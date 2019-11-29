As any savvy shopper knows, Amazon is the place to score the best Black Friday deals — whether you're shopping for clothes, beauty products, luggage, home decor, or tech. That said, in order to score the best Black Friday deals on Amazon, you've got to act fast, since the best products with the lowest discounts tend to sell out quickly. That's why The Zoe Report's editors will be making your lives easier by curating the hottest Black Friday deals of 2020 around the clock, here — and updating them as they sell out.

Scroll on for the ultimate guide on what to buy this Black Friday.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

47% Off A Fire HD 10 Tablet Fire HD 10 Tablet (32 GB) $149.99 $79.99 Amazon See On Amazon With over 92,000 Amazon reviews (not a typo!), this wildly-popular tablet has won fans for a good reason: It has a large, crystal-clear widescreen display and a fast processing system that allows you to easily stream your favorite videos, play games, or browse the internet. With somewhere in the neck of 10 to 12 hours of battery life depending on your usage and 32 gigabytes of storage, this is a great purchase any day — even better when it's 47% off for Black Friday.

40% Off A Fire Stick 4K With Alexa Voice Remote Fire Stick 4k with Alexa Voice Remote $49.99 $29.99 Amazon See On Amazon If you haven't made the full switch to a smart TV, the Fire Stick 4K is a must-have with over 385,000 ratings and an overall score of 4.5 stars. The Fire Stick makes it easy to stream all your favorite shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. This isn't just your average streaming device, though — it's also an Alexa-enabled device, so you can use the remote for everything from controlling smart home devices to pulling up your favorite playlist. Get it now for 40% off.

50% Off The 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service $199 $99 Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever wondered about your ancestry, there has never been a better time to dive in and find out more. This popular genetics test, which boasts more than 12,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, can give you insight into how your genetics affect your health and more — plus it's 50% off.

33% Off A Kindle Kindle $89.99 $59.99 Amazon See On Amazon If you don't already own a Kindle, or are looking to get another one for a friend or family member, now is the time to buy because Amazon's classic e-reader is currently 33% off. With over 25,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this designed-for-reading tablet has a built-in front light, and comes in both ad-supported and ad-free versions.

39% Off This 57-Piece First Aid Kit First Aid Only First Aid Kit (57 Pieces) $21.41 $12.99 Amazon See On Amazon It's always a good idea to be prepared in case of an emergency, and this 57-piece first aid kit has you covered. The kit is OSHA compliant and includes enough bandages, antibiotic ointment, trauma pads, and more to treat up to 10 people. It boasts more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating and is offered at 39% off.

30% Off The Original Makeup Eraser The Original Makeup Eraser $20 $14 Amazon See On Amazon With just water and one swipe, this best-selling towel can easily remove waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation, and more, leaving your face clean. This towel is cruelty-free, vegan, hypoallergenic, and machine-washable so you can reuse it time and time again. Over 1,600 Amazon reviewers have tried it out and given it a glowing, 4.6-star overall rating. One reviewer raves, "This is magic."

30% Off The All-New Ring Video Doorbell Ring Video Doorbell $99.99 $69.99 Amazon See On Amazon Never wonder who's at the door again with this new video doorbell from Ring. Not only does it feature 1080p HD video, it also pairs with most smartphones and tablets as well as some Alexa-enabled devices for even more functionalities. It has an overall rating of 4.5 stars from over 30,000 shoppers, and it's currently 30% off.

60% Off A No-Touch Forehead Thermometer iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer $59.99 $23.99 Amazon See On Amazon With a 4.5-star rating after more than 65,000 Amazon reviews, this infrared touchless thermometer has amassed a serious fan base thanks to its fast, accurate, and painless readings. Score the Black Friday deal and get it for an impressive 60% off.

46% Off A Highly Rated Oral-B Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Pro 3000 3D White Electric Toothbrush $88.78 $47.94 Amazon See On Amazon This best-selling Oral-B electric toothbrush is designed with three modes to clean your teeth — a daily clean mode, a sensitive teeth mode, and a gum care mode. It also has a built-in 30 second timer that lets you know when to switch to a new area of your mouth. Over 4,000 Amazon users have tried out this toothbrush and given it a glowing, 4.7-star rating overall. One fan wrote, "Forget all the rest, this is the best."

30% Off Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones $249.93 $174.95 Amazon See On Amazon These fan-favorite Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds from Beats are certainly powerful, with up to 9 hours of listening (and more than 24 hours if you utilize the charging case). Secure-fit ear hooks keep the buds in place, even during high impact activity, and water resistance means they can stand up to sweat or rain. The earbuds have an overall 4.6-star rating on Amazon from a total of more than 26,200 reviewers, so you can be sure they're worth the cash — and this Black Friday, they're even on sale.

42% Off The All-New Echo Dot Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) $49.99 $28.99 Amazon See On Amazon The all-new Echo Dot is back with a new design, and is seriously discounted while sales last. With all the same features that made the Echo Dot a best-seller, this smart speaker has Alexa built in, can be used as a hub for your smart home devices, can play music, tell you the weather, and so much more. Get it for less than $30 if you act fast.

40% Off This C9 Champion Seamless Sports Bra C9 Champion Women's Medium Support Seamless Cami Bra $19.82 $11.89 Amazon See On Amazon With more than 1,300 ratings and an overall average of 4.4 stars on Amazon, this Champion seamless bra offers medium support. The nylon-spandex fabric is designed to wick away moisture when you sweat and safe to toss in the washing machine. Plus, the cups are removable for added comfort.

52% Off A Beautiful Anne Klein Bracelet Watch Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch $64.56 $30.99 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're looking for an everyday timepiece or something a little dressier, this sophisticated Anne Klein bracelet watch fits the bill. With stylish Roman numerals and Japanese quartz movement, it's simple and classy, and with 99 feet of water resistance, it's also super functional to wear on the daily.

39% Off A Buttery Soft & Breathable Workout Tee From C9 Champion C9 Champion Soft Tech Tee $14.90 $9.09 Amazon See On Amazon With a 4.6-star rating after more than 1,400 reviews, customers certainly back up that this C9 Champion shirt lives up to its name of being soft. Made of moisture-wicking polyester and with a bit of stretch, it's a great tee for workouts that's designed to be breathable and to reduce chafing, too. Choose from seven colors from neutral black and gray to pastel pink and blue.

44% Off A Trio Of Native Natural Deodorants Native Natural Deodorant (3 Pack) $45 $25.20 Amazon See On Amazon This three-pack of Native natural deodorants is an Amazon favorite. The aluminum-free, vegan deodorant comes backed by more than 30,000 reviews, with fans singing its praises for being long-lasting and great smelling. And for Black Friday, you can score the set — which features three unique scents — on major discount.

91% Off This Invicta Pro Diver Quartz Watch Invicta Pro Diver Quartz Watch $443.15 $39.99 See On Amazon Water-resistant up to 200 meters, this Invicta diver watch features a stainless stainless steel band and unidirectional bezel for a timeless aesthetic that'll last for years to come. Plus, with more than 3,000 reviews and an average 4.6-star rating, it's wearer-approved.

72% Off A Chic Set Hardside Luggage From American Tourister American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage (3-Piece) $446.39 $124.99 Amazon See On Amazon Whenever you're ready to travel (safely) again, this American Tourister hardside luggage set has you covered. This suitcase set has earned a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon after thousands of reviews, and it comes with three different sizes: 21-inch, 24-inch, and 28-inch. You'll be able to get to your destination seamlessly thanks to the 1.5-inch expansion, smooth telescoping handles, and 360-degree roller wheels.

72% Off A Set Of Samsonite Hardside Luggage Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Spinner Luggage (2-Pieces) $428.54 $119.99 Amazon See On Amazon Black Friday is one of the best days to stock up on high-quality luggage like this two-piece set from Samsonite because it's offered at such an extraordinary price. Your purchase includes a 20-inch carry-on and a 24-inch upright model. Both are expandable, with a retractable handle, smooth spinner wheels, and an extra-durable hardside shell.

68% Off Crest 3D Whitestrips With A Handheld Light Crest 3D Whitestrips With Light $124.94 $39.98 Amazon See On Amazon Over 3,500 Amazon reviewers have tried out these best-selling Crest Whitestrips and given them a rave, 4.5-star rating overall. This set of 10 treatments comes with a handheld light that you hold up to your teeth while you wear the treatments, to enhance your results. In fact, Crest even says the results of these whitening treatments can last up to 36 months (three years!). This teeth-whitening kit is seriously on sale for Black Friday.

45% Off Crest Arctic Mint 3D Whitestrips Crest Arctic Mint 3D Whitestrips $54.51 $29.98 Amazon See On Amazon These Crest Whitestrips come with a minty serum that'll add a burst of freshness to your teeth-whitening session. The set comes with 14 treatments and will leave you with noticeably brighter teeth.

44% Off Crest 3D Whitestrips Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips $49.93 $27.96 Amazon See On Amazon Crest Whitestrips are the gold standard when it comes to whitening your teeth at home, and at this price, you'll want to hop on this deal fast. The kit comes with 20 whitening treatments, plus two express treatments for last-minute brightening.

52% Off A Does-It-All Ninja Foodi Cooker Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 6.5-Quart Cooker $249.98 $119.99 Amazon See On Amazon With the nine-in-one Ninja Foodi, you can pressure cook, steam, slow cook, sear, sauté, air crisp, bake, roast, and broil, all in one machine, and with a 4.8-star rating after more than 21,000 reviews for the line, it's definitely customer tested and approved. With a 6.5-quart capacity, it's large enough for group or batch cooking.

52% Off These Highly Rated Levi's Skinny Jeans Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans $69.23 $33.23 Amazon See On Amazon If you consider today's low price and just how popular these Levi's skinny jeans are — more than 7,500 Amazon shoppers have given them a 4.5-star rating— you'll know that these are likely to be one of the first things to sell out on Black Friday. So why are they such a must-have? They are comfy and just "fit perfect."

40% Off These Classic Levi's Straight 505 Jeans Levi's Women's Straight 505 Jeans $49.50 $29.70 Amazon See On Amazon More than 7,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in on these straight-leg jeans from Levi's, with the majority of shoppers giving them a perfect five-star rating. With a crisp leg, mid-rise, and a classic button fly, these jeans offer casual style.

30% Off This Giant Pack Of Gillette Mach3 Razor Blades Gillette Mach3 Sensitive Men's Razor Refills (20-Pack) $39.99 $27.99 Amazon See On Amazon Got sensitive skin? This 20-pack of Gillette Mach3 razor blade refills won't cause irritation, thanks to a lubricating gel strip that makes the razor glide across your skin. Three sharp blades and microfins that smooth your skin before each stroke ensure a close shave. If these razor blades are exactly what you need, there's never been a better time to stock up than on Black Friday.

42% Off A Pack Of Gillette Venus ComfortGlide Razor Blade Refills Gillette Venus ComfortGlide Refills With Olay Razors (4-Pack) $24.07 $13.96 Amazon See On Amazon With five blades in each razor and built-in lather, this four-pack of Gillette Venus refills offers a super smooth shave without needing a separate shave cream. It features a sweet sugarberry scent, and reviewers have given it a 4.7-star overall rating.

57% Off This Pack Of Gillette Shave Gel Gillette Series Sensitive Shave Gel (6-Pack) $23.84 $10.25 Amazon See On Amazon Black Friday is actually a great day to stock up on basics, like these wildly-popular sensitive shave gel from Gillette. It's lightly fragranced and formulated with aloe to help soothe irritated skin. With over 6,000 Amazon reviews and a near-perfect, 4.8-star rating, this is one of the most popular hygiene products on Amazon, and you can get a great deal on this six-pack while deals last.

30% Off This Gillette Venus Razor Handle & Refill Set Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Sensitive Women's Razor Handle + 4 Refills $22.94 $16.06 Amazon See On Amazon Stock up on shaving supplies with this Gilette Venus Extra Smooth Sensitive Razor, which comes with four refill cartridges. The head of the razor pivots and each of the refills features five blades and a lubricating strip for a smooth shave.

30% Off This Gillette Mach3 Razor & Refill Set Gillette Mach3 Sensitive Men's Razor Handle + 5 Refills $16.93 $11.85 Amazon See On Amazon Give yourself (or someone you love) the gift of a quality shave with this discounted Mach3 razor and blade refill set from Gillette. The razor comes with a comfy, grippy handle and each razor refill promises to deliver up to 15 shaves so you'll have this pack for a while.

40% Off Beats Wireless Headphones Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $199.92 $119.95 Amazon See On Amazon These top-of-the-line Beats headphones have earned 8,000 Amazon reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating. Offering award-winning sound and 40 hours of play, these cult-favorite wireless headphones are a sure way to upgrade your listening experience.

37% Off This Anker Portable Charger Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger $35.54 $22.39 Amazon See On Amazon With more than 21,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating, the Anker portable charger is a fan-approved way to juice up your electronics on-the-go. Compatible with both Apple and Android devices, it's lightweight, compact, and can charge two devices at once.

25% Off This Set Of Soft & Lightweight Microfiber Sheets AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheets (4-Piece) $19.99 $14.99 Amazon See On Amazon Upgrade your bedding on the cheap with these AmazonBasics microfiber sheets. With material that's soft and lightweight, the four-piece set comes complete with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet with pockets to accommodate thicker mattresses. Best of all, they're made in an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory, so you know they're high quality.

39% Off This Comfy T-Shirt Dress Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress $20 $12.20 Amazon See On Amazon This Daily Ritual T-shirt dress is comfortable, soft, and stretchy — plus it has a cute ballet back. Nearly 2,000 reviewers have collectively given it an average rating of 4.2 stars, and fans say that you can switch it up by wearing the scoop neckline in the front, too.

49% Off A Set Of Men's Loose Fit T-Shirts Amazon Essentials Men's Loose-Fit V-Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) $12.35 $6.30 Amazon See On Amazon A basic tee is a classic wardrobe staple that you can always count on (and throw on) no matter what the occasion. For Black Friday only, you'll get two Amazon Essentials men's v-neck t-shirts for less than the cost of one at any retail shop anywhere else. More than 3,000 shoppers have given this set positive ratings, with many noting they are the "perfect length and fit."

31% Off This Wildly Popular Insulated Tumbler Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler, 16 oz. $17.88 $12.34 Amazon See On Amazon This insulated tumbler with a straw has earned a cult-following on Amazon, with a near perfect overall rating after more than 16,000 reviews. And it's no wonder why. Designed to fit most cup holders, it features a high-quality stainless steel interior as well as double-wall vacuum insulation to help keep drinks cold for hours. Grab it on sale during Black Friday while this deal lasts.

57% Off This Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Electric Toothbrush $69.65 $29.95 See On Amazon This rechargeable electric toothbrush from Philips Sonicare uses sonic technology to remove plaque — and with a 4.7-star rating on Amazon from more than 32,700 reviews, it's pretty clear that users adore it. The brush operates on a 2-minute timer to help you brush for the recommended amount of time, plus it prevents you from brushing too hard by pulsing when it senses you're applying too much pressure. The battery holds charge for up to 14 days, but it's easy to recharge when you need to. Get it for a massive bargain while supplies last.

42% Off adidas Stan Smith Sneakers adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith Sneaker $74.09 $42.97 Amazon See On Amazon With over 2,000 Amazon reviews, adidas' Stan Smith sneaker is one of their most popular sneaker styles, and it's a comfy classic. It's designed with a leather and synthetic upper and has a bold pop of color on the heel. If you act fast, you can get this essential wardrobe staple for a deep discount.

50% Off These adidas Classic Stripes Leggings adidas Originals Women's 3 Stripes Legging $39.84 $19.92 Amazon See On Amazon With a 4.4-star rating on Amazon after more than 6,000 reviews, it's easy to see why fans love these sporty leggings. Featuring adidas' signature stripes, this pair is made from an ultra-comfy cotton-spandex blend that's great for everyday wear.

78% Off These adidas Edge Lux 4 Sneakers adidas Women's Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe $83.64 $18.40 Amazon See On Amazon This popular running shoe from adidas is a real investment on a normal day. But if you act fast, you can get it majorly on sale for Black Friday. Designed with great traction and built-in lace closure, this shoe is a great buy for anyone on their feet a lot, running, walking, or standing.

61% Off These adidas Fluidflow Sneakers adidas Women's Fluidflow Running Shoe $79.72 $31.09 Amazon See On Amazon If you're a runner, these Adidas Fluidflow running shoes will get you where you want to go — fast. The engineered knit upper stretches around your foot to give you the kind of control that only comes with a great fit, and the cushioned midsole absorbs impact whether you're hitting the pavement or the treadmill. Best of all, right now they're available at a solid discount.

33% Off This Memory Foam Mattress Topper Zinus 4-Inch Swirl Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper $73.99 $49.57 Amazon See On Amazon This 4-inch memory foam mattress topper is designed with an inch of swirled cooling gel on top that helps regulate temperature at night, and a 3-inch layer of supportive foam beneath that will cradle you as you sleep. It's also stamped with the CertiPUR US certification for durability as well as safe production. Over 12,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in and given this mattress topper a glowing, 4.4-star rating.

52% Off This AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test $97.92 $47 Amazon See On Amazon Stay connected to family — even at a distance— with this AncestryDNA at-home kit, which has a whopping 4.6-star rating from more than 29,000 Amazon reviewers. Simply mail in a saliva sample, and in only a few weeks you'll learn the origins of your ethnicity so you can start building a family tree. For Black Friday only, get this memorable gift at an unbeatable price.

45% Off This Shark Upright Vacuum Shark Navigator Lift-Away Corded Lightweight Upright Vacuum With Detachable Pod $218.16 $119.99 Amazon See On Amazon Whether your floors are hardwood or carpet (or both), this Shark vacuum can help you get it clean, all while its HEPA filter helps capture 99.9% of dust and allergens. With an easy-to-detach pod, it also doubles has a hand-held unit for furniture, stairs, and more. Get it for a serious bargain during Black Friday.

33% Off This Instant Pot Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, 6-Quart $149.24 $99.99 Amazon See On Amazon With thousands of devoted fans on Amazon, the Instant Pot Ultra Pressure Cooker serves as 10 appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, steamer, and more. It boasts a 6-quart capacity and allows you to do everything from slow cook meat to whip up yogurt with ease.

86% This Alarm Clock With A Wireless Charging Pad Seneo Alarm Clock With Wireless Charging Pad $99.93 $13.99 Amazon See On Amazon Charge your device and wake up with it within arm's reach. This handy wireless charging station sits atop a digital alarm clock with adjustable brightness settings. The unit even comes with an extra USB charging outlet so you can power up your earbuds or other device.

38% Off A 6-Pack Of Scotch Tape Scotch Gift Wrap Tape, 6 Rolls $16.76 $10.39 Amazon See On Amazon Stock up on all the tape you'll need for holiday gift wrapping with this discounted six-pack from Scotch. The tape has a satin finish that fans report looks "almost invisible" on packages.

20% Off A Shark Cordless Vacuum & Mop Hybrid Shark VACMOP Pro Cordless Vacuum Mop With Disposable Pad $99.99 $79.99 Amazon See On Amazon With more than 3,100 positive ratings, this cordless Shark vacuum gets high marks from Amazon shoppers for being "life-changing" because it gives you two tools in one— a vacuum with powerful suction and a spray mop to wipe up stuck-on grime. This model is rechargeable and only weighs 5 pounds. For today only get it (and a disposable pad) at an extraordinary discount: Under $100!

20% Off Butter London's Quick-Drying Top Coat Butter London Hardwear Shine UV Top Coat $18 $14.40 Amazon See On Amazon This top coat locks your nail color in with a coat of serious shine that's chip- and UV-resistant. Best of all, you won't have to wait for results. This eight-free formula dries in seconds so it helps to prevent smudging, too.