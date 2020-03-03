A lot goes into being a woman — and “female” is more than just a box you check off on standardized forms. Whether it’s in the realm of fashion, beauty, and entertainment or other industries like tech and finance, it goes without saying that these days, women are killing it. And on Mar. 8, the world will be celebrating the accomplishments of women everywhere for International Women’s Day. For those of you who want to take part in the celebrations and support causes dedicated to supporting women, there are tons of brands celebrating International Women’s Day that are worthy of a spot in your closet.

Whether you’re looking for a cool graphic T-shirt to wear for your casual everyday affairs or you want a timeless lingerie piece to add to your top drawer collection, these brands are sure to have what you’re looking for. And with wider range of designs to choose from, you can go as big as you want to partake in International Women’s Day this year.

If you’re ready to start shopping for a new piece in celebration of International Women’s Day, scroll down to shop the brands that are not only making cool pieces but also benefitting great causes, too.

Net-A-Porter Net-A-Porter has teamed up with 20 female designers to create a capsule collection of exclusive T-shirts and sweatshirts for International Women's Day, with proceeds going to Women for Women International. From Rosie Assoulin and Cecilie Bahnsen to The Range, GANNI, and Nanushka, these casual staples are bound to make a statement. I've Got All My Sisters With Me Sweatshirt $188 The Range see on net-a-porter

Ba&sh Ba&sh founders Sharon Krief and Barbara Boccara have created the Beautiful & Strong T-shirt to celebrate International Women's Day. For each T-shirt purchased, Ba&sh will donate 100 percent of its proceeds to Women for Women International. Beautiful & Strong T-Shirt $70 Ba&sh see on ba&sh

Harper Wilde On Mar. 8, Harper Wilde, which is known for its inclusive-sized bras, will be donating 100 percent of its proceeds for its $50 Be Kind bra to Kind Campaign, a bullying prevention nonprofit. The Base: Be Kind $50 Harper Wilde see on harper wilde