The Best Drugstore Self Tanners At Ulta For A Natural Golden Glow
No matter the weather of your current location, there's no reason you shouldn't be able to get the type of glow that looks as though you’ve just stepped off the beach. That said, getting a seamless faux tan can feel like it requires professional help, or at the very least, the price tag that accompanies it. Luckily, you can achieve freshly sun-kissed skin without any effort — even when you don’t have a tropical vacation scheduled in the near future. Just shop the best drugstore self tanners at Ulta Beauty, which will not only give you a warm glow in minutes, but also prove that you don’t have to spend a fortune to look like you did (and that’s something anyone can get behind).
Let’s be real: The idea of using a self tanner can be an intimidating one, especially when you aren’t sure which ones to buy or how well they work — after all, no one wants to come out of the experience looking like they went a little too far with the product. However, thanks to Ulta Beauty and the convenience of the digital age, you can look to the honest reviews on the best tanners the major beauty retailer has to offer.
With the help of online reviews, you can rest assured that the affordable self tanners you’re shopping for have been tried and true, making the entire process significantly easier. Start with this $12.99 Instant Self-Tanning Mousse from St. Moriz, which has an average review of 4.2 stars with 917 reviews thanks to its ease of use and ability to create an even tan.
Reviewers also love Jergens' Natural Glow Instant Sun Mousse, which boasts nearly 700 five-star reviews and costs $13.99. Many users said that it dries quickly and evenly, and is one of the best self-tanners they've used for the price.
You don’t have to jet off to a warm destination or pay for a professional to get that effortless glow. Scroll down to start shopping more of the most beloved drugstore tanners at Ulta Beauty below.
This easy-to-use self-tanning mousse is clearly a favorite among users. On Ulta Beauty, it's gained more than 500 five-star reviews, with many users saying that although it can take a while to set, it never goes on orange and is a great quality formula for the price.
This glow-inducer does double duty for users, acting as both sun protection and a subtle bronzer. Users specifically mention loving it for its non-streaky, natural-looking color, and how well it works for sensitive skin.
Beginners will love this tanning mist (as reviewers have attested to), which is known for its non-orange bronze color and for working quickly. According to the brand, it's also tinted so that you get a glow as soon as you apply it while you're waiting on the tan to develop.
Those who are pressed for time will love these tan drops for their ease of use — just add two to four drops to your regular night cream and apply evenly to your face. That, and the fact that it provides a natural-looking color without much effort, definitely factor into the product's high rating on Ulta Beauty.
For many reviewers, Jergens' tanning mousse checks all the boxes — dries quickly, provides a natural bronzed shade, and is easy to apply. While some did note that the formula can be sticky, the benefits of the tanner outweighed that con for many, and its nearly 700 five-star reviews are proof.
Sick of mousses and sprays? This Jergens moisturizer provides a relatively new kind of tanning experience. Unlike most formulas, this one is meant to be applied to wet skin post-shower — you just glide it on and pat dry. Some reviewers claim it's their favorite tanning product, saying that the smell is neutral or pleasant and the color is easily buildable and natural.
