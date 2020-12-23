The North Face x Gucci's Collaboration Includes The Winter Coat You'll Live In All Winter Long

There's something about venturing into the great outdoors that makes everyone want to do away with their usual conventions of dress. A ski trip or an afternoon hike will prompt even the most ardent minimalists to reach for colorful carryalls, vibrant sneakers, and weatherproof coats in maximalist prints. To that end, The North Face and Gucci's newly-unveiled partnership is just what the doctor ordered — and their brainchild is filled with "clothes as tools that push the wearer into different territories," according to the press release.

Surprisingly, the collab is Alessandro Michele's first while in the high seat at Gucci. Even with diametrically opposed market shares, the two are an organic fit for one another; one seemingly strong in what the other might lack. Gucci's postgender designs encourage its wearers to play with limitations and push boundaries, whether in the physical world or the intangible one. Through 54 years of outfitting adventurers, The North Face had the know-how to bring that vision down to earth and equip that wearer for their "quest," so to speak. "It is a well acknowledged notion that travel leads to self-discovery ... embedding Alessandro Michele’s approach towards fashion as a powerful instrument of freedom," reads the press release.

In the very same way, the garments split the difference between the two brands. There are tees and hiking boots stamped with The North Face's emblem, with Gucci's logo and signature Web stripe tacked onto it. Down coats and weatherproof jackets come either monogrammed with double-G's or soaked in florals, while backpacks offer a fusion of the two. The campaign wasn't without a few to-the-core Gucci pieces — kitten heels, thatched loafers, and hobo bags from the brand's "Epilogue" 2021 collection made appearances.

The collection doubles-down on both brands' growing commitments to sustainability, with luggage pieces made from ECONYL®— a recyclable fabric made from fish nets, carpets, and other regenerated materials. All goods from the collab are sent in recyclable packaging, sourced from controlled sustainable forests.

Early access for the collection goes live through a raffle on Dec. 23, thereafter making its way to both retailers' e-shelves on Jan. 22.