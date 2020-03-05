The Banana Republic Empowerment Suit Is An Easy Way To Celebrate International Women's Day In Style

Few things come close to the surge of confidence you can get from a well-tailored suit. After all, the concept of a “power suit” didn’t come from nowhere. Whether it’s the strong shoulders, the undeniable level of polish, or the perfect combination of professionalism and cool, a coordinated suit has a way of giving its wearers a sense of empowerment that no one can deny. And if you’re looking for a new suit to do exactly that, look no further than Banana Republic’s Empowerment Suit.

International Women’s Day doesn’t officially arrive until Mar. 8, but that hasn’t stopped brands from celebrating a few days early. For Banana Republic, that means donating $100,000 to CARE — an organization focusing on lifting up and advancing women and girls around the world. In addition to its contribution to the notable cause, the brand has created a sleek, all-white suit along with a statement-making necklace to celebrate strong women and female empowerment.

Banana Republic’s Empowerment Suit — which includes the Sculpted-Fit Washable Blazer for $199 and the High-Rise Flare Pant for $98.50 — acts as a nod to the suffragettes who fought for the right to vote. Available in bright white, the suit was designed to embody women's strength and the breaking of boundaries everywhere.

Courtesy of Banana Republic

Style the brand’s Empowerment Suit with a simple white camisole underneath and a pair of white pointed-toe heels for a chic monochromatic ensemble any time you need an added boost of inspiration and confidence, like your next business proposal meeting or a formal gathering. Or, wear the pieces separately and style the trousers with a neutral, lightweight crewneck sweater.

You can also wear Banana Republic’s white suit with the Notorious Necklace, which is available for $98 and has been specially re-stocked in celebration of International Women’s Day after selling out twice. The bib necklace — which features glass stones and a velvet tie — exemplifies female strength and symbolizes the fight for empowerment and equality for all.

If you want to get a head start on International Women’s Day and celebrate in style, scroll down to shop the Empowerment Suit and the Notorious Necklace from Banana Republic below.