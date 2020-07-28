The Fenty Skin Products Have Officially Been Revealed — Here's What's Dropping

After a very exciting week in the beauty community, one of the industry's latest and greatest mysteries has finally been revealed: what Fenty Skin's products are, exactly. The inaugural drop from Rihanna's soon-to-arrive skincare line was officially unveiled via the new brand's Instagram account on July 27 — though unfortunately fans will still have to wait until early access on July 29 to shop the launch collection. (Sorry!)

Until then, the hype continues. Fenty Skin's first collection will include three two-in-one products, dubbed the “Fenty Skin Start’rs”: the Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser ($25), the Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum ($28), and the Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen ($35). A simple, pared-down launch, it's an accessible trio that anyone can get excited about, which seems to be an early foundational pillar for the new brand.

"Fenty Skin is my vision of the new culture of skin care — I wanted to create amazing products that really work, that are easy to use, and everyone can apply," noted a quote from Rihanna herself in a press release. “I wanted it to feel approachable, easy, and to take the pressure off choosing a routine, so I created one for everyone.”

Courtesy of Fenty Skin

So, how does the Fenty Skin routine start? A good wash, of course. The Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser was the star of Fenty Skin's first video, where fans got to see just how easily the creamy wash lathered up. The formula taps into the power of Barbados cherry — a nod to Rihanna's roots — which offers an intense dose of vitamin C. On top of that, shoppers should note that the cleanser is formulated to remove dirt, oil, and long-wearing makeup, making it the perfect companion to any budge-proof foundation you might've picked up from a Rihanna brand before.

Courtesy of Fenty Skin

Next, follow up with the Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum. The pore-targeting formula is part toner, part serum, and 100 percent powerful; it's made to diminish dark spots, brighten and smooth skin, and reduce shine without completely stripping your skin's natural oils.

Courtesy of Fenty Skin

To finish your Fenty face, dab on the refillable Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen. The protective moisturizer features a pink hue that allows it to easily blend into all skin tones, while the texture plays well under makeup — without pilling.

Courtesy of Fenty Skin

And just in case the clean beauty fans are wondering: The skincare products do have a light fragrance related to the ingredient formulations, and are vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. "I’ve lived and traveled all over the world and I wanted to make sure that Fenty Skin represented the best of the best when it came to our ingredients. I wanted safe, clean, effective formulas that celebrated and respected what our planet has to offer," Rihanna added.

Shop Fenty Skin exclusively on FentySkin.com once it officially arives on July 31, or sign up now for the pre-sale July 29 for email subscribers.