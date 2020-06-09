More hours of sunlight means more hours to get outside and get your body moving. But when temperatures hit the 80s, activity as simple as a leisurely stroll can cause overheating. Which is why it's time to get smart with your summer workout gear. Finding breathable, sweat-wicking fabrics, and pared-back designs allows for easy exercise. Whether you're hiking the trails or just relocating your yoga mat to your backyard, either scenario calls for a uniform that's comfortable but, more importantly, practical (i.e. shorts that won't bunch up or a crop top that won't slip when you hit a downward dog pose).

Embracing bright colors is part of the fun of dressing this time of year, and you'll want to stay away from grey cotton fabrics to avoid sweat marks and all-black ensembles that can trap in heat. But some of the the coolest activewear labels have punchy new arrivals made specifically to look stylish while breaking a sweat. For example, Outdoor Voices' highly buzzed about Exercise Dress comes in a range of colors and is practical for all forms of recreation thanks to its built-in shorts with a phone pocket. Read on to get a head start on your summer workout-wear.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.