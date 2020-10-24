Like the perfect red lipstick or a pair of great-fitting jeans, the right hoop earrings can instantly pull together an entire outfit. And while there’s certainly a case to be made for splurging on an investment-worthy pair of genuine gold or silver hoops when you’re ready, you can find some really great earrings for well under $100. Regardless of their price tags, the best hoop earrings tend to have a few things in common: they’re lightweight enough to be comfortable to wear all day long, and they’re made with high-quality, hypoallergenic materials, so you won’t have to worry about them changing color over time, irritating your skin, or turning your ears green. Nickel, in particular, is a common material used in cheaper earrings that tends to cause irritation, so it’s a good idea to stick to nickel-free earrings if you have sensitive ears.

Luckily, it’s totally possible to find hoops that meet these criteria at any price point — indeed, whether you’re shopping for classic gold hoops or diamond-studded huggies, the sheer amount of options out there can quickly feel overwhelming. To help narrow things down, stick with the 15 pairs of hoop earrings in this edit, all of which are conveniently available on Amazon for less than $100.

To see the best hoop earrings to buy this season, just keep scrolling.

1. The Tiny, Sparkling Huggies With Over 9,000 Five-Star Ratings PAVOI 14K Gold-Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings $14 Amazon See on Amazon Consider these huggies the perfect everyday earrings — combining the look of dainty gold hoops with a touch of sparkle, they basically give you the best of both worlds (both worlds being gold hoops and classic diamond studs). A wildly popular pick on Amazon with over 9,000 five-star ratings and 2,500+ five-star reviews, they're made of genuine sterling silver plated in 14-karat gold. Reviewers swear their tiny "diamonds" — which are made of cubic zirconia — sparkle just like the real thing. That said, if you prefer more minimalist jewelry, there's an equally popular version without the cubic zirconia stones. Available colors: 3

2. A Cheap Multi-Pack Of Oversized Hoops In Every Color You Need Cocadant 14-Karat Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings (Set of 3 Pairs) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Oversized hoop earrings have the ability to make any outfit feel more stylish and pulled-together — and since these 14-karat gold plated 70-millimeter hoops come in a set of three pairs (rose gold, yellow gold, and silver), you'll always have the perfect hoops to complete any look. Despite their almost shockingly affordable price, reviewers say the earrings are gorgeous, well-made, and safe for sensitive ears, giving them a stellar overall rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon. Available sizes: 5

3. These Popular, Chunky Hoops That Won't Weigh Your Ears Down PAVOI 14-Karat Gold-Plated Lightweight Chunky Hoops $14 Amazon See on Amazon These thick, chunky hoop earrings look like they'd be super heavy, but because they're completely hollow inside, they actually feel surprisingly lightweight. A number-one best-seller on Amazon with a 4.6-star rating, the timeless earrings come plated in your choice of 14-karat white, rose, or yellow gold. Plus, they have hypoallergenic stainless steel posts that won't bother sensitive ears. Available sizes: 3

4. These Dainty Huggies Encrusted With Rainbow Stones LAVLA 18-Karat Gold-Plated Rainbow Hoop Earrings $15 Amazon See on Amazon A rainbow of vibrant cubic zirconia stones makes these otherwise classic diamond huggies so much more fun. While they'll look great on their own, they definitely play well with other earrings, so if you have multiple piercings, these are a must-buy. Available styles: 9

5. The Perfect-Sized Hoops For Everyday Wear PAVOI 14K Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings $13 Amazon See on Amazon Think of PAVOI as the more affordable version of Mejuri — looking at these classic, 14-karat gold-plated hoops, it's clear that the company's reputation for creating gorgeous, high-quality jewelry without the usual markup is well-deserved. Like all PAVOI earrings, these not only have a sturdy construction and a high-quality look, but even come beautifully packaged in an expensive-looking gift box. Available sizes: 3

6. A More Textural Take On Your Standard Gold Hoops SHASHI Asha Hoop Earrings $43 Amazon See on Amazon The nubby pebbled texture sets Shashi's Asha earrings apart from your standard gold hoops, but they're still every bit as timeless and versatile. Plated in 18-karat gold with simple post closures, their 1.5-inch diameter feels appropriate for just about any setting.

7. These Tiny Chain-Link Hoops That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are Mevecco 14K Gold Plated Huggie Earrings $12 Amazon See on Amazon Gleaming gold chains are one of this year's coolest jewelry trends, and these dainty chain-link hoops are such a unique take on the look. Perfectly sized to lightly hug your earlobes, they'll pair well with casual and dressed-up ensembles alike. It's worth noting that the 14-karat gold-plated earrings come in several other styles, too, so don't rule them out if you're not into the chain links. Available styles: 11

8. These Cool Tortoiseshell Hoops That Look Great With Everything SHASHI Windy Hoop Earrings $36 Amazon See on Amazon These acrylic hoops from Shashi are a must for any minimalist jewelry lover — because tortoiseshell is such a cool neutral, it's great for when you want to incorporate a pattern into your outfits without compromising your pared-back aesthetic. Their 2-inch diameter is the perfect size, too.

9. These Double Hoop Earrings Encrusted With Tiny, Glittering Stones PAVOI 14K Gold-Plated Sterling Silver Split Hoop Earrings $13 Amazon See on Amazon A double-hoop design gives these glittering huggies the look of two pairs of earrings. They're totally gorgeous when worn on their own, and are also ideal for layering with other small hoops if you have multiple piercings. Plated in 14-karat gold with genuine sterling silver posts, they're available in two styles: with cubic zirconia, or without. Available colors: 3

10. A Pair Of Cool Bamboo Hoops For Something Totally Different Kenneth Jay Lane Enamel Bamboo Hoops $95 Amazon See on Amazon Made of enamel designed to look like bamboo, these oversized hoop earrings by Kenneth Jay Lane will instantly make any outfit feel 10 times more fun. Be sure to pack them for your next tropical vacation — they're the ultimate warm-weather accessory.

11. These Turquoise-Encrusted Huggies That You'd Never Guess Cost Less Than $15 VACRONA 18-Karat Gold0Plated Huggie Earrings $12 Amazon See on Amazon These turquoise-studded huggies look just like a pair from Mejuri, but cost a mere fraction of the price. A fan-favorite on Amazon with a stellar 4.6-star rating, they'll look great on their own, especially with other turquoise jewelry — or, if you have multiple piercings, they'll make for a cool, eclectic look when layered with other gold hoops and studs. Oh, and speaking of other gold hoops and studs, be sure to check out the other styles these huggies come in, which include rhinestone-studded charms, geometric shapes, and more. Available styles: 20

12. A Cheaper Pair Of Tortoiseshell Hoops — & They Come In Even More Colors BaubleStar Tortoiseshell Resin Hoop Earrings $10 Amazon See on Amazon Another pair of chic tortoiseshell hoops, these are even more affordable — and come in multiple colorways. You can't go wrong with the classic tortoiseshell print pictured, but there's a swirled, blue-green marble pair that's pretty cool, too. "They are lightweight and I don’t even notice I’m wearing them," one reviewer noted, adding that unlike most cheap earrings, these don't bother her sensitive ears. Available colors: 9

13. These Pretty Pearl Hoops That'll Stand Out In A Sea Of Gold Chan Luu Cream Pearl Earrings $70 Amazon See on Amazon Pearl earrings have been trending for a while now — and if the Spring 2021 runways are any indication, the trend is still picking up steam. These Swarovski pearl hoops prove the classic gemstone is just as chic and wearable as ever, since they'll look equally great with gold jewelry, more pearls, or on their own with your hair pulled back.

14. A Pair Of 14-Karat Gold Hoops That'll Last You Years Tilo Jewelry Classic 14-Karat Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings $80 Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for real gold earrings that are totally worth the money, you can't go wrong with these 14-karat gold hoops. Made in the U.S. and packaged in a giftable jewelry box, their classic, tubular design will always be chic — which is a good thing, because reviewers say these are definitely made to last. Available sizes: 12