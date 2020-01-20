With all due respect to the dresses, jewelry, and sky-high heels, hair is a very important factor on the red carpet. It's the finishing touch for a look, and can make or break how an outfit is executed. But I'd like to believe that at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, the hairstyles were the starting point — specifically, some of the updos worn by stars like Lupita Nyong'o and Margot Robbie.

Now, there's no denying the power of a high-shine blowout, or even a powerful ponytail. But artists like Vernon Francois always rise to the occasion — and for this one, he referenced the 1940s with Nyong'o's segmented, voluminous Afro updo. Jenny Cho, who styled Scarlett Johansson's hair, kept things simple, leaving the focus on the actress' spectacularly bedazzled strappy Armani gown. Both Robbie (styled by Bryce Scarlett) and Jennifer Lopez (styled by Chris Appleton) wore their buns with loose, face-framing tendrils — an accent that instantly transforms an updo from stuffy to soft in an instant.

Ahead, see more of the head-turning updos that stole the night.

Margot Robbie

The Bombshell actress wore her blonde locks in a high bun with loose face-framing tendrils, styled by Bryce Scarlett.

Helena Bonham Carter

Every queen deserves a crown... or at least, sparkly hair accessories to complement her updo a la Bonham Carter.

Nathalie Emmanuel

"Nathalie is keeping it retro Hollywood glam for the SAG Awards," hairstylist Neeko notes in a press release. "We used her gorgeous natural texture and created a high pony with loose tendrils framing her face and neckline."

Lupita Nyong'o

"I had sooo much today creating this 1940s afro updo," hairstylist Vernon Francois Instagrammed, citing the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and Matrix hair products as key essentials.

Scarlett Johansson

Jenny Cho gave Johansson a low, sleek bun — so that all eyes could remain on the gemstone detailing of her Armani gown.