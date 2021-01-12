Don't let the old stereotypes fool you, Los Angeles hair trends extend past the bleach blonde visions that may come to mind when you think of the always-sunny city. In fact, if you were to take a stroll in any of the neighborhoods, you'd see that the Los Angeles hair color trends run the gamut from bright blue to chocolatey brown. From Silver Lake to Malibu, Angelenos don't hold back when it comes to experimenting with risk-taking shades.

"Because of these COVID times, the trends [I'm seeing are] very natural and low-maintenance," Sarah Conner, a colorist at Mare Salon in West Hollywood, tells TZR. "[However,] clients are also asking for big changes, because if you can’t change the circumstances of our world we’re living in right now, then you might as well change your hair color to bring back that feeling of something exciting or new in your life!"

Additionally, the seasons also play a role in LA hair color trends. Denis De Souza, a celebrity colorist who works with Olivia Wilde and Zoe Saldana, and co-owner of Mare Salon, says that once the winter hits, the skin gets more fair and many decide to warm up their hair color so it doesn't appear harsh against the extra pale skin, softening expression lines in the face.

Itching to change up your hair color in the new year? Keep scrolling to find all the top hair color trends found across Los Angeles. Don't be surprised if you're torn on which shade to choose from after looking through the gallery below.

Los Angeles Hair Color Trend: Copper Red

Courtesy Of Denis De Souza

"Move away from any blue reds during winter and go for warm tones like copper," Souza says, citing the crimson shade as this season's warmest hair color trend. Dell Miller, a colorist at Spoke & Weal, is in agreement, saying variations of copper are making their way to the scene. "I feel like people are tired of fighting the brassiness amongst other things and embracing what is inevitable," he notes. "Leaning into copper tones has been quite a hit. While some are able to pull off a ginger look like that of Madelaine Petsch, others are glossing their natural color with shades of copper, giving it a warm reflection in the sun."

Los Angeles Hair Color Trend: All Natural

@anjabee

Cassondra Kaeding, a celebrity hair colorist whose clients include Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner, says as people are leaning towards low maintenance hair, she's seeing many embracing their natural hair color and texture. She says a great example of this is Hailey Bieber's color. "She has stepped away from her bright blonde and is now letting her natural root show with some beautiful golden blonde highlights."

Los Angeles Hair Color Trend: Rose Gold

@mateoitis

Kiyah Wright a celebrity hairstylist who works with Jennifer Hudson and Ciara, says lots of people are doing rose gold hair color at the moment. "Rose golds are popular because they are really great for every skin tone," she says. "From the dark brown girls to the lightest skin tone, it’s really a color that can work for everyone."

Los Angeles Hair Color Trend: Golden Blonde

Courtesy Of Denis De Souza

De Souza says golden highlights are currently trending throughout Los Angeles. "Warmer shades of blondes with lowlights to add depth," keep hair looking fresher longer during regrowth, the colorist says.

Los Angeles Hair Color Trend: Blonde Money Piece

@feverfewhair

"The major trend right now that you can see everywhere is the money piece," Christin Brown, a celebrity colorist who works with Yara Shahidi and Tamera Mowry, tells TZR. Like many fashion trends of the past that go out of style, Brown says they almost always make a return at some point. If you're not into bright colors, don't fret, try the '90s money piece look in blonde (as shown above). The two light front pieces make a cool contrast with dark hair.

Los Angeles Hair Color Trend: Chocolatey Browns

@chadkenyon

Wright has been seeing lots of chocolatey brown shades. "Because of COVID, others are trying to cover up their grays with a simple semi-permanent brown color," she says.

Los Angeles Hair Color Trend: Neon Bright Color Placement

@mateoitis

Mateo Lara, a colorist at Benjamin Salon in West Hollywood, has been doing a lot of random pops of neon bright color placement in his clients' hair. "Neon red, green, yellow, and pinks are at the top of the trend," he says.

Los Angeles Hair Color Trend: The Tone Down

@anjabee

"Lots of my clients have come in asking for what I call the tone down, which is extremely low maintenance. And during these uncertain times of salon shutdowns, it makes a lot of sense," Anja Burton, a celebrity colorist who works with Ashley Tisdale and Ashley Madekwe, tells TZR. "The requested tone down has been a very specific rich brown monochromatic color that has varied slightly in lightness levels based on my clients skin tone. So far, it’s been a hit every time."

Los Angeles Hair Color Trend: Warm Brunettes

Courtesy Of Denis De Souza

For brunettes, De Souza says it's all about warming things up with soft caramel tone highlights that create movement on the hair by softening the skin's expression lines while also maintaining the hair's shiny, yet low maintenance look.

Los Angeles Hair Color Trend: Vintage Honey Blonde

@feverfewhair

Lauren Bailey-Chaidez, owner of Fever Few Hair in the Eagle Rock/Highland Park area of Los Angeles, is noticing a surge in requests for vintage honey blonde. "Mostly with a diffused root for a softer grow out," she says. "I’ve been getting a lot of requests for warmer blondes this year. [It gives off] Goldie Hawn vibes."

Los Angeles Hair Color Trend: Winter Blue

@curlfactor

"Winter blue hair is a fun trend this winter because it’s a color that blends in with your everyday wear, is not too pungent, and can be dressed up or down," Wright says. "Those cool '70s pastel blue shades also work great with a lot of skin tones, and is great for those girls that love blonde but want to try a little something different."

Los Angeles Hair Color Trend: Highlights With Natural Color

@michaelcanale

Michael Canale, Jennifer Aniston's go-to colorist and founder of Canalé Hair Salon, is seeing the trend that consists of blending the natural color with highlights to connect to the sun bleached ends for a brighter look.

Los Angeles Hair Color Trend: Platinum

@feverfewhair

Bailey-Chaidez is getting a lot of inquiries for high contrast platinum. "For the clients who were bold in quarantine and want to experience life as a blonde or want to play around with pastels at home," she says about those wanting to try the color.

Los Angeles Hair Color Trend: Rooted Color

@mateoitis

"The look at the moment is what I call rooted or grown out, meaning depth starting from roots and melted out gradually lighter to the ends," Negin Zand, a celebrity colorist whose clients include Kate Hudson and Jane Fonda, tells TZR. She says you can do this rooted color look with blondes, red, and brunettes.