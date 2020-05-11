As if the warmer weather and blooming flowers weren’t enough to tell you that a new season has arrived, Zara’s latest drop is here — and it’s filled with colorful, warm-weather staples that’ll convince you to get out of your quarantine uniform. It may not feel like it right now, but the end to the stay-at-home mandates and social distancing will come to pass, and when it does, there’s no doubt you’ll want a fresh summer outfit to pull from your wardrobe. And if you want a little something to brighten up your ensembles, the orange trend at Zara huge right now. And it proves this will be one of the biggest colors of the season.

With every season comes its own set of color trends — you know, the It hues to look out for on the runways, and eventually, the feeds of your favorite fashion girls. Of course, another way to spot the next major wave of shades (and any other trend, for that matter) is a simple scroll through Zara’s new arrivals. The Spanish retailer has been known for its ability to clothes and accessories based on the latest trends to emerge on the scene, and its most recent pieces to launch are no exception to the rule. Just in time for the warmer months, the brand is focusing on brighter hues, including orange.

If you’re looking for a relaxed piece to ease yourself back into wearing regular clothes, get yourself the $35.90 Shirt with Pocket. Style it with your favorite pair of jeans or linen shorts, or wear it with the Z1975 Authentic Slouchy Jeans, $39.90, for a cool monochromatic ensemble. If you’d rather have a piece that’s comfortable but more polished, you won’t go wrong with the Ribbed Dress, which costs $35.90 and will pair well with the $99.90 Quilted Insole Strappy Heeled Leather Sandals.

Another dress worthy of a spot in your closet is the $49.90 Ruffled Knit Dress, which will make any occasion feel more elevated. And if you’re looking for something with more visual texture, the Striped Shirt Dress is available for $69.90 and will be an easy option with white sneakers. But just in case you’d rather have a quintessential summer top, the $39.90 Ruffled Top will look great with a high-waisted midi skirt and flat sandals.

Scroll down to see TZR’s favorite orange pieces from Zara’s newest arrivals below.