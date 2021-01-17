Bioderma and Embryollise may be staples in the French skin care canon, though they’re not actually the most classic products. That distinction would probably go to the simple, hardworking bar soap — specifically, Marseille soaps — which date back to the 17th century. Only a handful of authentic Marseille soapmakers remain, though French companies in other regions, like Provence, uphold the country’s legacy as premium soapmakers. These days, the best French soaps come in both liquid and bar forms, and are infused with delightful, floral or herbal scents. Bar soaps from France in particular are triple-milled, so they last basically forever and lather up beautifully (without the addition of stripping sulfates).

Traditional Marseille soap is made of just four ingredients: vegetable oil, salt, soda, and water. Contemporary French soaps, like those featured here, tend to be a little more complex. They may contain added fragrances, the occasional dye, and a preservative or two, though any additives in the soaps included here score low on the EWG scale, so most of them should be safe for use on sensitive skin.

Luckily for shoppers who don’t live in France, a handful of the best French soaps can be bought on Amazon. Scroll on to shop them now.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The One With All The Scents Pré de Provence Soap Bars $5 Amazon See On Amazon These Pré de Provence Soap Bars resemble pastries, which is a legitimate reason to prefer bar soaps over liquid. Each pastel-hued cake is lightly scented with something botanical- or patisserie-leaning — like Spiced Rum, fresh Milk, Juicy Pomegranate, or flecked Mint Leaf, which looks exactly like a scoop of mint chip ice cream. These are quad-milled for a denser body and richer lather, so they'll feel delightfully foamy as you wash your hands.

3. The One Oprah Loves La Chatelaine Luxury Soap $10 Amazon See On Amazon Oprah included these La Chatelaine soaps on her infamous Favorite Things list in 2019, which is really the only endorsement necessary to buy one and/or many. More reason, other than Her word: Each shea butter base is mixed with argan oil, sunflower oil, and soothing calendula, infused with a timeless fragrance formulated by perfumers in Grasse, and swaddled in a colorful, vintage-inspired wrapper, so these soaps make particularly lovely gifts.