There's a reason you can never have too many bodysuits — they're easy and the right one can be a simple foundation to just about any outfit, regardless of the occasion. But when it comes to layering, Kim Kardashian West understands that bodysuits are a key piece to have in your arsenal and that it can often make or break the entire look. As a result the new line of SKIMS bodysuits is designed to amplify your assortment of quality basics.

Available now in sizes XXS - 5X, the Essentials Bodysuit Collection is meant for a second-skin fit that provides seamless styling, which means you no longer have to worry about it creating unwanted panty lines or riding up with low-rise cuts. Not to mention, it's made from a smooth compression fabric that's both pliable and comfortable. Offered in four different neutral shades, (Sandstone, Tiger's Eye, Smokey Quartz, and Onyx) it comes in both a sleeveless, $68, and long-sleeve style, $78, so you can wear them all year long.

Whether you're looking for something to wear tucked into trousers for the office, or would prefer a cozy base layer to go with your track suit, the latest drop is filled with options for just about any garment. For more daring ensembles, opt for styles in a thong silhouette. But if you require a little more coverage, full bottoms are the way to go. And regardless of where you stand, the collection offers a few different options for everyone.

Courtesy of SKIMS

The mogul is no stranger to a good bodysuit, so if you're looking to include more of her go-to staple in your wardrobe it's actually a lot easier than it seems. Follow Kardashian's lead by pairing any one of the mock-neck styles under a well-tailored suit with heels for a polished take. Or go with a more tactful approach by layering the long-sleeve style with a bulky sweater in chilly temperatures.

Like SKIMS' Cozy Collection, this new drop is sure to sell out fast with no guarantee of a restock so don't wait to get your hands on something good.