If you're on the hunt for Amazon's best early Black Friday deals, you've come to the right place, because our editors will be working around the clock and updating this page constantly with the best early Black Friday deals, so you don't have to do any of the heavy lifting yourself. Keep in mind that Black Friday falls on November 27 in 2020, but lots of hot deals are already live.

To get the most out of Black Friday, be sure to sign up for a free, one-week trial of Amazon Prime if you're not already a member. Some other tips for shopping smartly during this sale? Start stocking up on holiday presents now — because fun fact: the holidays are only three weeks away. Also, since we're all still spending more time at home than usual, it's a good idea to stock up on home essentials, cozy clothing, and fun distractions: think baking equipment, bath oils, board games, and the like.

Keep checking back here and hitting that 'refresh' button, because these can't-miss early Black Friday sales are coming in hot.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

40% Off The Alexa-Enabled Fire Stick Fire Stick 4k with Alexa Voice Remote $49.99 $29.99 Amazon See On Amazon If you haven't made the full switch to a smart TV, the Fire Stick 4K is a must-have with over 385,000 ratings and an overall score of 4.5 stars. The Fire Stick makes it easy to stream all your favorite shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. This isn't just your average streaming device, though — it's also an Alexa-enabled device, so you can use the remote for everything from controlling smart home devices to pulling up your favorite playlist. Get it now for 40% off

20% Off The Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini $99.95 $79.99 Amazon See On Amazon These days, an Instant Pot is an indispensable part of any kitchen arsenal, and with over 144,000 ratings and an overall score of 4.5 stars, the numbers back it up. The 3-quart version, which is perfect for compact kitchens and smaller households, is currently 20% off. It also comes in 6-quart and an 8-quart sizes.

53% Off This 10-Pack Of Quick-Drying Gel Pens Paper Mate InkJoy Gel Pens, Fine Point, Black, 10 Count $29.98 $13.99 Amazon See On Amazon These smooth-writing, fast-drying gel pens from Paper Mate have over 7,000 reviews and an average 4.5-star rating. They feature a textured, ergonomic grip, and dry three times faster than some similar pens, which means fewer smudges on your important documents. Right now, a 10-pack is 53% off.

33% Off The Fitbit Charge 4 Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker $149.95 $99.95 Amazon See On Amazon This Fitbit has over 12,000 5-star reviews, and an overall rating of 4.5-stars from over 18,000 shoppers. More than just a basic fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 4 also has some solid entry-level smartwatch capabilities, like the ability to play music from Spotify as well as call and text alerts. It also features a built-in GPS and is fully submersible up to 50 meters.

40% Off These Colorful Fine-Tip Sharpie Markers Sharpie Electro Pop Permanent Markers, Ultra Fine Point Markers, Assorted Colors, 24 Coun $17.19 $10.29 Amazon See On Amazon This set of fine-tip Sharpie markers in electro-pop hues has a solid 5-star rating from nearly 13,000 shoppers — and right now, you can get the set for 40% off. It comes with 24 markers in a rainbow of colors that are perfect for bullet journaling and craft projects.

30% Off The OG White Noise Machine Marpac Dohm Classic | The Original White Noise Machine $44.95 $31.47 Amazon See On Amazon Touted as "the original white noise machine," this model from Marpac boasts over 10,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating. A fan favorite since 1962, it uses a natural fan-based sound with 2 speed options to create soothing white noise. It's currently on sale for 30% off.

20% Off These Fan-Favorite Coffee Pods 100 Ct. Solimo Dark Roast Coffee Pods $29.99 $23.99 Amazon See On Amazon Over 24,000 shoppers have given these dark roast coffee pods a 4.5-star rating, and one of our editors swears by them. With the current 20% discount, these work out to just 23 cents per pod, which is a value that's hard to beat. The pods are compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers.

30% Off The All-new Ring Video Doorbell All-new Ring Video Doorbell $99.99 $69.99 Amazon See On Amazon Never wonder who's at the door again with this new video doorbell from Ring. Not only does it feature 1080p HD video, it also pairs with most smartphones and tablets as well as some Alexa-enabled devices for even more functionalities. It has an overall rating of 4.5 stars from over 30,000 shoppers, and it's currently 30% off.

33% Off This Classic Kindle E-Reader Kindle $89.99 $59.99 Amazon See On Amazon If you don't already own a Kindle, or are looking to get another one for a friend or family member, now is the time to buy because Amazon's classic e-reader is currently 33% off. With over 25,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this designed-for-reading tablet has a built-in front light, and comes in both ad-supported and ad-free versions.

40% Off This 8-Piece Alarm Kit From Ring Ring Alarm 8-piece kit $249.99 $149.99 Amazon See On Amazon This 8-piece alarm set from Ring has a glowing 5-star rating from over 5,000 shoppers, so you know it's a good deal, especially at a 40% discount. The set includes a base station and keypad as well as multiple contact sensors, a motion detector, and a range extender, so you can create a fully functional DIY home security system. It's also Alexa-compatible, making this the perfect addition to your smart home.

32% Off This Deep-Cleansing Mud Mask Majestic Pure Dead Sea Mud Mask $14.95 $10.18 Amazon See On Amazon This popular clay mask is made from Dead Sea mud and minerals that give pores a deep-cleansing treatment and leave your skin moisturized and soft. It has more 3,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating and is offered at 32% off its retail price.

25% Off This 2-Pack Of Smart Plugs Kasa Smart Plug (2-Pack) $19.99 $14.99 Amazon See On Amazon These smart plugs work with voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant and can be used to create schedules for various electronics and appliances. Download the Kasa app and you can even control them when you aren't at home. Offered at 25% off on Black Friday, this money-saving two-pack of plugs boast more than 20,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.

50% Off The 23andMe Genetics Test 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service $199 $99 Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever wondered about your ancestry, there has never been a better time to dive in and find out more. This popular genetics test, which boasts more than 12,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, can give you insight into how your genetics affect your health and more — plus it's 50% off.

21% Off This Hydrating Himalayan Salt Scrub Majestic Pure Himalayan Scrub $13.98 $11.05 Amazon See On Amazon This Himalayan salt body scrub sloughs away dead skin cells and calluses and keeps skin feeling smooth and soft, even when temps drops. The scrub is also made with hydrating sweet almond and lychee oils and is ideal for all skin types. It has more than 5,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

39% Off This Phone Holder For Your Car LISEN Phone Car Holder $16.99 $10.38 Amazon See On Amazon This air vent phone holder keeps your phone steady while you're driving, which is perfect for when you need to follow directions. It has six strong magnets that keep it firmly in place and it's compatible with most smartphones and even tablets. This holder has more than 7,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating and is offered at 39% off.

25% Off The Wildly Popular Echo Dot Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $39.99 $29.99 Amazon See On Amazon This incredibly popular speaker, with more than 755,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, can be controlled with your voice and is versatile: use it to stream music, make phone calls, set alarms, check the weather, ask random questions, and more. The compact speaker comes in four colors and is available at 25% off.

48% Off This Highly-Rated First Aid Kit First Aid Only 57 Piece First Aid Kit $21.41 $11.20 Amazon See On Amazon It's always a good idea to be prepared in case of an emergency, and this 57-piece first aid kit has you covered. The kit is OSHA compliant and includes enough bandages, antibiotic ointment, trauma pads, and more to treat up to 10 people. It boasts more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating and is offered at 48% off.

29% Off This Contactless Thermometer Forehead & Ear Thermometer, Non Contact Infrared $26 $18.32 Amazon See On Amazon It's more important than ever to have a contactless thermometer on hand, and this highly-rated model is 29% off. It has four modes, an easy-to-read digital screen, and a fever-alarm function. It can also track your data to detect changes in your body temperature over time.

40% Off These Color-Changing LED String Lights LED Fairy String Lights $16 $9.53 Amazon See On Amazon These LED fairy lights have 16 color modes, so you can use them to decorate for any occasion, or to add a little colorful sparkle to any room in your home. The 4-strand wire is flexible and strong, and with an IP67 water-resistance rating, you can leave them outside on rainy days without worrying. At 40% off, they're less than $10 a set, so stock up!

67% Off This 3-Pack Of Lightning Charging Cables Lightning Charging Cables for Apple Devices: 3 pack (6 ft long) $30 $9.99 Amazon See On Amazon If you use Apple devices, then you know that it's always a good idea to have extra Lightning charging cables on hand. Made from military-grade nylon fibers, these cords can withstand a 10000+ bending test — so they're not about to break on you. Right now, this 3-pack of 6-foot long cables is only $9.99.

15% Off This Versatile 11-Piece Resistance Band Set 11 Piece Exercise Resistance Bands Set $29.99 $25.49 Amazon See On Amazon If you've been looking for a way to level up your at-home workouts, this 11-piece resistance band set might be just the thing you need. The set comes with five resistance bands ranging from 10 to50 pounds as well as two ankle straps, two handles, a door anchor, and a carrying bag, which makes this one of the most versatile sets out there. Score it now for 15% off the regular price.