Sure, a cute pair piece of workout wear is fun to show off, but much like a good friend or partner, the perfect sports bras needs to be supportive, reliable, and hold up well over time. But, because getting all of those aspects in one piece is a tall order, we took to the internet for answers: What better way to find the top picks than to crowdsource from customer reviews? We scoured tons of sites to find the best black sports bras with 5-star reviews on the market right now.

When breaking a sweat, it's important that your activewear be both functional and comfortable — bonus points if it's cute, too. Luckily, these sports bras deliver on all aspects, so you might not even want to cover them up with a top. A lot of the top-rated sports bras have a few things in common: compression fabrics, built-in shelf-bras, sweat-wicking materials, and fun design elements.

So get ready to move, go about your day, or even just lounge around at home by browsing 12 of the highest-rated black sports bras, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Outdoor Voices Zip Bra Zip Bra $75 Outdoor Voices see on outdoor voices The beloved activewear brand seems to never miss the mark and its ever-popular zip bra is no exception. Available in sex colors, it's made of lightweight, breathable TechSweat fabric and yet offers the highest support possible with Powermesh material.

Lilybod Polly Bra Polly Bra $68 Lilybod see on lilybod This sleek tank bra includes double layering with extra wide criss-cross straps and a built-in shelf bra for added support. Plus, it's stylish enough to be worn as a crop top before and after as well.

Year Of Ours Football Bra Football Bra $75 Year Of Ours see on carbon38 Year Of Ours is a heavy hitter in the atheleisure category with its ribbed pieces. This ribbed crop top includes light cupping and a playful lace-up feature at its front that's every bit adorable as it is hard-working.

Free People Meant To Be Crop Meant To Be Crop $58 Free People see on free people Free People's activewear line has gained a notable following and this adorable bustier bra makes it easy to see why. The form-fitting crop entails a corset-inspired seaming without any boning, however, so the fit is nothing but comfortable.

Alo Yoga Knot Bra Knot Bra $52 Alo Yoga see on alo yoga Alo Yoga is known for its top-of-the-line athletic wear and proves a black color-way doesn't have to mean basic. This bra has a slew of five-star reviews, including one buyer who has it in three colors. Now that sounds promising.

Evelyn Bobbie Defy Bra Tank Defy Bra Tank $68 Evelyn Bobbie see on evelyn hobbie This wire and hassle-free tank features built in support for a weightless, second-skin feel. The seamless fit is a great option either for the gym — or even to layer in your off-duty wardrobe with jeans.

Hanro Touch Feeling Crop Top Touch Feeling Crop Top $88 $52.80 Hanro see on saks fifth avenue Hanro's Touch Feeling piece is between a supportive sports bra and comfy tank top, making it the ultimate everyday option.

4254 Sport Black Wave Bra Black Wave Bra €100 4254 Sport see on 4254 sport Launched by two Olympic champions, 4254 prioritizes sustainability while not foregoing stylish designs. One of the brand's best-sellers features a bustier design with a mesh necklace cutout-detailing for a sultry touch.

Adidas Ultimate Zip Front Sports Bra Ultimate Zip Front Sports Bra $65 $48.75 Adidas see on nordstrom Adidas's zip-front option has all the luxurious necessities: Its compression fit allows for high-impact support ideal for running or cross-training, moisture-absorbing fabric with a breathable power-mesh overlay and padded back straps that don't hurt when doing crunches.

Bra Bar Hug Laceback Bralette Hug Laceback Bralette $38 Bra Bar see on bra bar Bra Bar's bralette is made with a soft and stretchy microfiber made for hugging curves comfortably; its fully laced back detail making it the perfect no-shirt-needed option.