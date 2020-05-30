You know how the story goes: You go for one thing and leave with a cart-full. And though most stores still closed, shopping Target online is no different. In fact, with a newer and more visible selection you're bound to find a slew of items on your shopping list that you may have not even needed. It turns out that one of the best under-the-radar categories worth browsing is its footwear — and there's a slew of great sandals under $35 at Target that are majorly on-trend.

It's no secret that Target has one of the largest women's departments — the giant also offers a quick turnaround on trends at a crazy-good price point. The retailer is stepping up its style status with a new range of its own takes on classic footwear, from old faithfuls like chunky sandals to trendier looks like the lugged trek sandal.

This season, sporty sandals have seen a meteoric rise in popularity among the fashion set thanks to high-end brands like Prada and Chanel co-signing the trend. Cult-loved styles like Arizona Love's Trekky sandal have also given the all-terrain style some high-fashion status cred — and Target's taken notice. Its Nelle Sport sandals ace the hiking look and have plenty of five-star reviews in both the comfort and style category, all for just $30.

If you love a thick, lugged sole and strappy leather sling-back but not a hefty price-tag, Target's A New Day brand aced an affordable rendition with the Rianne espadrille which comes in black, white, and tan. Or if you're on the hunt for a sleek daily sandal that's a touch more elevated, the $15 Marcie slide is a wearable homage to the '90s grunge look that's slowly but surely gaining traction right now.

Though you'll find solid options in the wedge and heel categories as well, scroll ahead to take a gander at Target's best flat sandals under $35.

