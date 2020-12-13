There's a group of specific scents that are generally associated with winter. They're usually reminiscent of pumpkin and vanilla, smell like candy canes, or are made to emulate winter pines. However, not everyone desires to necessarily smell like the Polar Express, and seek fragrances that are a bit more timeless. The best winter perfumes are marked by warmth and sensuality, while excluding all gingerbread and cinnamon.

Instead, there's lots of bergamot, jasmine, pepper and sandalwood finding its way into the most luxurious aromas of the season. And while they do in fact channel that coziness of winter that many are looking for, feeling like a cashmere sweater of scent, if you will, they do so in a more sophisticated and versatile manner. Think about it like this: These winter fragrances can also double as the ideal evening scents during the spring and summer.

Here are the winter fragrances that you'll love, that won't have to retire when the sun comes back out.

