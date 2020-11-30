Cyber Monday is the second busiest shopping day of the year, and this year’s Amazon event features some of the best Fashion deals of the year. This mega-sale features clothes, shoes, and accessories for up to 80% off, including picks from Amazon’s in-house brands as well as deeply discounted designer finds. It’s important to move quickly, though — Amazon's best Cyber Monday deals are notorious for selling out in seconds, and some sales last only for a short time. To help you catch the best bargains, our editors will be updating this list by the hour, so be sure to keep checking back.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

41% Off This Sparkling Stud Earrings Set Wssxc Stainless Steel Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Set (5 Pairs) $16.99 $9.99 Amazon See On Amazon Not only are these stainless steel stud earrings stylish, but they're also hypoallergenic and come in five different sizes so you'll have all your bases covered. In fact, these studs are so beloved, they've earned ratings from 8,000 Amazon reviewers — who give them an impressive 4.5-star rating overall. If you act fast you can get these earrings for less than $10 during Cyber Monday.

52% Off These Levi's 711 Skinny Jeans Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans $69.23 $33.23 Amazon - See On Amazon With more than 7,500 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating overall, these popular Levi's skinny jeans are likely to sell out on Cyber Monday. The mid-rise jeans feature four-way stretch fabric, for a stylish look plus unmatchable comfort.

37% Off This 3-Pack Of Invisible Thongs From Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty (3-Pack) $35 $22.05 Amazon See On Amazon A set of three pairs of soft, stretchy thong underwear with a seamless finish that won't show under your clothing, no matter how thin or sheer. Made from nylon and elastane for a flexible fit, these are well-made and machine washable.

43% Off This Seamless Calvin Klein Bralette Calvin Klein Invisibles Seamless V-Neck Bralette $40 $22.99 Amazon - See On Amazon When thousands (2,000, in this case) of women log on to say, a bra is comfortable and flattering, it's often expensive. This one is normally more than twice this price. Get it now because lots of women have been waiting for this silky, seamless, lightly-lined comfort bra to go on sale. It comes with a 4.5-star rating overall and comes in 15 colors so you can stock up.

59% Off This 2-Piece Samsonite Hardside Spinner Luggage Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Spinner Luggage (2-Pieces) $289.98 $119.99 Amazon - See On Amazon Cyber Monday is one of the best days to stock up on high-quality luggage like this two-piece set from Samsonite, which is being offered at an extraordinary price. The set includes two sleek suitcases — a 20-inch and a 24-inch. Both are expandable, with a retractable handle, smooth spinner wheels, and an extra-durable hardside shell.

90% Off This Invicta Pro Diver Quartz Watch Invicta Pro Diver Quartz Watch $495 $51.85 - See On Amazon Water-resistant up to 200 meters, this Invicta diver watch features a stainless steel band and unidirectional bezel for a timeless aesthetic that'll last for years to come. Plus, with more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall, it's a fan-favorite on Amazon.

54% Off This Anne Klein Bracelet Watch Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch $65 $29.59 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're looking for an everyday timepiece or something a little dressier, this sophisticated Anne Klein bracelet watch fits the bill. With stylish Roman numerals and Japanese quartz movement, it's simple and stylish, and with 99 feet of water resistance, it's also super functional to wear on the daily.

50% Off This 3-Piece Expandable Luggage Set American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage (3-Piece) $249.99 $124.99 Amazon - See On Amazon Whenever you're ready to travel (safely) again, this American Tourister hardside luggage set has you covered. This suitcase set has earned a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon after thousands of reviews, and it comes with three different sizes: 21-inch, 24-inch, and 28-inch. You'll be able to get to your destination seamlessly thanks to the 1.5-inch expansion, smooth telescoping handles, and 360-degree roller wheels.

50% Off This 50-Pack Of Disposable Face Masks SUDILO Disposable Face Masks (50-Pack) $19.99 $9.99 Amazon - See On Amazon This value pack of 50 disposable face masks is a great purchase any day, but on Cyber Monday? It's just $10 — a whopping 50% off. Made with a three-layer fabric for added protection and comfy, elastic ear loops for a snug fit, these masks have won over thousands of Amazon reviewers, with one describing these as "light and comfortable." No wonder they have a 4.6-star overall rating.

39% Off This Cozy And Warm Down Jacket Orolay Thickened Down Jacket $246.99 $149.99 Amazon - See On Amazon This duck down winter coat is so nearly perfect that it has a cult following on Amazon where over 12,000 people give it 4.5 stars. It's toasty, loaded with pockets, has a luscious soft lining in the hood, and comes in 13 colors. Don't miss nearly $100 in savings. That's almost 40% off. This will go fast.

43% Off This Fabric Shaver And Lint Remover BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover $19.99 $11.47 Amazon - See On Amazon Get rid of lint and pilling on everything from upholstery to clothing, all thanks to this battery-operated fabric shaver which helps your stuff look like new again. Its 23,000 reviews and 4.5-star overall rating speak to how convenient, versatile, and damage-resistant it is.

49% Off A 10-Pack Of Protective KN95 Masks KN95 Masks (10-Pack) $34.99 $18 Amazon - See On Amazon Over 2,000 reviewers have given these KN95 masks a 4.4-star rating. Each one in the 10-pack has stretchy ear loops and an adjustable nose bridge, while the thermal cotton insulation and non-woven fabric help to prevent the spread of germs.

44% Off These Emporio Armani Cotton Undershirts Emporio Armani Men's Regular Fit V-Neck Undershirt (3-Pack) $49 $27.44 Amazon - See On Amazon These soft, 100% cotton undershirts come in a bunch of neutral colors, ranging from the navy, gray, white combination pictured here, to a classic set of three black or white tees. You'll get three V-neck T-shirts in this pack, and reviewers say they work great as an undershirt or a basic tee, meaning you can wear these daily. Get them at a great discount while sales last.

52% Off This 3-Pack Of Hugo Boss Cotton Boxer Briefs Hugo Boss Cotton Boxer Briefs (3-Pack) $38.75 $25.03 Amazon See On Amazon While supplies last during Cyber Monday, you can snag this three-pack of Hugo Boss boxer briefs. Made with a soft, breathable blend of cotton and elastane, the set includes three different colors — new grey, charcoal, and black — and comes highly rated on Amazon, with hundreds of perfect five-star reviews.

43% Off This Iconic Calvin Klein Bralette Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bralette $28 $16.07 Amazon See On Amazon This stylish cotton bralette from Calvin Klein is made of soft cotton and comes in a bunch of different colors, two of the reasons it has 9,300 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating. Its breathable and stretchy design feels so comfortable, reviewers love wearing it everyday. Snag it for 43% off during Cyber Monday sales.