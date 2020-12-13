The Best Winter Fragrances Don't Smell Like Fir Or Peppermint
There's a group of specific scents that are generally associated with winter. They're usually reminiscent of pumpkin and vanilla, smell like candy canes, or are made to emulate winter pines. However, not everyone desires to necessarily smell like the Polar Express, and seek fragrances that are a bit more timeless. The best winter perfumes are marked by warmth and sensuality, while excluding all gingerbread and cinnamon.
Instead, there's lots of bergamot, jasmine, pepper and sandalwood finding its way into the most luxurious aromas of the season. And while they do in fact channel that coziness of winter that many are looking for, feeling like a cashmere sweater of scent, if you will, they do so in a more sophisticated and versatile manner. Think about it like this: These winter fragrances can also double as the ideal evening scents during the spring and summer.
Here are the winter fragrances that you'll love, that won't have to retire when the sun comes back out.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
If you're ever on the hunt for an intoxicating fragrance, look no further than Dior. This masterful blend of rose, jasmine, ylang ylang, and lily of the valley are paired with sandalwood and tuberose for added sensuality and a hint of musk.
One of Bond No. 9's latest, this scent is inspired by the sultriness and spiciness of the Big Apple. With the blend of ginger, pink pepper, rose, sandalwood, and patchouli, the warm scent is a must-have to feel cozy during the cold winter.
Who said florals are just for the springtime? This aroma of figs, lotus flower and neroli will transport you to warmer climates in your mind, while leaving you smelling like the most pleasant garden there was.
According to Chanel, this is a fragrance meant to be worn at night, behind closed doors. The notes of wood, white musk, jasmine and rose petals would have to agree.
While the aroma of apples usually doesn't imply luxury, when Clive Christian is involved, it does. Containing notes of bergamot, green rhubarb, mojito and sandalwood, you'll be wondering why you haven't incorporated the fruit into your fragrance stash in the first place.
There are few fragrances more iconic and nostalgic than Viva La Juicy. But now, there's a new variation joining the family. With the aroma of pink berries and jasmine, you'll be unsure if you want to party or just lay around breathing in the aroma.
We have Italian bergamot, pepper, sandalwood, and white musk to thank for this magical scent. The name is meant to have healing powers, and judging by the history of Krigler, we're positive that the fragrance itself does too.
Passion flower, vanilla, and vetiver make this fragrance so addictive. Even more, it comes in a radiant bottle that emulates the silhouette of a woman.
Just the name Cartier is enough to sell someone on a fragrance, and this reinterpretation of the original Pasha de Cartier fragrance is no different. This time however, the new edition incorporates citrus, amber, and cedar.