You're probably deep into your summer makeup swap, switching out muted polishes for neon nails and replacing full coverage foundations with tinted SPFs. But before you sit back and admire your new lineup, there's one thing that tends to get left in the dust at the changing of the seasons: makeup bags. While you may not have considered these seasonal, why wouldn't you want to swap your black pleather toiletry bag and spill-laden drawers out for a sunny, colorful upgrade? Luckily, with the launch of the MZ Wallace x Supergoop! Essentials Kit, you won't have to look very far for your new summer cosmetic tote.

Available on both Supergoop!'s and MZ Wallace's websites, the Essentials Kit ($95) comes with three different Supergoop! products inside of a bright blue and yellow camo MZ Wallace bag, basically making this the summer starter pack of your dreams. Among the featured formulas, you'll find Supergoop!'s cult-favorite Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, which keeps makeup on and UV rays out with a clear gel that won't leave a trace (see ya never, white cast). For added protection and a little extra TLC for your lips, you'll have a tube of the minty fresh Play Lip Balm SPF 30 to prevent peeling and dehydration. And to complete the set is the Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50, which will moisturize your body and serve as sunscreen sans that sunscreen smell.

While Supergoop! brings the unique SPF products, MZ Wallace provides the smartly designed bag to keep them in. The zip makeup tote is made from none other than nylon — MZ Wallace's signature fabric, and next to neoprene, the unofficial fabric of summer. The same material that keeps your beloved pool floats and tents water-resistant and lightweight will keep your makeup bag light and soften the blow of accidental spills and the elements.

While this kit allows you to keep your both your daily and on-the-go routine simple and streamlined, if you want to bulk up your starter pack with your go-to serum or tinted moisturizer, thanks to a few pockets, there's plenty of room for those, too.

Prep for summer and shop the new kit, below.

