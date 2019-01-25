Unless you were lucky enough to escape somewhere warm over the holidays, you're likely feeling at a loss for glow at this point in the season. And while you can slather yourself with skincare products that promise a lit-from-within look, it's the honest truth that they can only get you so far. So, if you've officially reached the point where you need something to get you through to spring, turn to the best self tanners for your face to perk your complexion right up.

Self tanners are the best solution for getting a summery glow — especially considering laying out in the sun or baking in a tanning bed does way more harm than good — but it's not necessarily suggested to use the same product from head to toe. While your go-to tanning lotion works wonders on creating natural, even color on the rest of your body, there are specifically formulated options better suited for applying to your face.

One of the benefits of a self tanner with a face-centric formula? They tend to be packed with additional skin-loving ingredients that further support a healthy glow. Case in point, Coola's Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face Serum, $54 at Ulta. Not only will the serum, which has more than 900 five-star reviews, help you gradually build a gorgeous glow, but it'll also protect your skin from damage with a healthy dose of antioxidants and moisture-rich hyaluronic acid.

Another reason you don't want to rely on your typical tanning lotion for your face is that you can't control the amount of color — which sometimes leads to a look that's a touch too tan. It makes sense then, that many of the most-loved face-tanning products come in liquid form, with a dropper applicator that allows you to customize how much color you build. Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster for Face, $32 at bluemercury, is highly rated for how easy it is to use. Just mix a few drops into your daily moisturizer until you've developed the glow you're after. TAN-LUXE's Illuminating Self-Tan Drops, $49, work similarly and have gained tons of five-star ratings for the simple application and super-glow-y results.

As it turns out, achieving a gorgeous glow is absolutely possible — even in the dead of winter. And with products that are specifically made for your face, you can be sure that you end up with exactly the kind of summery shade you're after, every time. Shop some of the top-rated face tanning products at your favorite beauty retailers, below.

