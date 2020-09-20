Everyone knows that Amazon is a great place to buy household essentials, but as the savviest shoppers have caught onto, it's just as good for stocking up on fashion staples, too — namely socks, bras, and underwear. To make this endeavor even easier for you, you'll find a selection of the best women's underwear on Amazon ahead. While they vary in terms of style, they're all comfortable, made of quality materials, and beloved by hundreds, or even thousands, of Amazon shoppers (as well as TZR editors alike).

When it comes down to it, finding the best underwear for any lifestyle is all about balancing three key factors: comfort, style, and value. For example, while comfort is always a plus, many of us are willing to sacrifice some features in the name of style and sultry appeal, at least for special occasions. On the other hand, if you’re buying undies for working out or lounging around the house, comfort is far more likely to be your priority. And, of course, value is always a factor — while it’s fun to splurge on luxurious designer lingerie here and there, for everyday undies, affordable multipacks tend to make more sense.

Regardless of what type of underwear best suits your needs, you’re more than likely to find what you’re looking for here. Whether you’re in the market for an Italian-made G-string or a cheap multipack of cotton bikinis, this edit truly has something for everyone. Ready to refresh your lingerie drawer? Then just keep reading.

1. The Iconic Cotton Panties That Have Stood The Test Of Time Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Thong Panty $10 Amazon See On Amazon Calvin Klein's Modern Cotton thong has been a cool-girl staple for decades — and it's not hard to see why. Made of a silky-smooth blend of cotton, modal, and elastane, the simple panty is not only the pinnacle of effortless, sultry appeal, but also feels luxuriously comfortable against bare skin. Plus, the iconic logo-stamped waistband looks so chic peeking out from under low-rise boyfriend jeans or sweats. Not into thongs? It also comes in a bikini version. Available sizes: XS — XL

Available colors: 12

2. The Cheap Multipack Of Cotton Thongs That Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About ELACUCOS Breathable Cotton Thongs (6-Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for comfy cotton thongs at a more affordable price point, this best-selling multipack couldn't be more perfect. Amazon reviewers can't seem to stop raving about them, noting how the cotton-spandex blend they're made with feels super stretchy and breathable, and the high-leg cut doesn't ride up or dig in at the hips. "These are the best, most comfortable underwear I've ever gotten in my entire life," one reviewer wrote, adding, "From the beautiful zipper bag in which these were carefully packed, to the luxurious feel of the cloth, I was so happy to finally have found such a quality item." Available sizes: S — XL

Available colors: 4 x six-packs

4. These Lacy Cotton Thongs That Are Both Pretty & Practical Iris & Lilly Women's Cotton Thong Panty (5-Pack) $17 Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes, you want to wear something pretty underneath your clothes, even if nobody will be seeing it but you. These lace-trimmed cotton thongs are perfect, since they feel a bit more special than a basic panty, yet still hold their own when it comes to comfort and value. Reviewers, for their part, are certainly sold — of the nearly 5,000 shoppers who left feedback after trying them, a full 88% left a positive rating, resulting in an impressive overall average of 4.5 stars. If you're not into thongs, it's worth checking out the hipster version, which is almost as popular among Amazon reviewers. Available sizes: 0 — 18

Available colors: 9

6. A Multipack Of High-Cut Panties That Feel Super Silky & Soft Arabella Women's Plus Size Hi-Cut Lace Back Panty (3-Pack) $22 Amazon See On Amazon From their vintage-inspired look to their high-cut silhouette, everything about these lace-trimmed panties will make you feel like a total bombshell. Silky and romantic, they're designed with a generous swath of dainty lace beneath the back waistband, smaller touches of lace at the hips, and a tiny bow in the front to complete the look. Available sizes: 1X — 3X

Available colors: 5

7. The Perfect No-Show Nude Thong Savage X Fenty Women's High-Waist Microfiber Thong $19 Amazon See On Amazon So often, so-called "nude" lingerie is only truly skin-toned if you have lighter skin. Leave it to Rihanna to raise the bar, though — this seamless thong from her lingerie line comes in a full spectrum of common skin tones, making it much more likely that you'll find a close match. Made of smooth, stretchy microfiber with laser-cut edges, it's designed to fit like a second skin and remain invisible under clothes, without pulling or digging in at the hips. Oh, and if you don't love the high-rise cut, there's also this mid-rise version. Available sizes: XS — 3X

Available colors: 14

8. This Best-Selling Multipack Of Classic Cotton Bikinis Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (6-Pack) $14 Amazon See On Amazon For an affordable multipack of simple, classic, comfortable cotton briefs, you can't do much better than this. Sold in packs of six or 10 and made of 95% cotton with 5% spandex, they come in so many cute, assorted colors and prints, from bright, fruit-themed patterns to the sultry nudes and leopards, pictured. Impressively, over 20,00 (!!!) Amazon reviewers have given these panties a five-star review. If you prefer a bit more coverage, be sure to check out the high-cut version. Available sizes: XS — XXL

Available colors: 20 x six or 10-packs

9. A Red-Hot Mesh Panty With Sultry Cut-Outs In The Back Iris & Lilly Women's Mesh Brazilian Knickers (2-Pack) $17 Amazon See On Amazon It's hard to find beautiful lingerie like this at such a great price point, but that's what makes Iris & Lilly so unique. For under $20, you'll get two gorgeous, Brazilian-cut panties, which have cutouts at the back and a mesh, polka-dot print. Choose from black or red. Available sizes: 0-2 — 12-14

Available colors: 2

10. A Three-Pack Of Sporty, Seamless Boy Shorts Reebok Women's Plus Size Seamless Boyshort Panties (3-Pack) $27 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you love sleeping, lounging, or workout out in boy shorts, these are bound to become your new favorites. Made of a stretchy, breathable blend of nylon and spandex, they're totally seamless, so they won't look obtrusive under clothes, and they're designed with comfort-enhancing features like a moisture-wicking fabric and "stay-in-place" legs to avoid riding up. Available sizes: 1X Plus — 3X Plus; more sizes can be found here

Available colors/prints: 12

11. A High-Rise Version Of Hanky Panky's Iconic Lace Thong hanky panky Retro Lace Thong $20 Amazon See On Amazon For a retro-chic take on Hanky Panky's iconic lace thong, try this style instead. Proof that sexy, comfortable lingerie does exist, this thong has an 100% cotton lining, with a nylon lace exterior, and elastic at the legs to prevent it from riding up. Available sizes: one size (fits sizes 14-24); for sizes 2-12, click here

Available colors: 13

12. The Best Moisture-Wicking Thongs For Your Workouts & Beyond Balanced Tech Women's Wicking Performance Seamless Thong (3-Pack) $17 Amazon See On Amazon With a tag-free label, seamless construction that's invisible under leggings, fast-drying capabilities, and odor-resistant and moisture-wicking technologies, these are hands-down the best thongs for working out. They're made with four-way stretch, so they'll move with your body without riding up to keep you comfortable. Get three thongs for under $20 on Amazon. Available sizes: XS — XL

Available colors: 14 x three-packs

13. This Italian-Made G-String That'll Eliminate The Risk Of Panty Lines Cosabella Women's Dolce G-String Panty $18 Amazon See On Amazon Sultry, gorgeous, and totally invisible under clothes, Cosabella's Dolce G-String Panty is one of the best thongs you can buy. 11% elastane and an elastic waistband gives it stretch, which helps it conform to most body sizes, while a lined cotton gusset and soft, cotton construction makes it surprisingly comfortable. Check out the matching bra, too. Available sizes: one size

Available colors: 6

14. A Multipack Of Granny-Chic Briefs That Reviewers Are Obsessed With Fruit of the Loom Women's Tag Free Cotton Brief Panties (6-Pack) $17 Amazon See On Amazon There's no denying how comfortable classic, cotton, full-coverage briefs are. And honestly, when paired with a giant T-shirt, they're kind of chic, too. This set is affordable, comfortable, and made with 100% cotton, and come in both low-rise and mid-rise styles. Pick up a pack for your comfiest WFH days. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 12 x six, 10, or 12-packs