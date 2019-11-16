30 Highly Rated Pieces On Amazon That Are Comfortable & Look Good On Everyone

Savvy shoppers are finally starting to catch on to the internet's best kept secret: Amazon, no longer just a destination for stocking up on beauty products and household essentials, is actually home to one of the most incredible selections of clothes, shoes, and accessories online. But this seemingly infinite selection also has its drawbacks — namely, the amount of time and effort that's required to narrow down the best Amazon has to offer. That's where this shopping guide comes in. These 30 highly rated pieces on Amazon are comfortable, look good on everyone, and come highly recommended from fellow shoppers like yourself, so you know you can trust what you're ordering.

Whether you're in the market for some stylish but professional work outfits, a new winter coat, basic, everyday knits, or high-quality athleisure-wear, you'll find all of that (and more!) ahead. Each piece was chosen based upon its style, price, and comfort-factor — and has tons of positive reviews to back up its quality. And remember: if something boasts the Prime Wardrobe label (and you're already a Prime member), that means said item is eligible for a seven-day trial period before you commit to purchasing. You can try up to eight items at a time, and you only pay for what you keep. Best of all, returns are easy and free.

And now, scroll on for 30 stylish, comfortable, highly rated finds on Amazon right now.

1. A Sleek, Tailored Maxi Skirt To Take You From The Office To Date Night Meraki Women's Rib Maxi Skirt $25.43 Amazon See On Amazon Sleek, sophisticated, and sporty all at the same time, this maxi skirt is made of a modal/elastane blend that makes it just as comfortable as it is chic. It has a knee-high side slit and subtle ribbed texture, and it comes in three neutral colors. Pair it with tall boots for a day at the office, strappy sandals for a night out, and white sneakers when you're off-duty. Available sizes: XS-3XL

2. A Soft Funnel-Neck Sweater With A Relaxed, Cozy Fit Goodthreads Women's Mid-Gauge Stretch Funnel Neck Sweater $35 Amazon See On Amazon You'll wind up pairing this sweater with everything — jeans, leggings, shorts, maxi dresses — so it's best to stock up on a few colors. With long, ribbed cuffs, side slits, and a chic funnel neck, it's a more stylish version of your basic, everyday sweater — though it's no less comfy, thanks to the soft, fuzzy (non-scratchy) material of which it's made. Get it in seven solid colors or two striped prints. Available sizes: XS-XXL

3. A Timeless Pair Of Loafers That Go With Everything Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat $23 Amazon See On Amazon Timeless, elegant, and stylish all at the same time, it's hard to believe these classic loafers cost just $25. The interior is lined with soft, breathable suede and the heel is padded for comfort, while the clean lines, pointed toe, and monochromatic design make them versatile enough to wear with just about anything. One reviewer commented, "I've only been wearing these loafers for two hours and I already went back to order another color. These are the most comfortable work shoes I've ever owned in my life." Get them in black, tan, metallic gold, or a statement-making leopard print. Available sizes: 5-13

4. A Cozy Cotton Sweater With A Stylish Colorblock Print Cable Stitch Women's Contrast-Sleeve Cotton Sweater $34.99 Amazon See On Amazon Lightweight enough for spring and late-summer but cozy enough to keep you warm during winter and fall, this cute, casual sweater is made of 100% cotton, giving it a super-soft feel. Choose from seven fun colorblock prints, including black with brown, grey with red, and navy with yellow. "It's a beautiful sweater. Fits nicely and true to size. You get exactly what you see displayed on your screen," reported one reviewer. Available sizes: XS-XL

5. The Softest Pair Of Leggings Ever — But They Look Like Pants Daily Ritual Women's Ponte Knit Legging $20 Amazon See On Amazon Ponte knit is one of the softest materials on the planet, and these leggings utilize the fabric to create the coziest pair of pants you'll ever own. Even better, they come in an assortment of prints that are designed to look like real pants. You could easily pass off the twill and herringbone prints as work trousers, while the solid shades and heather grey space dye are perfect for more casual occasions. They even come in various lengths to ensure you find your perfect fit. Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, regular, long)

6. A Skinny Waist Belt To Give Shape To Any Dress WERFORU Women Skinny Belt (4-Pack) $17.99 Amazon See On Amazon For under $20, it's worth stocking up on this four-pack of waist belts. Use them to give shape to any style dress — maxi or mini, flowy or bodycon — or pair them with an oversized Oxford shirt for a menswear-inspired look. Each multi-pack contains four skinny belts in different colors. Choose from a variety of buckle designs. Available sizes: 26"-32", 33"-42"

8. A Simple, Flowy Dress You Can Wear In Any Season Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress $25 Amazon See On Amazon Another great Amazon find that combines style with comfort, this best-selling tunic dress is versatile enough to wear just about anywhere, anytime of year. Wear it on its own during spring and summer; then, once the cold weather rolls around, pair it with boots and tights. Get it in classic black, then pick up another in a bolder shade or the fun, flirty polka dot print. Available sizes: S-XXL

9. A Cropped Workout Tank To Take You To Post-Yoga Brunch In Style Core 10 Women's Cropped Yoga Tank $11 Amazon See On Amazon Stay stylish during your next fitness class with this cute cropped shirt. Then, throw on a jacket (or wear it on its own) to meet up with your friends. Made of a soft, stretchy blend of cotton, modal, and elastane, it's sold in six versatile colors, including white, black, and a gorgeous light blue. Once summer rolls around, it'll look great with denim cutoffs, too. Available sizes: XS-3X

10. Quilted Zip-Up Boots With A Cozy, Padded Trim GLOBALWIN Women's Fashion Boots $39.99 Amazon See On Amazon These popular boots have gained over 300 perfect five-star reviews thanks to their stylish design and cozy fit. Highlights include padded soles, a zip closure on the side, and soft padding around the ankle, plus a chic, quilted exterior. Style them with everything from leggings and jeans to mini skirts and dresses, and choose from eight color combinations. Available sizes: 5.5-10

11. A Figure-Hugging Dress Sold In So Many Colors & Styles BTFBM Ruched Stretchy Bodycon Mini Dress $25.99 Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to its versatility, this ruched bodycon dress is a must-have addition to any wardrobe. You can dress it up with strappy sandals or keep it casual with white sneakers, and you can wear it on its own during summer or with a denim jacket and tights when the weather's cold. Additionally, it's available in both sleeveless and short-sleeved styles, with or without buttons, in over 10 different colors. Over 1,300 gave the dress a perfect five-star rating. Available sizes: S-XL

12. A Cozy Pair Of Joggers That Are Stylish Enough To Wear Out Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Terry Jogger Pant $20 Amazon See On Amazon Consider these joggers a more stylish version of sweatpants: their tailored fit and slightly cropped ankle makes them cute enough to wear outside of the house; pair them with white sneakers and a denim jacket for a casual, off-duty look. Made of a super-soft, cozy blend of cotton, viscose, and elastane, they have an elastic drawstring waist, roomy pockets, and come in eight colors. At just $20, it's worth stocking up on a few — you're going to be living in these at home. Available sizes: XS-XXL

13. A Simple, Sophisticated Coat At A Great Price Amazon Essentials Women's Plush Button-Front Coat $59 Amazon See On Amazon Available in four neutral colors, this menswear-inspired coat is perfect for staying sophisticated and stylish in the cold weather. "This is the coat every woman needs in her wardrobe," wrote one reviewer. They continue, "It's simple yet elegant. It goes with jeans as easily as it goes with dresses. It's the perfect length. The fabric isn't too heavy or too light. It's also soft to the touch and not scratchy." Available sizes: XS-XXL

14. A Faux Suede Shirt That's Easy To Dress Up Or Down Kathemoi Faux Suede Casual Pullover $18 Amazon See On Amazon This versatile faux suede top has that rare effortless feel of a garment that you can wear for practically every occasion. Keep it casual with a white tee and sneakers, pair it with a pencil skirt for work, or dress it up with strappy sandals and a jacket. With its chic yet comfy material and adorable bell sleeves, the styling possibilities are endless. You can snag it in six beautiful colors, including saturated colors like this wine red as well as more neutral colors. Available sizes: XS-XL

15. A Classic Cold-Weather Essential Woman Within Plus Size Long-Sleeve Turtleneck $20 Amazon See On Amazon No closet is complete without a few basic turtlenecks for cold-weather layering. This one is made of a soft cotton, while its extra-long length makes it perfect for tucking into all your pants and skirts. One reviewer wrote, "I love these turtle-necks! I can dress them up or down depending on the circumstances. They are soft, warm and wash very well. This is my 5th one!" Get it in one of 18 colors — or just go ahead and stock up on a few different hues. Available sizes: Medium Plus-6X

16. Stretchy, Skinny Levi's Jeans At An Unbeatable Price Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Pull-on Skinny Jeans $24 Amazon See On Amazon Sure, jeans may not typically be the type of thing you order online. But with a 4.5-star overall rating and over 2,300 (!!!) perfect five-star reviews, you can be assured that there's no risk with these Levi's skinnies. (Plus, at such a great price point, what is there really to lose?) Also, these jeans are available in short, regular, and long lengths, which makes it easy to find your perfect size. They're made of soft cotton with 2% elastane to give them stretch, so they almost feel more like leggings. Choose from four colors. Available sizes: 2-20 (short, regular, long)

17. A Chic Printed Shawl That Doubles As A Blanket For Travel Ochid Row Women's Basic Border Print Ruana $21 Amazon See On Amazon Though this ruana looks super-chic worn as a shawl, it also doubles as the perfect travel blanket; reviewers report that it doesn't take up much room in a suitcase, and that it even fits into a tote. It's sold in four deep, neutral colors — Burgundy, black, navy, and brown — all of which feature an oversized plaid print. "Wow....such a nice shawl. The dark colors make it perfect for evening wear," wrote one reviewer. Others noted that it's the perfect piece to keep at your desk if you work in a cold office. Available sizes: one size

18. A Timeless Button-Down Top In An On-Trend Animal Print ECOWISH Womens V Neck Leopard Tops $33.79 $26.97 Amazon See On Amazon Switch up your go-to button-down shirt with this fun, animal print blouse. Depending on how you style it, it can be worn everywhere — to the office, to cocktails, to the beach. Sold in seven different colors, it's the type of versatile piece that can be worn all year round. "The quality of the shirt vs the price is outstanding," noted one reviewer. Available sizes: S-3XL

19. A Classic Pair Of Sneakers To Dress Down All Your Skirts & Dresses adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe $70 Amazon See On Amazon Though they're obviously great for running, these classic adidas sneakers will look so stylish paired with all your dresses and skirts. The knit material is lightweight and breathable, the footbeds are cushioned, and the soles are thick and supportive. A number-one best-seller with over 30,000 ratings, they're sold in over 50 colors. Available sizes: 5-12

20. A Crewneck Sweater You'll Reach For Again & Again Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Sweater $23 Amazon See On Amazon You can never have too many cozy knit basics in your closet. Case in point? This crewneck sweater, which can be worn on its own, layered under a blazer, tucked into a high-waisted skirt ... you get the idea. The versatile, comfy top is made of cotton, modal, and polyester, a blend that's soft to the touch with some stretch, and it comes in more than 40 cute colors and prints, including classic black (a work must-have) and nautical-inspired stripes. Available sizes: XS-XXL

21. A Comfy, Supportive Sports Bra With A Pretty Crossover Cut Core 10 Women's (XS-3X) 'Icon Series' The Ballerina Sports Bra $20.89 Amazon See On Amazon Featuring a delicate, crossover cut, this Core 10 sports bra doesn't compromise on performance. Made of a four-way stretch fabric that was designed to wick away moisture, the bra has a compression fit to prevent bouncing during high-intensity workouts. Get it in four solid colors or two stylish tie-dye prints. Available sizes: XS-3X

22. The Comfiest Pair Of Strappy Sandals You'll Ever Try On Vionic Women's Perk Blaire Open Toe Heel $149.95 $104.99 Amazon See On Amazon For a pair of strappy, stylish sandals that are actually (truly!) comfortable, it doesn't get much better than these Perk Blaire open toe heels from Vionic. Made with cushioned, podiatrist-designed footbeds, they have a thick block heel and come in multiple colors, including brown, black, and snakeskin. "This shoe is by far the most comfortable heel I have ever owned!" raved one reviewer. Available sizes: 5-11 (including wide)

23. A Simple Jersey Dress That You'll Live In All Year Long Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Jersey Long-Sleeve V-Neck Dress $16 Amazon See On Amazon Made of a super-soft jersey knit material, you'll want to live in this dress all year long. And thanks to its versatility, you can: wear it on its own during spring and summer, then style it with tights, a jacket, and ankle boots when the weather becomes cold. The fabric also contains spandex to give the dress stretch, and it's sold in seven colors. Available sizes: 1X-7X

24. A Classic Jean Jacket That's Stretchy, Not Stiff Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Stretch Denim Jacket $29.99 Amazon See On Amazon Most jean jackets tend to fill restricting and stiff; but not this one. That's because it's made with cotton, rayon, and spandex, so it's more comfortable than most other denim jackets. Get it in four washes, including black and white. Over 1,000 reviewers gave it a perfect five-star rating. Available sizes: S-XL

25. High-Quality Leggings At A Great Price — & They Come In Over 15 Colors & Prints Core 10 Women's (XS-3X) 'All Day Comfort' High Waist 7/8 Crop Yoga Legging $22 Amazon See On Amazon Made of a moisture-wicking stretch fabric that won't lose its shape, these cropped leggings check all the right boxes when it comes to staying stylish and supported during your workout. There's even a small pocket built into the thick, high-rise waistband, and they come in 16 cute colors and prints, including heather green, light pink, and navy camouflage. Available sizes: XS-3X

26. A Pair Of Sophisticated Kitten Heels With Concealed Orthotic Support Vionic Women's Kit Josie Kitten Heel $52.94 Amazon See On Amazon Made with podiatrist-designed footbeds to offer maximum orthotic support, these Vionic kitten heels are the perfect combination of style and comfort. Pair them will all your dresses, work pants, and skirts — and choose from 13 colors and prints, including snakeskin, denim, and floral. Available sizes: 5-12 (including wide)

27. A Moisture-Wicking Sports Bra That's Both Functional & Cute Core 10 'Icon Series' The Warrior Mesh Sports Bra $25 Amazon See On Amazon The compression fit of this sports bra is comfortable and supportive, the fabric is made to wick away moisture, and the mesh feature is stylish yet functional. "I have to say, this is one of the best sports bras I've ever owned in my life," commented one reviewer. Another wrote, "The mesh inset is sexy and cute without hindering the supportive aspect of the bra." It comes in four colors: black (pictured), marine, navy, and taupe. Available sizes: XS-3X

28. A Pair Of Levi's Skinnies With Over 2,500 Perfect Five-Star Reviews Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Modern Skinny Jeans $23.72 Amazon See On Amazon Made with a "super stretch" material, these pants look like jeans but feel like leggings. Over 2,600 reviewers gave them a perfect five-star rating, calling them the "perfect pair of skinny jeans" and commenting things like "Very comfortable, incredibly stretchy, and [don't] ride down when I sit." They're available in 10 denim washes including black, all of which have a comfy, worn-in feel. Available sizes: 2-28 (short, medium, large)

29. A Statement-Making Maxi Dress With A Sultry Keyhole Cutout RUTH & FABLE Women's Standard Keyhole Maxi Evening Dress $78.99 Amazon See On Amazon Stand out from the crowd in this statement-making maxi dress from Truth & Fable. Featuring a delicate side slit and keyhole cut out at the front, it's sophisticated and sultry at the same time. Get it in the black and white polka dot print, pictured, or in a bright pink floral. Available sizes: XS-XXL