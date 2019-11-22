35 Amazing Early Holiday Deals On Amazon Happening Now

If you're on the hunt for Amazon's best early holiday deals, you've come to the right place, because our editors will be updating this page constantly with the best pre-holiday sales from now until the official start of the season.

Some tips for shopping smartly during this time? Start stocking up on presents now — because guess what: the holidays are approaching much more quickly than you might realize. Also, since many of us are still spending more time at home than usual, it's a good idea to stock up on home essentials, cozy clothing, and fun distractions: think baking equipment, bath oils, board games, and the like.

Keep checking back here each day, because these can't-miss early holiday deals are coming in hot — and by the time the holidays do roll around, they just very well might be sold out.

1 31% Off Apple Airpods Amazon Apple AirPods with Charging Case $159 $109.99 - See On Amazon Customers can't stop raving about the Apple AirPods, giving these wireless earbuds a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating after nearly 400,000 reviews. This pair with a wired charging case gives you up to 5 hours of audio on a single charge and 24 hours with the case.

2 38% Off An Amazon Fire Stick Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) with Alexa Voice Remote $39.99 $24.99 - See On Amazon This Fire TV Stick comes with an Alexa-enabled remote, so you don’t even have to press a button to stream your favorite shows. It boasts over 56,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, and can stream in full HD.

3 33% Off A Fire HD Tablet Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, 8-inch HD display, 32 GB (2020 release) $89.99 $59.99 - See On Amazon With an impressive 12-hour battery life, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet is perfect for watching movies, reading books, browsing the web, and staying in touch with friends. This portable entertainment system is available for an outrageous discount today.

4 44% Off An Amazon Echo Show Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen) $79.99 $44.99 - See On Amazon This Alexa-connected smart display has a crisp and portable 5.5-inch screen that lets you make video calls, watch shows, flip through recipes, and manage smart devices in your home. Control with your voice or the interactive touchscreen. This do-everything gadget has a stellar 4.6-star rating across 423,000 reviews.

5 38% Off The 3rd Generation Echo Dot Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker With Alexa $39.99 $24.99 - See On Amazon Get the third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker for an impressive 38% off right now. This small-but-mighty Alexa-enabled speaker boasts an impressive 4.7-star rating from over a million Amazon shoppers who say it's super useful.

6 25% Off A Bissell Robot Vacuum Amazon Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum $399.99 $299.99 - See On Amazon Specifically designed to tackle the tough messes found in homes with pets, this two-in-one robot vacuum also works as a mop. It's recommended for use on hard floors, and can run for up to 130 minutes on a single charge.

7 33% Off An Amazon Kindle Amazon Kindle with a Built-In Front Light $89.99 $59.99 - See On Amazon This Kindle has so many great features that make for a comfortable reading experience anywhere, like a built-in front light, adjustable brightness settings, and a glare-free screen. Other highlights include a long-lasting battery, built-in Audible, and Bluetooth technology, so you can even use this to listen to audiobooks. Over 25,000 Amazon reviewers left this a five-star rating.

8 37% Off A Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon 360° Rotating Makeup Organizer with Adjustable Compartment Heights $29.99 $18.99 - See On Amazon This transparent organizer rotates a full 360 degrees so all your items are easily spy-able. Perfect for makeup, skin care products, hair accessories, jewelry, and more, over 7,000 reviewers gave this practical space-saver 4.6 stars on Amazon.

9 29% Off A Set Of Satin Pillowcases Amazon NTBAY Zippered Satin Pillow Cases for Hair & Skin (2-Pack) $13.99 $9.95 - See On Amazon Keep your hair and skin looking and feeling their best while adding a touch of luxury to your bed with this two-pack of satin pillowcases. They have a zippered closure to keep them from sliding off of your pillow while you sleep, and come in multiple colors and sizes.

10 40% Off A Le Creuset Signature Pot Amazon Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt $300 $179.95 - See On Amazon If you've been waiting for Le Creuset's enameled dutch ovens to go on sale, consider your wait over. Right now, you can get this piece of heirloom cookware for a whopping 40% off on Amazon. It boasts a near-perfect average rating of 4.9 stars with hundreds of positive ratings from Amazon shoppers.

11 37% Off These Extra-Long Lightning Cables Amazon Extra Long Lightning Cables (3-Pack, 10 ft each) $19.99 $12.57 - See On Amazon These durable and extra-long lightning cables give you 10 feet of length so you can have free range while charging your devices. Compatible with any lightning-connected Apple product, they come in a 3-pack so you can juice up multiple items at once. They boast an impressive 4.6 stars across nearly 36,000 reviews.

12 34% Off A Pack Of 50 KN95 Face Masks Amazon KN95 Face Masks in Black (50-pack) $27.66 $18.35 - See On Amazon Breathable and with a filter-efficiency of 95%, KN95 face masks have become a standard in safety. The 3-D structure is designed to fit snugly along the sides while giving your nose space, and an adjustable noseclip ensures security. Nearly 1,600 people gave this mask 4.6 stars, so you'll be sitting pretty with this 50-piece count.

13 53% Off A 5-Pack Of KN95 Face Masks Amazon SupplyAID KN95 Face Masks in White (5-pack) $16.99 $7.98 - See On Amazon Suitable for daily travel protection, SupplyAID's KN95 face masks protect respiratory health with 95% filter efficiency. This 5-pack is ideal for stashing in a backpack, purse, or glove compartment so you always have freshies on hand. Over 75,000 reviewers give these an impressive 4.5 stars.

14 27% Off A Set Of 2 Smart Plugs Amazon Kasa Mini Smart Plugs, 2-Pack $19.99 $14.69 - See On Amazon If you're looking to upgrade your home tech, a set of smart plugs is a great place to start. These mini plugs let you voice control any outlet with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Wildly popular on Amazon, they boast over 37,000 perfect five-star ratings.

15 25% Off This Set Of Flameless Candles Amazon GenSwin Gold Glass Battery Operated Flameless Candles (Set of 3) $39.99 $29.99 - See On Amazon If you want to add some ambiance to your space without dealing with actual candles, get this set of three flameless LED candles instead. They come in pretty gold glass containers, run on AA batteries, and come with a 10-key remote that includes a timer.

16 28% Off The Apple Airpod Pros Amazon Apple AirPods Pro $249 $179 - See On Amazon Majorly discounted while the sale lasts, these Apple AirPods Pro are a steal, offering active noise cancellation, a water-resistant design, and a more comfortable, ergonomic fit when compared to previous models. With 206,000 Amazon reviews and counting, these best-selling Bluetooth earbuds have earned a near-perfect, 4.8-star rating overall.

17 38% Off A Weighted Blanket Amazon YnM Weighted Blanket $79.99 $49.80 - See On Amazon The best-selling YnM weighted blanket has 26,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.6-star rating because it's considered a great value under normal circumstances — but right now, you can grab its calming glass beads and seven-layer structure for less than $50.

18 42% Off The Cult-Favorite Revlon One-Step Amazon REVLON One-Step Styler $59.99 $34.99 - See On Amazon When it comes to hair tools, the Revlon One-Step is an MVP that's garnered a 4.6-star overall rating after 273,000 reviews (!). The two-in-one hair dryer and styler amps up the volume, but doesn't damage hair. Grab this, and you can look like you had a salon blowout every single morning.

19 33% Off This Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum Amazon TruSkin Vitamin C Serum $29.99 $19.99 - See On Amazon This cult-favorite vitamin C serum also has vitamin E for healing, witch hazel for toning, and hyaluronic acid for moisture. The 37,000 Amazon reviews speak for themselves.

20 32% Off These High-Waisted Bike Shorts Amazon Ewedoos High Waisted Biker Shorts with Pockets $24.95 $16.95 - See On Amazon These popular bike shorts have a comfortable high-waisted silhouette, and are made from a silky soft fabric that's designed to help keep you cool. The best part, though, is the fact that these shorts have large side pockets big enough to hold a smartphone. They boast an average 4.7-star rating on Amazon from thousands of shoppers.

21 29% Off The Schick Hydro Silk Facial Razors Amazon Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Facial Razor (3-Pack) $6.99 $4.99 - See On Amazon These Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up razors are so handy. Not only are they perfect for grooming and shaping your brows, but you can also use them for dermaplaning (aka removing all the peach fuzz off your skin so your makeup glides on more smoothly). Right now, these cult-favorite tools, which boast over 100,000 Amazon reviews, are being sold in a pack of three for a bargain price.

22 57% Off This Best-Selling Concealer Amazon Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer $9.99 $4.33 - See On Amazon This Maybelline multi-use concealer goes on smooth and comes in 18 different shades so you can easily find your perfect match. It's a cult-favorite beauty product on Amazon with more than 42,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, and you can snag it for cheap while it’s on sale.

23 50% Off A Set Of Hotel-Quality Pillows Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Luxury Gel Pillows (set of 2) $39.99 $19.99 - See On Amazon Get this two-pack of hotel-quality gel pillows that are perfect for side, back, and stomach sleepers. They boast an overall 4.5-star rating on Amazon from over 120,000 shoppers and are among the most popular pillows on the site. If you click the coupon box, you can score an additional 50% off.

24 28% Off This Popular Covergirl Mascara Amazon Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara $5.99 $4.32 - See On Amazon This popular volumizing mascara from Covergirl boasts an impressive 8,600+ perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. Fans say that it doesn't clump, and is great for achieving a high-drama look.

25 50% Off A Set Of 3 Heavy-Duty Scissors Amazon Ultra Sharp Multipurpose Scissors (3-Pack) $18.99 $9.99 - Boasting an average 4.8-star rating from over 40,000 Amazon shoppers, this three-pack of safety scissors is a great buy. They have sharp stainless steel blades, and comfortable handles that are coated with a softer material.

26 28% An Outdoor Smart Plug Amazon Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug $24.99 $17.99 - See On Amazon Set timers for your string lights, control your outdoor entertainment center, and more with this outdoor smart plug. It comes with two outlets, and works within 300 feet of the nearest WiFi source.

27 57% Off A No-Touch Thermometer Amazon DISEN Non-Contact Thermometer $29.99 $12.91 - See On Amazon This touchless thermometer takes quick and accurate temperature readings with the touch of a button. It runs on AAA batteries, which are included, so you can use it anywhere.

28 59% Off This Aveeno Body Wash For Dry Skin Amazon Aveeno Fragrance-Free Body Wash for Sensitive Skin (33 oz) $13.39 $5.48 - See On Amazon If you have sensitive skin, then you'll want to snag this fragrance-free body wash from Aveeno while it's on sale. It has an overall rating of 4.7 stars from over 22,000 Amazon shoppers, and is the number-one best seller in the bath and shower gel category.

29 39% A 3-Pack Of Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes Amazon Neutrogena Day & Night Wipes with Makeup Remover (3-Pack) $16.39 $13.46 - See On Amazon These wildly popular facial cleaning wipes are on sale today, so stock up while the deal is hot. Not only have over 34,000 Amazon shoppers given them a five-star rating, but they're a staple in pro makeup artists’ kits, too. This three-pack gets you over 75 wipes, so you'll be set for ages.

30 40% Off An 100-Pack Of Heavy-Duty Zip Ties Amazon Heavy Duty Zip Ties, 8 Inch (100-Pack) $9.99 $5.99 - See On Amazon Zip ties are so useful to have around the house for everything from minor repairs to keeping your holiday decorations in place, and this 100-pack of heavy duty zip ties is currently on sale. They have a self-locking design, and are backed by thousands of positive ratings on Amazon.

31 15% An Apple Macbook Air Amazon 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop $999 $849 - See On Amazon If you've been waiting for sale season to buy a new laptop, this is your opportunity to get the 2020 Macbook Air at a solid discount. It boasts an overall 4.8-star rating from over 10,000 Amazon shoppers. This model has a 13-inch retina display, and comes in three color options.

32 14% A Philips Grooming Kit Amazon Philips Norelco Multigroom All-In-One Series Trimmer with 13 attachments $20.99 $17.99 - See On Amazon This all-in-one grooming tool boasts an impressive 4.6-star rating from over 76,000 Amazon shoppers who love its versatility. It comes with 13 different attachments, so it has a wide variety of uses, as well as self-sharpening steel blades.

33 58% Off A 6-Pack Of Hand Soap Amazon Softsoap Moisturizing Liquid Hand Soap (6-Pack) $13.99 $5.94 - See On Amazon Stock up on hand soap before cold and flu season starts with this six-pack of moisturizing, aloe-infused Softsoap. It's backed by thousands of positive ratings on Amazon and is a steal at less than a dollar per bottle.

34 47% Off A Pack Of 100 Disposable Face Masks Amazon Black Disposable Face Masks (100-Pack) $13.99 $5.94 - See On Amazon These disposable face masks are on major sale right now, since they're less than 10 cents apiece when you buy the 100-pack. They have a folding design, offer three layers of protection, and have comfortable elastic ear loops.