Summer is typically a time to tend to your travel bucket list, but with restrictions still in place in many parts of the world, you've probably been sticking close to home the last few months instead. Because of that, it's safe to say that those who are used to regular road-tripping and globe-trotting are getting the itch to get out and explore more than ever, and the new RIMOWA launch makes that desire even greater.

The good news is, guidelines for traveling safely have been unfolding lately, and some local/drivable destinations may be an option for you. Depending on where you live, the desert can make for a great remote getaway — plus there are a ton of cute desert rentals you can take advantage of if you're not quite comfortable in a hotel. Landscapes in Joshua Tree, Tuscon, Marfa, Moab, and more are so inspiring, in fact, that luxury brand RIMOWA looked to the hues of the sunsets and vegetation in these parts of the world to create the latest additions to its essential collection, Desert Rose Pink and Cactus Green.

The German heritage brand has been known for its commitment to creating super-durable and beautiful luggage since 1898. Over time, its use of quality materials has evolved from wood to aluminum to the current polycarbonate, which it's been utilizing since 2000 to craft pieces that are both lightweight and built to last. In fact, they're built to withstand extreme conditions, so they'd be a great investment for even the most adventurous travel enthusiasts.

RIMOWA

Beyond the function, RIMOWA luggage is also some of the most stylish, and the two new colors offer even more opportunities to look chic while traveling. You can shop the new shades in three different-sized pieces from the brand's Essentials collection: Cabin, Check-in, and Trunk Plus. Each features a perfectly matched handle, zipper, wheel housing, and badge and comes with a complimentary leather luggage tag and sticker set. Additionally, you can add on a matching phone case to be completely coordinated. Prices start at $90 for the phone case and go up to $1,020 for the largest size suitcase.

Ready to pack up and head out? After doing your research and informing yourself about necessary precautions, a fresh new piece of luggage might just be the final step in plotting an upcoming getaway. Perhaps the latter might even inspire a desert excursion?

