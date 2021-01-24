During the colder months, it can be easy to fall into the habit of rotating through the same pairs of sweats or leggings to stay warm, but dresses can be just as cozy. The best winter dresses are made with soft fabrics that will keep you warm in frigid temperatures while also playing well with other cold-weather layers — but they won't make you overheat or feel sweaty.

If you want a luxuriously soft and warm dress, cashmere (or a cashmere blend) will likely be your best choice. Cashmere's fibers only get softer after time, and the fabric helps trap your own body heat to keep you warm. On the other hand, a lighter fabric like cotton, linen, or viscose will help keep you from getting too hot underneath heavier winter coats. Lighter fabrics also layer especially well, so you can add a cute blanket scarf or cardigan to your outfit to add a little extra warmth.

Winter dresses generally have long or three-quarter length sleeves, but the hemlines can range from cute mini dresses and tunics to midi and maxi dresses that will keep your legs toasty on their own. Whatever your preferred aesthetic, you're bound to find an option you love on this list of the best winter dresses, ahead.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Short Turtleneck Dress That Comes In 16 Pretty Colors

This turtleneck dress is oversized enough to be super comfy, but not so baggy that it doesn't have any shape. The mid-thigh length goes well with tights and leggings, while the cuffed sleeves will keep your arms warm without letting in the cold. The viscose-blend fabric provides lightweight warmth, and it comes in sixteen on-trend colors. At under $40, what's not to love?

Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2. A Cozy-Chic Sweater Dress From Rag & Bone

This cotton midi dress is made from mid-weight French terry for a super cozy look that's perfect for lounging, running errands, or going out. The raw edges, funnel neck, and mid-calf length give it just the right amount of edge for a dress that looks elevated, but is just as comfy as your favorite pair of sweatpants.

Available colors: 1

Available sizes: X-Small — Medium

3. A Fit & Flare Dress With Cool Leather Details

This classic fit and flare dress has a leather skirt and bodice with ponte knit shoulders and sleeves that provide the illusion of a pinafore. It features a zippered closure in the back, three-quarter length sleeves, and a knee-length hem that's easy to style. This dress pairs especially well with chunky statement jewelry, tights, and boots, and it also comes in a gorgeous shade of blood red, in addition to black.

Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 12 Plus — 32 Plus

4. This Ultra-Warm Flannel Dress With A Hi-Low Hem

Flannel meets function in this high-low flannel shirt dress. It comes in 11 different flannel patterns, and is made from a polyester/cotton blend to keep you feeling cozy, but not too toasty. It also has pockets, and comes in solid colors, too. Pair it with everything from classic white sneakers to knee-high boots, like in the picture.

Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5. A Timeless Sweater Dress Made Of A Warm Cashmere Blend

This long-sleeved shift dress is made from a plush, 2-ply cashmere blend, and the longer length of this dress means your legs will stay warm even if you don't wear any tights or leggings. Amazon reviewers love how the fabric drapes, making this a simple winter staple that's cozy enough to lounge in, but cute enough to dress up for a special occasion.

Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

6. This Peplum-Waist Dress With A Chic Bow Detail

This long-sleeved dress has a full peplum waist and a chic bow detail at the neck, which make it perfect for those winter days when you want to feel a little more dressed up. It's made from a soft, stretchy fabric, and comes in both multicolored velvet and solid, non-velvet styles.

Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

7. An Elegant Wrap Dress That Will Never Go Out Of Style

Wrap dresses are timeless, and this V-neck sweater dress is no exception. The slightly oversized cut is as comfortable as it is stylish, making it perfect for cold-weather date nights and lounging at home alike. Several Amazon shoppers commented that this stretchy knit dress was perfect for maternity shoots, though it looks good on just about everyone.

Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

8. The Fan-Favorite Dress With Over 6,000 5-Star Ratings

If you’re looking for a longer dress that feels cozy without making you overheat, this button-up dress is a great choice. The 95% cotton-blend fabric will keep you cool beneath thick jackets or coats, and it also feels super soft against bare skin. The front button details are cute for an everyday casual look, while real, spacious pockets add to its functionality.

Available colors: 42

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9. This Sweater-Dress Set That Comes In Lots Of Chic, Neutral Colors

If you want to look put-together but feel like you're wearing a blanket, this two-piece sweater dress suit from Jessica London is the outfit you've been looking for. The sleeveless column dress has a relaxed fit and cowl neckline, and it comes with an open-front cardigan that can also be styled on its own. Both pieces are made from a soft cotton and acrylic knit fabric that you'll never want to take off.

Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 18-20 Plus — 30-32 Plus

10. A Velvet Shift Dress With Delicate Floral Embroidery

This velvet shift dress doubles as a tunic, which makes it great for wearing on its own, with tights, or layered over leggings or skinny jeans. It features a gorgeous floral embroidery on the lantern sleeves and around the plunging neckline, giving it an elevated, vintage feel. It's made from 80% velvet and 20% polyester, so there's just enough stretch to make it feel super comfy.

Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

11. This Cotton-Blend Hoodie Dress With Pockets

This hooded cotton dress feels like your favorite sweatshirt, but offers an instantly put-together look. It's made of 80% cotton and 20% polyester, and features two slanted front pockets, a zipper detail on one shoulder, and a drawstring hood. Wear this dress for lounging at home, or throw it on with leggings and boots to go out.

Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

12. This Classic A-Line Dress That's Made Of A Warm, Thermal Material

Made from a cozy, thermal fabric, this A-line dress is perfect for layering, but it's also a chic outfit on its own. The simple, pullover style has full-length sleeves, two side pockets, and a relaxed cut that won't cling. The mid-calf length will keep your legs warm, while the "princess" seams help elevate the silhouette. Pair it with sneakers and a jacket in the fall, then style it with knee-high boots and a flowing coat when the weather gets really cold.

Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Medium Plus — 5X

13. A Classic Cable Knit Dress That Fits Like a Glove

The viscose-blend fabric of this sweater dress will keep you warm and stylish all winter long. The classic cable knit design and crewneck cut will never go out of style, so you'll probably wind up wearing this dress season after season.

Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

14. A Timeless Wrap Dress That Works In ANY Season

This classic wrap dress is made from a stretchy polyester and elastane blend, so it's super comfortable and easy to move in. The long sleeves will keep you warm during fall and winter, but it can also be worn in spring (or even summer), thanks to its knee-length hem and breathable neckline. Designed with a classic V-neck cut and self-tie waist, it's perfect for meetings, job interviews, and cocktail parties alike.

Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

15. A Cashmere Mini Dress That Doubles As A Tunic

If you're looking for a 100% cashmere dress that won't break the bank, this dress from State Cashmere is a great pick. It features a rolled neckline and wide ribbing on the cuffs and hem, which add a little something extra to this otherwise basic dress. Made from luxe, 2-ply cashmere yarn, it looks equally great styled as a tunic over leggings, or worn with tights and boots.

Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — Large

16. This Elegant Turtleneck Dress That's Made With Cashmere

While shorter winter dresses require you to wear tights or leggings to stay warm, this turtleneck goes down to your ankles, so it'll keep your whole body snug. Made of mostly cashmere blended with viscose, nylon, and polyester, it can be worn in casual, dressy, and professional settings alike, depending on how you style it.

Available colors: 12

Available sizes: one size

17. A Flowy Linen Dress That's Comfy Enough To Wear Around The House

This long, flowy dress looks great on everyone, and is made from a double-layered cotton and linen-blend fabric. It has a full skirt, long sleeves, and a subtle scoop neck that add to the simple, classic silhouette. The double-layered fabric will keep you warm on cooler days, but this dress can also be worn in the fall and spring, making it a great closet staple.

Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

18. A Sophisticated Sweater Dress With A Cool Colorblocked Print

This Vince Camuto sweater dress has a cool colorblocked design and above-the-knee length, making it perfect for wearing as an outfit on its own or paired with tights or leggings. The crewneck style looks great as is, but it can also be layered over a turtleneck for extra warmth.