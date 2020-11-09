If you're one of home project and renovation blog Chris Loves Julia's 495K Instagram followers, it's not unlikely you've found yourself taking notes on co-founders Chris and Julia Marcum's rug choices around their stunning home. And if that has, in fact, been you, your search for the perfect Marcum-approved floor covering is now over — because the bloggers just launched the Chris Loves Julia x Loloi collaboration on Nov. 9, a rug collection that fuses aspects of the couple's signature style with accessible prices.

"We have worked with Loloi for many years and met Cyrus [Loloi] at Market in Atlanta a few years ago, and it just clicked," Julia tells The Zoe Report in an email on how the partnership came about. "They were looking for a partner to bring an accessible collection to consumers, and we have our pulse on what the home audience wants right now: the vintage look at an affordable price tag, traditional rugs that look like heirlooms, and a fresh take on something modern."

So, that's exactly what you'll get with the new lineup of rugs, which includes three separate collections that make up very different styles — one that feels vintage, called Jules; another with a classic, traditional look named Rosemarie; and one with a modern vibe, dubbed Alice. "As a collection, they make for a cohesive but eclectic look," says Julia.

With prices ranging from under $100 to nearly $1,000, the collab truly does check the box for affordable as well — something that's hard to come by in the world of actually stylish rugs, which the Marcums were well aware of. "We have taken all of our favorite looks and made them at an accessible price that's impossible to find right now," Julia says. "Investing in a rug is a wonderful thing. Everyone deserves to have a rug that they want no matter their budget."

Even with so many options (or maybe because there's such an abundance to choose from), finding the right one for your home can feel impossible — to which Julia offers a tried-and-true shopping tip: Don't match the rug to the room you're buying for, but rather, let it complement it. "That could mean bringing in a complementary color. In a super neutral room, pack a little more punch, for example. In a modern room, bring in a rug with a traditional look."

Courtesy of Chris Loves Julia

And if you still can't decide, just copy the Marcums. "I love Jules in Lagoon/Brick because it has beautiful coloring, and we've already moved it to three different rooms in our house because it's such a chameleon," Julia says

The Chris Loves Julia x Loloi collaboration is available now at retailers including Amazon, Wayfair, and Rugs Direct.