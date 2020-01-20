Besides the ceremonies themselves, red carpets are the most exciting parts of award show season, and the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were the perfect example of said excitement. From suits to floor-length works of art, a few key themes became clear very quickly. As far as trendy colors, bright pink dresses were the look du jour. Just in time for Valentine's Day, leading ladies like Sophie Turner and Elisabeth Moss made a hard case for the rosy hue and why it should be a key player in your closet.

Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, Moss stunned in a coral gown by Monique Lhuillier. Styled by Karla Welch, The Handmaid's Tale star's gown included a shirred bodice and cinched waist. Topping it off (literally) was her messy up-do, which perfectly framed her stunning shoulder-length earrings by Niwaka Fine Jewelry Collections.

Game of Thrones leading lady Sophie Turner's fuchsia satin Armani gown was nothing short of an elevated Barbie dream. Its prominent belt adorned the strapless bodice while her classic wavy hair, done by stylist Christian Wood, created a polished yet playful look.

Also styled by Welch, Kaitlyn Dever was wrapped in a body-skimming gown by Ralph Lauren. She was draped with shimmery crystals and delicately accessorized in dainty Swarovski jewelry. Makeup artist Molly Greenwald chose a natural beauty look to complement a gentle wave hairstyle created by celeb hairstylist Marcus Francis.

To give you the full picture of the pink haze that took over the SAG awards, ahead the rose-colored gowns of the night that were the stuff of dreams.

Elisabeth Moss

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Moss' floor-length gown had both a shirred and studded bodice that created a modest silhouette in an otherwise sultry number.

Sophie Turner

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Game of Thrones actor, Sophie Turner was drop-dead gorgeous in a bright Louis Vuitton gown with cool undertones. Split up the side, it included embellishment with subtle pin-tucked detailing along the front.

Kaitlyn Dever

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

Kaitlyn Dever opted for a rich berry shade that was equal parts classic and bright. Minimal accessories and a more natural makeup look allowed the dress to really shine.

Cynthia Erivo

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Harriet leading lady aced not just the pink trend but the hottest color combo of the season: fuchsia and red. The back-detailed necklace was just the final jaw-dropping detail.