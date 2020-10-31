I’m not very adventurous when it comes to makeup. I’ve always been a swipe-of-mascara, dab-of-concealer, and swoosh-of-bronzer kind of gal. Needless to say, eyebrow care wasn’t always at the top of my to-do list. Before quarantine, I’d get my eyebrows waxed maybe a few times a year, and clean them up with tweezers in-between. If I was feeling fancy, I’d use a little brow gel to help my light eyebrows match my chocolate brown hair. That was all until, though, I discovered eyebrow tinting.

My eyebrows are lighter than my natural hair color, and they’re pretty sparse. In the past, I’ve found that a lot of products make them look unnatural and too bold for my face. Tinting completely changed how I feel about my eyebrows — it darkens the hair without making my brows look overly filled in, creating the perfect amount of contrast on my face. Instead of filling in my whole brow, I only fill in spots where the hair still looks a little thin. And in order to achieve maximum fluff (because who doesn’t want Cara Delevingne’s full brows?), a little brow gel does the trick. One of the best aspects of eyebrow tinting is the fact that you basically wake up with already-done brows (that look absolutely fire on Zoom calls).

Quarantine has taught me to simplify all of my routines, fashion and beauty alike. Tinting my eyebrows only takes about 10 minutes total, but it's become one of my favorite beauty practices, and I can guarantee that I'll continue this routine even when salons and spas reopen. Ahead, all the products I use to give myself Lily Collins-level brows at home.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Brow Tinting Routine: Eyebrow Tint

It’s important to be extremely careful when tinting your brows, since the dye will stain! I found this kit to be the easiest to use. I apply Vaseline around my brows before using the tint to make sure I don’t get any color on my skin.

Brow Tinting Routine: Brow Styling

Layering eyebrow products is the key to having full brows that still look natural, which is why I love this Marc Jacobs brow duo. My favorite way to use this product is to fill in a few areas of my brows that need it, and then set their shape with the gel.

Brow Tinting Routine: Brow Shaping

I absolutely swear by these tweezers! I’ve had them for years and they’ve never let me down.

I like to keep these mini razors around for quick brow clean-ups.

Brow Tinting Routine: Highlighters

A little highlighter on your brow bone will make your eyebrows pop even more. These are my go-to highlighters.

Brow Tinting Routine: Under-Eye Masks

Even though I tint my brows at home, I still like to feel like I’m having a luxurious experience, and under-eye masks make me feel like I’m at a spa. Below are a few of my faves.

Brow Tinting Routine: Hair Accessories

I like to keep my hair out of my face while working on my brows to make sure it doesn’t get in the way. This headband does the trick for me.