There are a lot of reasons to shop secondhand. Better prices, one-of-a-kind pieces, and unique character are a few that may come to mind. However, another major aspect of the resale market is its role in sustainable fashion, a tenet at the core of Gucci's new collaboration with The RealReal. As one of the most popular brands on the resale platform, Gucci is now taking the next step and launching a e-commerce site centered just around the iconic Italian brand.

Creative Director Alessandro Michele has spurred a new excitement around Gucci since taking the role in 2015 and today it is one of The RealReal's top-selling brands. The label's current resale value is over two times the average, according to a report from The RealReal. And on top of that, Gucci's demand has grown 19 percent in the past year, meaning that interest in the brand only continues to grow. Already, The RealReal has hosted similar collaborations with Stella McCartney in 2018 and Burberry in 2019, with each resulting in sustained interest and growth for the brands on the resale platform.

From now until the end of the year, you can shop The RealReal’s specially curated section — which includes both resellers items and those sold directly from the brand. Notable items to keep an eye out for are best-selling Gucci pieces like the Princetown Horsebit Leather Mules, double-G belts, and the brands signature silk scarves. Of course, there’s also the brand's popular handbags and logo-laden gear.

Courtesy of The RealReal

For this collaboration, both brands are also adding in a secondary sustainability effort. As you shop for the next Gucci piece to add to your wardrobe, the fashion label and The RealReal will plant a tree with One Tree Planted — a nonprofit that supports global reforestation — for every purchase (or consignment, if you’re cleaning out your closet) from the brand.

Since there are already a long list of covetable items to choose from in the Gucci x The RealReal edit, start by identifying what your current closet is missing. If you’re looking for a cool pair of tall boots — a major trend for Fall 2020 — get the Leather Knee-High Boots, which are on sale for $577.50. If you need a piece to dress up your ensembles, opt for the $2,995 Printed Blazer. If you prefer a more casual option, you can always choose the $545 Graphic Print Scoop Neck T-Shirt with your favorite jeans and sneakers.

Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to shop TZR’s picks from the Gucci x The RealReal collaboration below.

