Collaborations have a way of bringing the best parts out of two brands. Such was the case with the first collaboration between pajama label Papinelle and lifestyle brand Karen Walker, where they combined their unique elements for a capsule collection with chic elegance and playful kitsch. Now, the two labels are joining forces together for another go — and this time around, the Karen Walker x Papinelle collaboration teems with storybook romance.

Collaborative projects in the fashion industry are nothing new, but after the success of their first capsule collection, Papinelle and Karen Walker decided to write another chapter for their shared story. “There was a real buzz when we launched the first range last year, and [we] sold out of key sizes after just two weeks,” Renae James, the founder of the Australian sleepwear brand, tells TZR in an email. “This success allowed us to confidently go into the second collaboration knowing it would do well and bring a sense of luxury and comfort to our customers in such uncertain times.”

The two brands worked to create a collection that blends the spirit of their respective labels, starting with the prints. The first, titled Love Letters, is a bold and feminine blue floral print that captures the spirit of a romantic, secret garden and comes in pink and blue colorways. According to Karen Walker, they wanted “the feeling of a slightly overgrown garden or a meadow,” explaining how they used wildflowers and creeping roses as the starting point for the collaboration. The second print is the Spliced Ivy, which pairs the elegant Ivy floral with contrasting polka dots.

Once the designers finalized their prints, Papinelle brought its expertise in luxe fabrics as well as proper sleepwear fits to the collection. As a result, the pair created a collection of pajamas that includes coordinated sets, nightgowns, and robes that ranges from $72 to $230.

Thanks to the relaxed fit of each style, these pieces will quickly become a part of your at-home wardrobe. Walker shares that she's been wearing styles from the last collaboration nearly every day in March. “I really enjoyed wearing them despite the fact it was because of a pandemic,” she says. Noticing the amount of joy she experienced while wearing them, the designer is eager to see how the new collection will brighten her customers’ lives.

