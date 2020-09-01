Labor Day is fast approaching (for those who need to mark your calendars, it’s Sept. 7). Chances are you’re looking back at the previous five months, wondering where the summer has gone — and contemplating how time could possibly move so fast. Luckily, to help you adjust to the season, a handful of brands are having fashion sales this Labor Day Weekend. And you know what that means: The time has come to build a new wardrobe for fall — and stock up on the pieces you’ve been eyeing, while you’re at it.

In the span of three days, Labor Day Weekend unofficially marks the final days of summer and the swift start of fall. The air isn’t quite crisp yet and it's still too early to start making visits to the apple orchards or pumpkin patches. But, this weekend does offer a shift in mindset and a reminder that cooler days are approaching swiftly. So, whether you’re hoping to get a jump start on fall’s biggest trends or you want to hang onto the last bits of summer, the holiday weekend’s sales have every area of your closet covered.

From easy loungewear and swimwear to get you through the hotter days of fall to timeless workwear and shoes, scroll down to see the Labor Day Weekend sales to keep on your radar.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Best Labor Day Fashion Sales: DONNI.

Los Angeles-based brand DONNI. — which has become known for its easy-to-wear, casual pieces — will be offering a 35 percent discount off of everything on its site (with the exception of new arrivals) from Sept. 3 to Sept. 7 when you use the code “WORKIT35” at the checkout.

The Best Labor Day Fashion Sales: JADE Swim

Celebrity-approved swim label JADE Swim has a growing list of fans including Rita Ora, Kourtney Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and others. For Labor Day, the brand is offering 30 percent off sitewide when you use the code, “LABORDAY” from Sept. 3 to Sept. 7.

The Best Labor Day Fashion Sales: Dear Frances

Dear Frances — which is known for its cool, minimalist-approved designs — starts its site-wide Labor Day sale on Sept. 1. When you use the code “SUMMER20” at the checkout, you can get 20 percent off on everything, including previously sold-out styles, like best-selling boots and more.

The Best Labor Day Fashion Sales: M.M. LaFleur

During Labor Day Weekend, M.M. LaFleur will have select styles available for up to half off. Build your fall capsule wardrobe with chic and cozy knits, sleek workwear, and other timeless staples.

The Best Labor Day Fashion Sales: Monrow

If you’re looking for more cozy sweats to add to your WFH collection, Monrow is the place for you. Shop the brand’s sale pieces with an added 25 percent discount when you use “EXTRA25” from Sept. 1 to Sept. 7.

The Best Labor Day Fashion Sales: Enavant Active

From Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, womenswear and activewear label Enavant Active is marking down everything on its website for 20 percent off. Grab yourself a matching set for your next at-home workout or casual road trip.

The Best Labor Day Fashion Sales: & Other Stories

From Friday to Monday, you can take an extra 20 percent off of pieces on the website. Just use the code 'EXTRA20' and you're good to go.