It's incredibly easy to see why dry brushing has taken off in the beauty community. (Hint: It's in the name.) Unlike runny body oils or time-extensive spa treatments, the at-home ritual only requires you to brush down your body — dry! — to unlock its skin-benefiting power. But before you can start the process, you do need to pick which of the best body brushes you'll be adding to your vanity.

First time hearing about the trendy self-care routine? Take a moment to look into the perks it has to offer, too. "Daily dry brushing is a simple step we can take to improve skin health, by exfoliating and mechanically increasing blood circulation and promoting lymph flow/drainage," noted a quote from Dr. Sturm on Dr. Barbara Sturm's website. "Dry brushing unclogs pores in the exfoliation process.”

However, snagging a brush that costs as much as your entire body-care routine might not be in the picture right now. Or, you aren't sold on certain types of bristles — or the more popular handheld shape. If so, keep on scrolling. Five very different types of body brushes are listed below, with options for rookies and pros alike.

The Beginner's Body Brush

New to the body-brushing game? Start with something on the soft side. Dr. Barbara Sturm's $35 Body Brush is available with two bristle options: Soft and Medium. According to the product description, the former is "more suitable for skin that is sensitive to pressure."

The Long-Handled Body Brush

Snag this $30 body brush from Joanna Vargas if you aren't sure if handheld ones are for you or not. The brush head itself is removable, so brushing down your entire body (and washing up the tool afterwards) is an easy feat.

The Body Brush With Plant-Based Bristles

ELEMIS' Body Detox Skin Brush is a go-to option if you want to skip out on boar bristles entirely — the $45 brush features cactus bristles, which are still stiff enough to get the job done.

The Affordable Body Brush

With a 4.5-star rating from more than 170 reviews, EcoTools' cruelty-free Dry Body Brush proves you don't have to spend more than $5 to try out the buzzy wellness trend.

A Dry Brush With A Little Extra

On the other hand, pick up the $42 Copper Dry Brush from Nourish by The NOW if you're a dry-brush expert looking to elevate your experience. It offers up copper bristles, "neutralizing negative ions" according to its website.