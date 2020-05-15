Each spring since 1946, entertainment moguls the world over have descended upon the French Riviera for the most fashionable week in film. Some of the most iconic Cannes Film Festival red carpet looks have included the likes of Princess Diana and Madonna, who've graced the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, where Cannes is set each year — well, each year until this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has kept things astir worldwide, relegating the hottest social events of the season to later, unbeknownst dates — and Cannes is no exception. The French President has pushed the glittering fête indefinitely, with alternatives being actively considered.

This season, the best antidote to the ennui brought on by the lack of red-carpets is, of course, to dig back into the archives from years past. With the first Monday in May come and gone, and the best looks in Met Gala history given careful review, it's just about time to do the same for Cannes. And, as you can imagine, the most iconic Cannes Film Festival looks of all time are as varied and as luxe as you'd expect.

While this year's Cannes date comes and goes and Hollywood stays put, continue ahead for a glimpse back through the festival's 70-year history:

Most Iconic Cannes Film Festival Looks: Grace Kelly (1955) Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images After her breakout role in Rear Window in 1954, Princess Grace attended Cannes with French actor Jean Pierre-Aumont as her date (and still-rumored love interest at the time).

Most Iconic Cannes Film Festival Looks: Princess Diana (1987) Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Princess Diana only attended Cannes once, in 1987. For the occasion, she wore a powder-blue Catherine Walker ballgown that was fit for Cinderella.

Most Iconic Cannes Film Festival Looks: Cher (1985) Pool BERNIER/SOLA/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Cher always leapt at the chance to show-stop at any A-list event, and her glittering skirt-suit and shock of hair were just the thing to do the trick.

Most Iconic Cannes Film Festival Looks: Diana Dors (1954) Archive Photos/Archive Photos/Getty Images Often called the "British Marilyn," actor Diana Dors wore a satin gown and fur stole for the festival in 1954.

Most Iconic Cannes Film Festival Looks: Kate Moss (1997) Pool APESTEGUY/BENAINOUS/DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Kate Moss and Johnny Depp attended Cannes together several times, but the suited look she wore following her peak supermodel years is certainly the most iconic.

Most Iconic Cannes Film Festival Looks: Rihanna (2017) Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rihanna added another classic ballgown to her arsenal in 2017, when she wore a milk-white Dior gown remixed the look with angular sunnies.

Most Iconic Cannes Film Festival Looks: Demi Moore (1997) Neil Munns - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Attending with Bruce Willis in 1997, Moore wore an iconic floor-length rose coat with a belted black dress.

Most Iconic Cannes Film Festival Looks: Sharon Stone (1995) Pool ARNAL/PAT/GARCIA/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images The Casino starlet had several laudable Cannes ensembles, including this classic embellished halter gown in 1995.

Most Iconic Cannes Film Festival Looks: Jennifer Lopez (2010) Venturelli/VF1/WireImage/Getty Images In a silver Chanel minidress, Jlo's asymmtrical look made a major splash amongst classic ballgowns.

Most Iconic Cannes Film Festival Looks: Angelina Jolie (2007) Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images For the premier of Ocean's Thirteen, Jolie attended with Brad Pitt in a lemon, rouleau-strapped dress that was equal parts sultry and stately.

Most Iconic Cannes Film Festival Looks: Heidi Klum (2000) Pool BENAINOUS/DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images To kick off the new millennium, a sun-kissed Klum wore a tank dress in classic red, which would dominate the Cannes carpet for years to follow.

Most Iconic Cannes Film Festival Looks: Cameron Diaz (2004) Getty Images/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the premier of Shrek 2 at the 57th Annual Cannes International Film Festival, Diaz wore a Louis Vuitton mermaid dress, punctuated by blush bows, and matching pointed pumps.

Most Iconic Cannes Film Festival Looks: Elizabeth Banks (2019) Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images At last year's festival, Banks went "old Hollywood" with short, tight curls, a timeless red Armani Prive ballgown with a glittering diamond ring.

Most Iconic Cannes Film Festival Looks: Emily Ratajkowski (2017) Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images Ratajkowski's jaw-dropping lace gown by Peter Dundas featured a tiered train and cutout bodysuit, going down in Cannes best-dressed history.

Most Iconic Cannes Film Festival Looks: Bella Hadid (2017) Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images In cherry-hued Roberto Cavalli, Hadid's thigh-high slit and flowing train placed her at the top of the list of classic red gowns at the event

Most Iconic Cannes Film Festival Looks: Taylor Hill (2019) Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ines Di Santo designed Hill's high-ow look, with a miniskirt that featured a flurry of feathers and a long, floral cape to match.

Most Iconic Cannes Film Festival Looks: Taylor Hill (2018) Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In this surprising tux-cut dress, Palvin shimmered at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in Alberta Ferretti.