, and more now through Sunday, October 25.

Earlier in the month, the nail polish brand unveiled a metallic-centered winter collection inspired by the season's "softer side" called All Tangled Up. It features a pine tree-esque evergreen shade, cozy mauve créme, frosty gunmetal shimmer, olive green, shimmery champagne, and charcoal.

Before that, it debuted a desert-inspired fall collection featuring dark sage, burgundy, midnight blue, plum, rose nude, and a clay-like russet brown. The sun-drenched desert aesthetic also inspires one of the brand's new multi-tonal Mani Kits, a recurring feature in the annual ORLY holiday offering. The stocking-worthy sets — typically $20 but discounted to $14 with the code PREVIEW — each contain four congruous .18-ounce singles.

Courtesy of ORLY

There are seven shade medleys in total: Classic Beauty (pinks, burgundy, and orange), Midnight Soirée (gray-to-purple scale), Winter Wonderland (subtle neutrals and rich charcoals), Oasis Escape (punchy hues with which to beat the winter blues), Après Ski ("frosty shades for snow bunnies"), Out of Office (bright red, orange, and pink), and Desert Dreaming (serene peach and cream alongside contrasting dark neutrals).

Apart from its beloved cruelty-free, 12-free, vegan polishes (of which there are nearly 200 on ORLYBeauty.com), the brand also offers nail care products and tools such as detailer brushes, cuticle creams, and — for the serious at-home manicurist on your list — a $25 mini gel lamp. The Zoe Report's top sale picks, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.