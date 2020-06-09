The Best Summer Workout Gear That's Breathable, Sweat-Wicking, & Perfectly Stylish
More hours of sunlight means more hours to get outside and get your body moving. But when temperatures hit the 80s, activity as simple as a leisurely stroll can cause overheating. Which is why it's time to get smart with your summer workout gear. Finding breathable, sweat-wicking fabrics, and pared-back designs allows for easy exercise. Whether you're hiking the trails or just relocating your yoga mat to your backyard, either scenario calls for a uniform that's comfortable but, more importantly, practical (i.e. shorts that won't bunch up or a crop top that won't slip when you hit a downward dog pose).
Embracing bright colors is part of the fun of dressing this time of year, and you'll want to stay away from grey cotton fabrics to avoid sweat marks and all-black ensembles that can trap in heat. But some of the the coolest activewear labels have punchy new arrivals made specifically to look stylish while breaking a sweat. For example, Outdoor Voices' highly buzzed about Exercise Dress comes in a range of colors and is practical for all forms of recreation thanks to its built-in shorts with a phone pocket. Read on to get a head start on your summer workout-wear.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
The gentle ruching on the side seams and light compressive fabric makes for a super comfy fit
Tie-dye is still going strong this summer, as is the classic cycle short, so combine both trends with Adidas's hot take.
If you've been waiting for a nudge to try out Outdoor Voices' new exercise dress, here it is. Available in six colors, the design also features built-in shorts with a phone pocket.
A stylish sports bra doubles for support and a trendy top and as far as edgy street-wear goes, it doesn't get much cooler than Heron Preston.
When the temps are so high a typical pullover isn't an option, Koral's mesh take is hot weather-friendly while still appearing elevated.
Having designated exercise shirts is wise so your daily casual and sleep shirts can stay separate, and this one from aptly named brand Exercise Snacks by Joe Holder couldn't be more fitting.
A high-rise legging is the perfect pairing to a cute crop top or sports bra and this polished pair is chic yet versatile.
A simple crop top compliments a pair of printed leggings or loud shorts but this 'party in the back' one from Astoria offers a subtle touch of style.
If you're a fan of working out in bodysuits you know they're not only comfortable but practical. Elevate Nike's basic version with a mesh crop top, casual accessories and trendy sneakers.
Live The Process's ribbed cotton fabric is a hit across the board so you know this '90s style polo will be every bit as cozy as it on-trend.
Chrldr's pastel sports bra is so cute that you may want to skip layering anything on top. Complete the look with the brands tie-dye high-waisted leggings for a chic co-ord set.
Leset's new arrivals tend to sell out quickly, and these lavender bike shorts are no exception. Opt for the brands matching cardigan or sweater for a daily pastel ensemble.
Glamourina's Panambi leggings feature a side pocket designed for your phone and mesh paneling to keep you cool.
Available now for pre-order, the stretchy and absorbing fabric allows for breathable wear and features a concealed zipper in its thick waistband to safely store small belongings during your workout.
Livin Cool's 100 percent pre-shrunken crop top will be a summer staple and the best part is the brand is donating 100 percent of profits from its new gradient collection to the Color of Change Organization.
The sustainability-focused brand uses recycled materials to make the softest, breathable fabrics. Plus, its designs are unlike the rest of your activewear collection. like unique this keyhole bra top for example.