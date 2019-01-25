The Best Self Tanners For Your Face, According To Their Glowing Reviews
Unless you were lucky enough to escape somewhere warm over the holidays, you're likely feeling at a loss for glow at this point in the season. And while you can slather yourself with skincare products that promise a lit-from-within look, it's the honest truth that they can only get you so far. So, if you've officially reached the point where you need something to get you through to spring, turn to the best self tanners for your face to perk your complexion right up.
Self tanners are the best solution for getting a summery glow — especially considering laying out in the sun or baking in a tanning bed does way more harm than good — but it's not necessarily suggested to use the same product from head to toe. While your go-to tanning lotion works wonders on creating natural, even color on the rest of your body, there are specifically formulated options better suited for applying to your face.
One of the benefits of a self tanner with a face-centric formula? They tend to be packed with additional skin-loving ingredients that further support a healthy glow. Case in point, Coola's Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face Serum, $54 at Ulta. Not only will the serum, which has more than 900 five-star reviews, help you gradually build a gorgeous glow, but it'll also protect your skin from damage with a healthy dose of antioxidants and moisture-rich hyaluronic acid.
Another reason you don't want to rely on your typical tanning lotion for your face is that you can't control the amount of color — which sometimes leads to a look that's a touch too tan. It makes sense then, that many of the most-loved face-tanning products come in liquid form, with a dropper applicator that allows you to customize how much color you build. Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster for Face, $32 at bluemercury, is highly rated for how easy it is to use. Just mix a few drops into your daily moisturizer until you've developed the glow you're after. TAN-LUXE's Illuminating Self-Tan Drops, $49, work similarly and have gained tons of five-star ratings for the simple application and super-glow-y results.
As it turns out, achieving a gorgeous glow is absolutely possible — even in the dead of winter. And with products that are specifically made for your face, you can be sure that you end up with exactly the kind of summery shade you're after, every time. Shop some of the top-rated face tanning products at your favorite beauty retailers, below.
Transform dull skin with just a few swipes of this self-tanning face pad, which has more than 300 five-star reviews.
This luxe self tanner uses black and red tea extracts along with cold-pressed fruit active essence to hydrate the skin while it leaves a golden glow. And though it's expensive, users say it's well worth the money because it lasts forever, smells great, and looks natural.
More than 500 users have rated these drops five stars because of their buildability. The drops come in three shades — Light, Medium, and Dark — and many reviewers say that a little goes a long way.
Customize just how much glow you want on your face by adding a few drops into your daily moisturizer until you've built the color you're after.
Not only are these self-tanning face drops your secret to a great glow, but they're also packed with antioxidants and anti-aging ingredients. More than 900 five-star reviews praise it for its glow-getting powers.
Instead of mousse, lotions, or drops, this product lets you apply a dose of sunny glow via a lightweight micro-mist. Reviewers say it gets you summer-like color.
With a 98 percent natural formula, these bronzing drops are a great way to get a summer glow.
For an affordable version of the classic tanning towelette, look to L'Oréal Paris. This under-$14 iteration is beloved for its ease of use and the natural color it leaves (i.e. no unwanted orange tint).
