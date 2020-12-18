The 17 Best Luxury Beauty Deals To Score Now At Walmart.com
Finding the best beauty products that work for your skin type, hair texture and personal style can be challenging. After searching high and low, I’ve found it’s worth the splurge to go with luxury beauty brands — in the name of self-care, of course.
Once you’ve found what works for you, it’s equally important to know where you can find your go-to products in a pinch. My favorite, yet underrated place to shop? Walmart! Walmart.com actually has all of the same high-caliber brands you’d expect to find at boutique beauty stores — at half the price.
From premium skincare brands like Peter Thomas Roth to luxury perfumes from Marc Jacobs and Yves Saint Laurent, you can find your favorite premium beauty brands at Walmart. To help you stock up on your favorites, we’ve hand-picked some of our favorite high-end brands available on Walmart.com.
Find your favorite (and soon-to-be favorite!) luxury beauty products courtesy of Walmart right here.
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Branded team.
To Feel Like Royalty, Try This Gold-Infused Face Mask
You’ll get the royal treatment with this moisturizing anti-aging mask infused with 25 karat gold flakes. Beyond actual gold, ingredients include caffeine to energize skin and magnesium to reduce signs of stress and aging.
Get That Back-From-Vacation Glow — No Travel Required
This Vital C Trial Kit includes a complete skincare regime in one convenient package. High in antioxidants, it’s designed to rehydrate, repair and renew your skin.
Reinvent Yourself With This Fragrance From Yves Saint Laurent
Featuring notes of lavender essence, gardenia, orange blossom and musk, this reinvented floral fragrance provides a refreshing boost of confidence.
Create the Perfect Contour With This Kit From Smashbox
Known for its effortless contouring capabilities, this beauty insider favorite includes step-by-step tips so you can define and sculpt any face shape.
Get 24-Hour Skin Protection With Olay’s Duo Pack
This pack includes two of Olay’s best-sellers, providing 24-hour protection rich in Vitamin B3 + Retinoid complex.
This Clinique Classic Will Make You Feel Irresistible
Exude the essence of a bright, sunny day with Clinique Happy Eau de Parfum. Featuring grapefruit top notes and Hawaiian wedding flower base notes, you’ll capture the attention of whomever you desire.
For A Multipurpose Skin Solution, Try This Cleansing Water
Son & Park's Beauty Water multitasks to clean and prep your skin. Use it as a mild morning exfoliant, midday skin refresher, or nighttime cleanser.
For A Well-Rested Look, Try This Eye Cream
If you can’t actually get eight hours of rest, fake it til you make it with this intensive eye balm that energizes and soothes skin while reducing puffiness under your eyes.
Seeking Soft Skin? Look No Further
This set from Philosophy includes everything you need for head-to-toe softness. The amazing grace shower gel and whipped body cream spreads evenly and evaporates into skin, so you’ll smell irresistible for hours.
Treat Yourself With This Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume Gift Set
Featuring notes of red berries, jasmine, and driftwood, this classy, long-lasting fragrance is unique enough to make an impression, yet casual enough for daily use.
Rediscover Renaissance Vibes With This Eyeshadow Palette
Filled with essential eye shadow shades including neutral and berry tones, this Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eyeshadow Palette is a new-age take on Renaissance colors.
Halt Oily Skin In Its Tracks With This Face Mask Stick From Olay
This skincare staple is formulated with premium Kaolin clay and Tea Tree extract to micro-exfoliate skin, removing impurities and reducing excess oil and shine.
Sleep Better Knowing Your Skin Is In Good Hands
Did you know that your skin absorbs better at night than during the day? Take advantage of nighttime skin transmission with this special care water sleeping mask that will deeply hydrate and strengthen tired and dry skin.
Amplify Your Lashes With Too Faced Cosmetics
Make your eyes pop with Too Faced Cosmetics Better Than Sex Mascara. Its hourglass-shaped brush was designed with extra stiff bristles to add dimensions of volume and length your lashes have never seen before!
For A Gentle Exfoliator, Try SK-II Facial Treatment Essence
Not only does this formula gently exfoliate your skin, but it can also help moderate your skin’s renewal cycle — improving your skin’s texture, firmness and radiance.
Achieve Sought-After Soft Hair With Olaplex No. 4 and 5
Restore your hair’s internal strength and moisture levels — while adding shine! — with this Olaplex No. 4 and No. 5 shampoo and conditioner set.