There's no fashion week that fashion lovers look forward to more than that of Paris. And if you're in anyway familiar with the history of fashion, you know why. The fashion epicenter of the world never disappoints when it comes to the most esteemed designers commanding runways, and the beauty looks the apparel is paired with always leaves us dreamily gawking at our computer screens. It explains why 2020's best Paris hair trends, plucked from Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021, are nothing short of sophisticated head-turners.

Key hairstylist greats like Jawara and Guido Palau put editorial spins on traditional styles like side parts messily secured, cornrows that trailed in different directions, and buns adorned with luxurious scarves. All were fairly simplistic with a delicate flair that oozed of couture and elegance. But despite their attention-grabbing appeal, the looks didn't detract from the fashions. Instead, they amplify the regalia while dishing out hair inspiration to last us until next season.

Ahead, check out the hairstyles you'll inevitably fall in love with as well.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

2020 Paris Fashion Week Hair Trends: Secured Side Parts at Coperni

“'Girls who just left the spa' was the inspiration for the hair," key hairstylist Louis Ghewy said on his Instagram. He created deep, imperfect side parts, and secured them with a single bobby pin for Coperni's showcase on Sept. 28. Hair was straightened using ghd hot tools with quick passes for an undone appearance.

2020 Paris Fashion Week Hair Trends: Multi-Directional Braids at Koché

Koché

Key hairstylist Jawara created several standout looks for Koché on Sept. 29. One standout look included dozens of small cornrows that were styled in an array of directions falling into both tendrils and buns.

2020 Paris Fashion Week Hair Trends: Banded Buns at Dior

A wet bun has never looked so chic. Key hairstylist Guido Palau crafted low, twisted buns, puling out small pieces around the perimeter that were slicked to the skin for further damp appeal. The Sept. 29 look was finished with chic fabric scarves gathered to the crown.