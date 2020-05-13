The nail polish brand Olive & June has garnered success in the beauty community for a number of reasons: the price point is good, the formula is safe, and it's created never-before-seen tools, to name a few. But, at the top of the list for many is probably its dedication to "everyday" wearable hues (classic neutrals, dark tones, spring pastels, a few shimmers). In *almost* a full 180, though, the soon-to-launch Olive & June loves Zeba Summer 2020 Collection, which is officially shoppable on May 14, is an unexpected — but certainly welcomed — burst of color from the brand.

It's also the brand's first true collaboration, and it's not a small one, either. The brand tapped Nabela Noor, a beauty activist and entrepreneur with over 1 million Instagram followers who's also the Founder and CEO of Zeba — a lifestyle brand dedicated to self-love and body celebration. "This collaboration with Olive & June symbolizes the crossover between two brands and communities that are committed to promoting unapologetic and unconditional self-love and self-expression," said Noor in a press release. "This collab is all about YOU! The strong, beautiful and confident person behind the nails.”

The collection features seven new shades (which retail at $8 apiece) with yet another first for the brand: an orange, dubbed Sweet & Gracious. The hue is loud, citrus-y, and Sarah Gibson Tuttle — CEO and Founder of Olive & June — literally dares you not to love it. While the six other shades in the summer collection may not be first iterations, they are just as love-able — and undoubtedly brighter, bolder, and more colorful than many past polishes. The rundown includes a sky blue (Honest & True), purple (Bold & Unshaken), lilac (Fierce & Loving), coral (Wild & Free), yellow (Bright & Focused), and a true pink (Grateful & Kind).

Courtesy of Olive & June

As for the name of the shades, fans of Olive & June may have noticed a change in routine. Instead of titling the shades after inspiring women, the brand broke mold. "Olive & June is a combination of two words and Zeba believes in using words to uplift," reads an explainer about the change in a press release. "With this in mind, each polish name is a combination of two uplifting words that represent and celebrate the person and mood behind the nails."

Though the colors and names may have departed from the brand's MO, the formula didn't. As always, the summer collection is vegan, cruelty-free and "7-free" (it leaves out DBP, toluene, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, and xylene).

Courtesy of Olive & June Courtesy of Olive & June

In light of the coronavirus, Olive & June is also starting an Instagram campaign on May 14 to raise money for the Professional Beauty Association Covid-19 Relief Fund. Here's how it works: Take a photo of your painted nails, draw a heart on your hand, tag @oliveandjune and @zeba in the Instagram post, and Olive & June will donate $1 for every photo posted.

Shop the Olive & June Loves Zeba Summer 2020 Collection come May 14 exclusively on Olive & June's website.