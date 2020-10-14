The Best Prime Day Deals That'll Upgrade Your Home For Cheap

Amazon’s Prime Day sale starts October 12th — and if you’ve been looking for just about anything for your home, you definitely won’t want to miss it. The two-day mega sale will be offering Prime members seriously amazing deals on furniture, décor, bedding, and more, with discounts as deep as 80% off. It’s important to move quickly, though — the best Prime Day deals tend to sell out fast, and some items are only on sale for a limited time.

To help you snag the best bargains, our editors will be updating this list every hour with the best Prime Day sales on all things home-related. If you’re not a Prime member yet, it’s the perfect time to join before the holidays — you can even start a free 30-day trial before you commit.

25% Off This Air Wick Oil Starter Kit Air Wick Plug Scented Oil Starter Kit $14 $10.49 Amazon See On Amazon Save an additional 25% off at checkout when you grab this highly-rated Air Wick starter kit with 12,000 reviews. It comes with two warmers and six refills in the soothing scent of lavender and chamomile.

20% Off A 2-Stage Knife Sharpener KitchenIQ Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener $7.52 $5.99 Amazon See On Amazon This KitchenIQ knife sharpener will help revive your old knives so they work like new. It functions as two sharpeners in one: There's a "coarse" slot for dull and damaged knives and a "fine" slot for sharp knives that just need a bit of a tune-up. It's a favorite on Amazon, with over 40,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating overall.

40% Off The 7-Inch Fire Tablet For Kids Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet $99.99 $59.99 Amazon See On Amazon This 7-inch Fire tablet gives kids access to thousands of apps, books, and games to keep them entertained. This best-selling tablet (76,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star rating speak for themselves) even comes with a soft case that's virtually kid-proof, so you won't have to worry about any unexpected drops. You can get it for 40% during Prime Day.

20% Off This 21-Piece Set Of Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers Rubbermaid Easy Find Food Storage Containers With Vented Lids (Set of 21) $19.99 $15.99 Amazon See On Amazon Upgrade your food storage game with this robust set of Rubbermaid containers. With 21 containers in a variety of capacities, this set will ensure you always have the size you need within reach. Safe for both the microwave and dishwasher, this BPA-free plastic set has garnered more than 20,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.7-star rating.

30% Off These Colore-Changing Fairy String Lights Minetom USB Fairy String Color-Changing LED Lights $15.93 $11.20 Amazon See On Amazon With more than 4,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, these color-changing LED lights are a popular accent for nearly any room. Each string measures 33 feet in length and has 16 colors to choose from. It even comes with a remote control for effortless operation.

32% Off A Handheld Milk Frother PowerLix Handheld Milk Frother $15.99 $10.88 Amazon See On Amazon For 32% off, you can grab this battery-operated milk frother, which has almost 30,000 reviews and 4.4 stars. Hello, cafe-quality cappuccinos and lattes.

50% Off The Echo Show Echo Show 8 $129.99 $64.99 Amazon See On Amazon The Alexa-Enabled Echo Show 8 has over 60,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. Now instead of just hearing the weather, your schedule, or your loved one, you can see them, too.

38% Off This Hanging Toiletry Case BOACAY Premium Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag $32.22 $19.93 Amazon See On Amazon This seemingly simple purchase will upgrade your life in a big way, especially if you tend to pack a lot of grooming products when you travel. Boasting a 4.6-star average rating and over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the hanging toiletry case has 18 pockets, which are all designed to be leakproof, as well as a waterproof exterior and padded lining for extra protection.

24% Off This Fan-Favorite Laptop Stand SAIJI Laptop Table & Standing Desk $89.99 $67.99 Amazon See On Amazon Nothing makes working from your bed or couch, more comfortable than this adjustable laptop stand. With nearly 1,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, this popular stand has a built-in drawer and a mouse tray. One reviewer says: "A work from home necessity." Get it for 24% off during Prime Day.

29% Off This Shiatsu Massager VIKTOR JURGEN Neck Massage Pillow $39.95 $28.49 Amazon See On Amazon Relieve muscle aches and tension with the help of this Shiatsu deep kneading pillow for your neck, back, legs, and feet. The pillow features optional heat and 3D rotating massage nodes and boasts a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with nearly 4,500 reviews. You'll even get an extra 5% off when you click the coupon checkbox.

27% Off A 6-Count Pack of Washing Machine Cleaning Tablets Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner (6 Tablets) $13.98 $10.19 Amazon See On Amazo If your washing machine could use a refresher, grab these dissolving Affresh tablets, which have a 4.5-star rating. Their 55,000 reviewers love how much cleaner their washing machines look and smell.

40% Off These Color-Changing Smart Light Bulbs C by GE Smart LED Bulbs + Smart Plug Bundle $63.98 $38.39 Amazon See On Amazon These smart color-changing light bulbs can be controlled via voice or an app. They're dimmable, feature a variety of cool and warm shades, and you can schedule them to turn on and off. The highly rated bulbs have more than 1,200 reviews and are offered at 40% off on Prime Day.

30% Off This Cooling Gel Memory Foam Pillow WEEKENDER Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow $29.99 $20.99 Amazon See On Amazon It's made from comfortable memory foam, it's infused with temperature-regulating gel, and it has ventilation holes as well as a machine-washable cover. No wonder this WEEKENDER pillow has almost 10,000 reviews.

26% Off A Luxurious Faux Fur Blanket Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket $26.95 $19.94 Amazon See On Amazon This luxe throw blanket is designed with double-sided faux fur, so no matter how you lounge with it it'll feel soft and so warm. Over 1,500 Amazon reviewers tried out this blanket and have given it a near-perfect, 4.8-star rating. Grab it for less than $20 while this sale lasts.

20% Off This Best-Selling Bath Bomb Set LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set (12-Pack) $25.80 $21.44 Amazon See On Amazon Save on this best-selling bath bomb set, which has over 18,000 reviews and a 4.9-star rating. They're fizzy, colorful, and moisturizing, plus they smell amazing.

33% Off This 2-Quart Air Fryer Dash Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer $59.99 $39.99 Amazon See On Amazon This 2-quart air fryer is an easy and oil-free way to cook your favorite foods. The nonstick frying basket can be cleaned in the dishwasher, and the auto-shutoff function should kick in to help prevent burnt meals. Plus, it has a 4.6-star rating and over 3,000 reviews.

30% Off A Professional-Grade Carpet Cleaner Bissell Big Green Professional Carpet Cleaner Machine $429.99 $299.99 Amazon See On Amazon Get a professional-quality cleaning without the appointment with this carpet cleaner which has earned rave reviews — 4.8 stars after more than 7,000 reviews to be exact. With a power lifter brush scrubbing floors and a handheld deep cleaner for furniture, stairs, touchups, and set-in stains, this unit has all your soft surfaces covered.

44% Off The Ninja 8-Quart Pressure Cooker Ninja FD401 8-Quart Pressure Cooker $269.99 $149.99 Amazon See On Amazon This large pressure cooker by Ninja can cook up to 8 quarts of food, and it boasts nine different features that also let you air fry, bake, broil, slow cook, and more. It has a sleek stainless steel outer with a ceramic container inside. Plus, it has a near-perfect rating on Amazon and more than 17,000 reviews.

47% Off A Set Of 24 Fine Point Markers Taotree Fineline Pens Color Set (24-Pack) $11.99 $6.38 Amazon See On Amazon These fine-point markers are vivid, smooth, and limit bleed-through due to their water-based ink. Plus, they've got more than 5,300 reviews and 4.5 stars on Amazon. Get this highly-rated set of 24 for almost 50% off.

47% Off A Mini Keurig Coffee Maker Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker $79.99 $42.73 Amazon See On Amazon This space-saving Keurig coffee maker has thousands of perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, and right now you can get it for an incredible price. It brews the same single-serve coffee pods you love, but it takes up much less room on your countertop.

53% Off A Rechargeable Fabric Shaver & Lint Remover PRITECH Rechargeable Fabric Shaver & Lint Remover $19.99 $9.46 Amazon See On Amazon In large part thanks to its rechargeable design and 60-minute run time, this fabric shaver has won over more than 1,000 reviewers, who give it a 4.5-star overall rating. This lint remover and sweater shaver can tackle clothes, upholstery, and so much more — making pilled, tired fabrics look brand new.

57% Off This Compact Garment Steamer PurSteam Garment Steamer $36.99 $15.98 Amazon See On Amazon This compact garment steamer has racked up over 14,000 reviews on Amazon, and for good reason: It's a quick and efficient way to tackle wrinkles in clothing, curtains, bedding, and more. This steamer is ready to use in just 90 seconds, and you can grab it for cheap during Prime Day if you act fast.

54% Off A 5-Pack Of Lightning Charging Cables FEEL2NICE Lightning Cables for iPhone (5-Pack) $18.99 $8.67 Amazon See On Amazon Need a few extra charging cables around the house? These 10-foot long Lightning cables won't keep you stuck next to an outlet while your phone is charging — and you can even save an extra dollar by clicking the coupon checkbox. What's more, they've earned more than 8,000 reviews and an impressive 4.5-star rating overall.

25% Off Woolite Detergent Woolite Clean & Care Pacs (30-Count) $11.97 $8.98 Amazon See On Amazon Regular detergent can shrink your wool garments, whereas these Woolite detergent pacs are formulated with keratin to help keep your clothes looking fresh. With 1,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, they're designed to work with cold water in high-efficiency washers — take 25% off at checkout this Prime Day.

25% Off All Liquid Laundry Detergent All Liquid Laundry Detergent $14.99 $13.82 Amazon See On Amazon Got some tough stains that won't come out? Take 25% off this bottle of All Liquid laundry detergent at checkout during Prime Day. The ultra-concentrated formula tackles stubborn stains so that your clothes come out of the wash looking clean and refreshed.

DARKIRON Deep Tissue Percussion Massager $99.99 $69.99 Amazon See On Amazon Take 30% off this deep tissue massager, then sit back and relax as it targets aching muscles to help alleviate soreness. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to six hours — plus, it's completely cordless so it's convenient and easy to use. Even better, it's earned 2,500 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

36% Off This HEPA Air Purifier MELEDEN Air Purifier For Home $39.74 $25.43 Amazon See On Amazon Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers have tried out this best-selling HEPA air purifier, which filters particles from your air so you can breathe easier indoors. This affordable model is 36% off for Prime Day, and even comes with its own filter.

35% Off A Set Of Mini Resistance Bands To Upgrade Workouts Sweet Sweat Mini Loop Resistance Bands $17 $11 Amazon See On Amazon A set of mini loop resistance bands are essential for an amazing at-home workout, and this one has 1,200 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. This set from Sweet Sweat comes with five winkle-free, anti-slip bands with different levels of resistance ranging from light to extra-heavy, and mesh carrying bag to keep everything together.

35% Off This DASH Deluxe Air Fryer DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer $90 $58.49 Amazon See On Amazon This air fryer and oven cooker lets you whip up your favorite foods, like French fries, chicken wings, and baked goods, using less oil and in less time. This highly rated air fryer has more than 1,700 reviews and can cook up to 3 quarts of food. It has an auto shut-off function for safety and is backed by a one-year manufacturer warranty.

38% Off The Ninja Professional Kitchen System Ninja Professional Kitchen System $160 $99.99 Amazon See On Amazon The Ninja Professional Kitchen system is an all-in-one blender, food processor, stand mixer, and more. It's AutoIQ settings ensure that you get the perfect results, every time, for everything from smoothies and soups to chunky dips and creamy spreads. It has a powerful 1200-watt motor, and comes with four blending containers to tackle all your culinary projects.

53% Off The Instant Pot Slow Cooker With Sous Vide Instant Pot Aura Pro Multi-Use Programmable Slow Cooker with Sous Vide, 8-Quart $149 $69.99 Amazon See On Amazon Prepare meals in a flash with this Instant Pot slow cooker with sous vide. The 8-quart cooker features 11 smart programs that allow you to cook, steam, sous vide, roast, and more, with a convenient 24 hour "delay start" option. The highly rated gadget has more than 3,800 Amazon reviews and is 53% off on Prime Day.

33% Off The Instant 2-In-1 Air Fryer & Pressure Cooker Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker, 8-Quart $179.95 $119.99 Amazon See On Amazon An air fryer and a pressure cooker in one? It's no wonder this cult-favorite Instant Pot has won over thousands of Amazon reviewers. It can actually perform 11 cooking functions at the push of the button, so you can use it for everything from air frying to steaming to sous vide. Snag it for 33% off during Amazon Prime Day.

33% Off The 10-Quart Instant Pot Duo Nova Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker, 10-Quart $150 $99.99 Amazon See On Amazon The cult-favorite Instant Pot was one of Prime Day 2019's best-sellers for a reason: It can perform seven cooking functions with just one appliance, including pressure cooking, slow cooking, sautéing, and keeping food warm. With over 100,000 Amazon reviews, this is one kitchen appliance you don't want to sleep on.

20% Off This Electric Toothbrush Fairywill Electric Toothbrush $30 $23.99 Amazon See On Amazon Not only does it come with eight extra brush heads, but this electric toothbrush is also available for 20% off this Prime Day — and it has 6,500 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating. Choose from five different cleaning modes when brushing, including massage, sensitive, polish, and more — plus, you even get a travel case with each order.

42% Off This Bluetooth-Enabled Toothbrush Oral-B Genius SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush $137 $79.93 Amazon See On Amazon With 1,300 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this Oral-B smart toothbrush connects to your phone via Bluetooth, and you'll be able to track your brushing habits over time. And if you're looking for an extra-deep clean? It also features six brushing modes to help get plaque out of every nook and cranny.

54% Off The Shark Lift-Away Vacuum Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Vacuum $249 $114 Amazon See On Amazon From carpet to hard floors, this fan-favorite Shark vacuum has you covered, and with a built-in HEPA filter, it traps dust and many allergens, too. It's backed by more than 14,000 reviewers giving it a 4.5-star rating. "I am in love. It is so light. I can easily carry it up and down the stairs with one hand. It is a dream to use-- practically pushes itself," one customer raved.

30% Off This Mesh Wi-Fi System Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-Pack) $249 $174 Amazon See On Amazon This wireless mesh router is an instant upgrade to your home's Wi-Fi set up. It can cover up to 5,000 square feet, works compatibly with any Alexa-enabled device, and has the backing of more than 5,000 Amazon reviews. This three-pack of routers is 30% off for Prime Day.

23% Off A Set Of 10 Flameless LED Candles salipt Flameless Candles with Remote (Set Of 10) $25.99 $18.01 Amazon See On Amazon Flameless candles are a stylish addition to any home, but they can often set you back. That's why they're a great purchase during Prime Day. Snag this set of 10 LED flameless candles for just $18. They can even be controlled by their own remote. Over 400 Amazon reviewers have picked up this set of flameless candles and give it a glowing 4.4-star rating.

29% Off This Salt Shaker & Pepper Grinder Set Home EC Stainless Steel Salt and Pepper Grinder (Set Of 2) $19.99 $14.23 Amazon See On Amazon Get freshly ground seasoning whenever you need it with this set of salt and pepper grinders. Made with a durable combination of stainless steel and glass, each piece features an adjustable ceramic grinder so you can choose the level of coarseness. This sleek set has thousands of fans on Amazon and is available for cheap during Prime Day.

40% Off A SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker $79.99 $47.99 Amazon See On Amazon For 40% off during Prime Day, this popular SodaStream has won over thousands of fans in large part because it makes producing your own seltzer at home so easy. This soda maker can make 1 liter of seltzer, and even comes with the cartridge you need to get started.

47% Off This Sink Caddy Eunion Sink Caddy & Organizer $15.19 $7.99 Amazon See On Amazon With a hanging design and clever drainage holes in the bottom, this sink caddy not only saves space and stays put, it also helps sponges and other items dry more quickly. Plus, it is backed by more than 2,500 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

20% Off This Ring Light Stand For Your Phone MACTREM 6-Inch LED Ring Light With Tripod Stand $19.99 $15.99 Amazon See On Amazon This wildly-popular ring light is great for everything from filming a YouTube video to taking a Zoom call, thanks to it's three light modes and 11 brightness levels that let you customize your lighting scheme. Act fast and you can get this reviewer-favorite ring light for 20% on Prime Day. It's won over thousands of fans.

30% Off This Sunrise Alarm Clock LBell Wake-Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock $45.99 $32.19 Amazon See On Amazon This best-selling sunrise alarm clock simulates natural light to wake you up in the morning — no loud alarm sounds needed. Over 3,000 Amazon reviewers have tried it out and rave about the multi-color light options, the built-in FM radio, and the USB port in the back that lets you charge your devices.

53% Off This No-Contact Forehead Thermometer Vibeey Digital No-Contact Forehead Thermometer $49.99 $23.62 Amazon See On Amazon Get an accurate temperature reading (in either Fahrenheit or Celcius) without having to make contact. The Vibeey digital forehead thermometer prevents the spread of germs and boasts 3,300 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

47% Off A Set Of Down Alternative Pillows AmazonBasics Down Alternative Bed Pillows (2-Pack) $34.99 $27.99 Amazon See On Amazon If you're a back or stomach sleeper, these well-reviewed down alternative pillows might be the ticket to a good night's sleep. The set of two are a great option for those with allergies, and it's backed by a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 9,000 reviewers have weighed in.

38% Off A Set Of 2 Stainless Steel Sink Strainers Fengbao Kitchen Sink Strainer (2-Pack) $10.99 $6.79 Amazon See On Amazon These stainless steel sink strainers are a steal for Prime Day — especially considering they have near-perfect ratings and 15,000 reviews. They catch food and debris and you can toss them straight in the dishwasher.

29% Off This Spa Shower Head With 5 Settings Briout Handheld Shower Head $17.99 $12.79 Amazon See On Amazon In the market for a more luxurious shower head? This one has a large chrome face with five spa-like settings — not to mention a 4.6-star rating — and you can get it for less than $13 today.

40% Off This Keypad Safe That's Great For Valuables AmazonBasics Steel Security Safe $65.99 $39.59 Amazon See On Amazon Safeguard your valuables with this keypad-lockable safe that's earned more than 14,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating from buyers. Made from sturdy steel, it features concealed pry-resistant hinges and a carpeted floor that wont scratch delicate objects.

52% Off This Vitamix Blender Vitamix 5200 Blender $549 $259 Amazon See On Amazon A Vitamix is a kitchen essential for many foodies, and this professional-grade blender is on sale for over 50% off this Prime Day. The Vitamix 5200 features a 64-ounce pitcher, stainless-steel blades, and variable speed control that allows you to create the exact texture you need for everything from nut flours to smoothies and chunky soups.

62% Off The Echo Dot — 3rd Generation Echo Dot, 3rd Gen $49.99 $18.99 Amazon See On Amazon At 62% off, this is a Prime Day deal you don't want to miss. Use this Alexa-enabled device to do everything from listen to music to control your smart home. With a 4.7-star rating after more than 600,000 Amazon reviews, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a home must-have.

55% Off This Rolling Utility Cart Ameriwood Home Marshall 3-Shelf Metal Rolling Cart $54 $43.33 Amazon See On Amazon This three-shelf utility cart is a great way to add extra storage space to a room or build your own handy bar cart. Made of powder-coated metal with a sleek black finish, it's a great accent for kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, and more. It's even garnered 1,400 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star rating, so you can be assured it's a high-quality.

30% Off The Fitbit Bluetooth Smart Scale Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Smart Scale $50 $34.95 Amazon See On Amazon This smart scale syncs to the Fitbit app, so you can track exercise trends, follow stats, set goals, and generally get a complete picture of your health.

46% Off This Smart Plug TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug $15 $8.99 Amazon See On Amazon Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, these smart plugs can make any device plugged in way smarter. You can turn on and off electronics with the sound of your voice or via an app to turn your house into a smart home. These plugs come with the backing of a 4.7-star rating after more than 7,000 Amazon reviews, and can even be bought in a pack of three for more value. They're on sale if you act fast.

30% Off This Outdoor Smart Outlet Kasa Outdoor Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet $17 $9.99 Amazon See On Amazon Upgrade your outdoor space with this Kasa Outdoor Smart Home Wi-Fi outlet, which offers two sockets, a remote control, and voice-command capabilities via Alexa or Google. This weather-resistant outlet has an IP64 rating and a 300-foot Wi-Fi range for plenty of convenience. Even better, it's earned 3,500 reviews and a 4.5-star Amazon rating.

33% Off This 3-Way Smart Switch Kit Kasa 3-Way Smart Switch Kit by TP-Link (2-Pack) $45 $29.99 Amazon See On Amazon While Prime Day lasts, you can get this smart light switch for 33% off. Not only is it compatible with most smart hubs (including Google Home and Amazon Alexa), but it can also be controlled via an app, so you can turn the lights on and off in your space from wherever you are. Over 2,000 Amazon reviewers have tried out these switches and the reviews speak for themselves.

30% Off This Deep-Cleaning Steam Mop BISSELL Power Fresh Steam Mop $90 $62.99 Amazon See On Amazon With a flexible swivel head and a 23-foot power cord, this BISSELL Power Fresh steam mop is a chemical-free way to tackle 99.9% of germs and bacteria as well as dirt and sticky messes. It boasts more than 12,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and it's safe to use on most sealed hardwood, ceramic, granite, linoleum, and marble floors.

42% Off These Bose Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II $349 $199 Amazon See On Amazon More than 1,150 Amazon shoppers have reviewed these wireless Bose headphones that have earned a 4.5-star rating, and for a limited time only, you can get your hands— and ears— on them for less than $200. Not only does this model feature the brand's proprietary noise-cancellation technology, but they are also compatible with Alexa voice control.

42% Off This Waterpik Water Flosser With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews Waterpik Water Flosser $69 $39.93 Amazon See On Amazon The Waterpik water flosser has earned more than 45,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating, and it's easy to see why. The device makes keeping up with dental hygiene a breeze, thanks to 10 pressure settings, multiple nozzle tips, and a gum massage mode. The best part? It makes flossing fun.

57% Off The Shark TruePet Vacuum Shark TruePet Upright Vacuum $400 $199.99 Amazon See On Amazon This wildly popular Shark vacuum has won over 5,500 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon for a reason: It comes with a wide range of attachments that work well for pet owners, parents, or anyone dealing with messes. During Prime Day, you can get this upright vacuum for more than half off its normal price.

44% Off Crest Whitestrips Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips $50 $27.96 Amazon See On Amazon Crest Whitestrips have earned a 4.5-star rating after more than 20,000 reviews making them a cult-favorite on Amazon. For Prime Day only they are a whopping 44% off, so make sure to grab them before they are sold out. The set comes with enough strips for 20 teeth-whitening treatments, along with two express treatments for last-minute brightening.

48% Off A Ring Doorbell & Echo Show Bundle Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 $289.98 $149.99 Amazon See On Amazon Upgrade your home with this Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5 bundle, now on sale during Prime Day. The 1080p video makes it easy to see who's at your door on your phone, tablet, or desktop computer. You can also opt to get notifications on your phone when someone rings the doorbell. This popular smart bundle has over 8,000 reviews on Amazon with a 4.5-star rating overall.

68% Off The Echo Dot — Plus A Bonus Smart Plug Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Amazon Smart Plug $74.98 $23.99 Amazon See On Amazon If you haven't joined the Echo club by now (or simply need another one), now is the time to make the purchase. The third generation Echo Dot, which boasts an average 4.7-star rating from over 500,000 five-star reviews, is compact and discreet, yet has all the key features that make Echo devices so useful. This one even comes with a bonus smart plug for Prime Day.

55% Off An Oral-B Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Pro 500 Electric Power Rechargeable Toothbrush $43.99 $19.98 Amazon See On Amazon This fully rechargeable electric toothbrush features a two-minute timer that signals every 30 seconds and rotating bristles to break up plaque and clean more effectively. It boasts a 4.6-star rating on Amazon and more than 5,000 reviews and you can score it on Prime Day at an impressive 55% off.

46% Off This 128GB Flash Drive PNY 128GB Turbo Attaché Flash Drive $24.99 $13.49 Amazon See On Amazon Hold up to 128 gigs (that's over 23,000 songs) with this turbo flash drive from PNY, which has 18,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. It transfers data 10 times faster than most other standard flash drives.

25% Off This Power Strip With AC Plugs & USB Ports Bototek Surge Protector $20.24 $26.99 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers swear by this power strip that's garnered nearly 16,000 reviews and a 4.8-star overall rating. With 10 outlets and four USB ports, it makes it easy to charge devices when you don't have a power brick handy. And now that it's Prime Day, you can grab it for 25% off.

33% Off This Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Milemont Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper $59.99 $40.19 Amazon See On Amazon Luxe memory foam often comes at a price, which is one reason why snagging a memory foam mattress topper during Prime Day is such a great idea. This supportive topper will make your bed softer and more comfortable. Over 600 reviewers have tried it out, with one saying, it did "wonders for my back." Get it in any size at a low price for Prime Day. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, California king

20% Off A 4-Pack Of Highly-Rated Baking Mats Kitzini Silicone Baking Mats (Set of 4) $20.96 $16.79 Amazon See On Amazon This set of four professional-grade silicone baking mats will change the way you tackle baking projects. They're made from BPA-free silicone that can stand temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and are super easy to clean. Over 4,700 fans have given these a stellar five-star rating.

30% Off A Set Of 2 Satin Pillowcases Love's cabin Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) $9.99 $6.99 Amazon See On Amazon These satin pillowcases feel like true luxury, and they have beauty benefits too; the smooth texture helps reduce hair breakage while you sleep and even prevents pillow creases on your face. Plus, they're buyer-approved, boasting 14,000 reviews and an impressively high 4.5-star rating.

51% Off This Popular Weighted Blanket YnM Weighted Blanket (15 lbs, 48''x72'', Twin Size) $79.90 $38.94 Amazon See On Amazon This weighted blanket offers all-natural sleep help for adults and kids by providing the gentle sensation of being held. The inner layer can be used alone or with a duvet, for easy cleaning. Choose from a variety of different weights and designs. Even better, it's backed by 22,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating.

40% Off The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device $49.99 $29.99 Amazon See On Amazon The easy-to-install Amazon Fire Stick 4K makes it a breeze to watch Netflix, YouTube, and more on your television. It's such a popular pick it has more than 300,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall. Get it during Prime Day for 40% off while supplies last.

33% Off A Humidifier With An Essential Oil Tray For Aromatherapy Everlasting Comfort Humidifier with Essential Oil Tray $67.95 $45.56 Amazon See On Amazon Featuring a soothing blue LED light and a 1.6-gallon tank, this powerful humidifier has a built-in tray for your essential oils, so you can practice aromatherapy at home. Boasting over 9,000 five-star ratings and over 5,000 five-star reviews, fans rave about its powerful mist output and quiet operation.

21% Off This Contoured Memory Foam Pillow That Doesn't Get Hot Milemont Memory Foam Pillow $32.99 $25.99 Amazon See On Amazon While traditional memory foams offer support but can often cause you to overheat, this contoured pillow is designed with airflow holes that allow you to stay cool throughout the night. This pillow has won over thousands of fans, many of whom say it's great for neck and back pain. Get it for 21% off while Prime Day sales last.