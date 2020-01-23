Whether your Valentine's Day plans include a romantic dinner with your significant other or a fun night out with friends, it's time to start planning your look — Feb. 14 will be here before you know it. And while you may still be debating between slipping into a dress or sporting sleek separates, The KiT Undergarments' Valentine's Day Kit will have you covered in the underwear department, which is equally, if not more, important.

The KiT Undergarments' co-founders, Jamie Mizrahi and Simone Harouche, know a thing or two about what's needed to get ready for a big night out to say the least. Both women have styled a slew of A-listers for major events for a number of years. Mizrahi's client roster boasts names like Jessica Alba, Nicole Richie, and Katy Perry, while Harouche has worked with the Kardashian-Jenner clan as well as Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato. And now with their line of accessible undergarments, you can get the VIP treatment without a celeb-stylist.

The newly unveiled holiday themed kit launches four new items that can be purchased separately ($22-$68) or together as a group for $142. The fresh additions include a "Scarlet" version of both the Balconette Bra and the Seamless Thong, which is noted by Harouche on the website to be the most versatile of all of the brand's underwear. Both wardrobe essentials (that have been given a dose of festive color), these two top-drawer staples will be a dynamic duo long after the day dedicated to romance.

Courtesy of The KiT Undergarments

However, if you're leaning toward a look that may require you to go sans bra, the kit has you covered there, too. You'll be pleased to learn that with your purchase you'll also gain a set of Heart Pasties in a nude hue that you can match up with deep v-neck blouses, scoop-back dresses, and more tricky styles that don't play well with a traditional bra.

Finally, you can set the mood as you get ready for your night out (or night in) with the final member of the kit — a hand-poured candle from the Los Angeles-based brand, Rukske. The "Hidden Track" scent brings together frankincense, sandalwood, and vanilla with light notes of jasmine and grapefruit to create a dreamy aroma.

Continue on to shop the full Valentine's Day Kit or head over to the brand's website to buy each piece individually.