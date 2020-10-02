A great leather jacket can last you years, or even decades — but unfortunately, not all leather jackets are created equal. The best leather jackets — whether they’re made of premium vegan leather or the real thing — are timeless-looking, durably constructed, and feel soft and unrestrictive, rather than stiff. When it comes to style, you can't go wrong with a classic black leather moto jacket, which should arguably be a requirement for every woman’s wardrobe. But in recent years, the fashion set has been experimenting with leather jackets in unexpected colors and silhouettes, making it abundantly clear that these statement-making designs can be just as chic as more traditional styles.

Regardless of which type of leather jacket you’re in the market for, this is an excellent place to begin your search. From the glossy vegan bomber to the black leather trench, every jacket featured here is exceptionally stylish and versatile — so whether you’re shopping on a tight budget or you're ready to invest in the leather jacket of your lifetime, you can be confident you’re making a smart decision with any of these picks.

To see 13 of the best leather jackets for women on the market right now, just keep reading.

1. A Classic Leather Jacket At A Great Price Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket $70 Amazon See On Amazon Levi's is known for making high-quality staples that are timeless, durable, and affordable — so it's no surprise that their vegan leather moto jacket is about as classic (and cool) as it gets. The belted design is finished with a generous smattering of utility-chic hardware, including zippered pockets and cuffs, snaps at the lapels, and grommets on the belt. It's available in a ton of stylish color options, including buttery cognac suede and a glossy black (faux) croc. Available sizes: XS-3X

Available colors: 22

2. Another Classic Leather Jacket (In Even More Sizes) ellos Women's Plus Size Faux Leather Moto Jacket $66 Amazon See On Amazon Another cool, classic moto jacket constructed of buttery vegan leather, this one has a more minimalist look, since it lacks the belt and the hardware is black, rather than silver. It's a great option if you prefer a slightly more polished look, but still love the timeless motorcycle-inspired design. "This jacket is INCREDIBLE!" one reviewer gushed. "The quality of the fabric and the hardware are top-notch. It arrived without wrinkles and the quality was immediately apparent." Available sizes: 10-34

Available colors: 2

3. A Racer-Style Jacket Made Of Genuine Leather Cole Haan Women's Leather Racer Jacket with Quilted Panels $162 Amazon See On Amazon One of the absolute best women's leather jackets around, this Cole Haan racer jacket is like the Ferrari of outerwear: sexy, sleek, and guaranteed to turn heads. Made of genuine cowhide leather, it feels soft and buttery to the touch and has a tailored, conscious fit. Other design highlights include welt pockets, quilted panels at the shoulders, and gleaming gold hardware. Choose from colors ranging from bright red to classic black to several shades of brown. Available sizes: XS-XL

Available colors: 6

4. A More Affordable Racer Jacket — & It Comes In More Colors Sebby Collection Women's Faux Leather Jacket $59 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a more affordable leather jacket in the racer style — or if you prefer a vegan alternative to real leather — consider this beauty from Sebby Collection. Just like the Cole Haan jacket, it feels buttery-soft to the touch and has a tailored fit, with quilted panels at the shoulders and subtle moto details. Unlike the Cole Haan version, however, this one costs significantly less than $100. Plus, it comes in a couple more colors, and it's even machine-washable. Available sizes: S-3X

Available colors: 8

5. A Real Leather Trench Coat That's Both Timeless & On Trend Number Seven Women's New Zealand Lambskin Trench Coat $199 Amazon See On Amazon Investing in a great leather trench coat can be nothing short of life-changing. And this one is truly great — crafted of soft New Zealand lambskin leather, its sleek, vertical seams tailor the fit and define the waist, which is further cinched by the matching leather belt. Sultry, polished, and more than a little mysterious, the timeless piece is such a show-stopper, yet it will never feel dated or over-the-top. Plus, it can be styled roughly a million different ways, so you're virtually guaranteed to get your money's worth out of it. Available sizes: S-5X

6. A Cool Leather Aviator Jacket Lined In Cozy Sherpa Levi's Women's Faux Leather Sherpa Aviator Bomber Jacket $70 Amazon See On Amazon Originally worn by military pilots during the World War — and subsequently embraced by everyone from the punk scene to Kendall Jenner, the classic leather bomber jacket will always be cool. This faux leather aviator jacket from Levi's stays true to the original, with a cozy, faux sherpa lining, a fold-over collar, and ribbing at the wrists and waist. It not only looks like an authentic vintage find, but it's also super comfy and warm. Available sizes: XS-XL

Available colors: 5

7. A Fresh White Take On The Classic Leather Jacket cupcakes and cashmere Women's Chandler Pebble Vegan Leather Moto Jacket $85 Amazon See On Amazon You'll stand out in a sea of black leather with this pretty white jacket from cupcakes and cashmere. It's made of premium-quality vegan leather with a rich pebbled texture, and the creamy bone-white color makes it look far more sophisticated than many brighter, white leather jackets. Featuring an asymmetrical placket, zippered cuffs, and snap lapels, it'll look effortlessly chic paired with everything from jeans, shorts, and leggings to florals dresses and silky skirts. Available sizes: XS-L

8. A Long Leather Coat That'll Elevate Any Outfit Jessica London Women's Plus Size Leather Swing Coat $104 Amazon See On Amazon Classic and classy, this swingy leather coat is one of those timeless staples you'll never get sick of wearing. Wear it to work with your power suit when you need a confidence-booster, throw it on over a slip dress for a sultry date night look, or leave it unbuttoned over a simple sweatsuit to channel the cool off-duty outfit Emily Ratajkowski swears by. Made of genuine leather with a slightly glossy sheen, it comes in several stylish colors in addition to classic black. Available sizes: 12-32

Available colors: 7

9. A Vegan Leather Jacket With A Removable Hooded Sweater GUESS Women's Faux Leather Zip Front Scuba Jacket $82 Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to effortlessly cool, casual style, it doesn't get much more classic than a black leather jacket layered over a hoodie. If the iconic look is one of your favorites, this jacket from GUESS is practically made for you. The vegan leather moto jacket comes complete with a hooded, zip-up sweater that's impeccably placed for the perfect layered look. That said, you don't have to commit — the sweater part is removable, so you're free to rock the classic jacket on its own whenever you'd like. Available sizes: S-XL

Available colors: 3

10. A Sporty Cropped Bomber Made Of Glossy Patent Leather Apparis Women's Colby Cropped Vegan Leather Bomber $88 Amazon See On Amazon A must-have for athleisure lovers and lazy dressers, this cropped bomber jacket from Apparis will instantly make any outfit look infinitely cooler — throw it on with jeans or some leggings, and you'll be drowning in compliments everywhere you go. When juxtaposed with the slouchy, sporty-chic design, the glossy faux patent leather feels bold and unexpected, making for the perfect statement jacket that doesn't sacrifice functionality. Available sizes: XS-L

11. A Long, (Faux) Fur-Lined Coat That's Warm Enough For Winter Jessica London Women's Plus Size Fur-Trimmed Leather Swing Coat $120 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a leather jacket for winter, this elegant midi coat may be just perfect. Made of genuine leather with a tailored silhouette, the plush faux fur trim at the cuffs and lapel add a fabulous, cozy touch to the timeless design. The classic black and brown versions are versatile and chic, but if you're interested in trying something a bit bolder, it also comes in two deep, vibrant jewel tones. Available sizes: 12-32

Available colors: 4

12. An Open-Front Jacket That You Can Wear Indoors BB Dakota Women's Peppin Faux Leather Jacket $87 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a polished, dressy leather jacket that you can wear to work, you can't go wrong with this beauty from BB Dakota. Made of supple vegan leather with an open placket and oversized lapels, the panels in the back give it a tailored, structured fit, while the slouchy front feels effortlessly cool. It functions as a cardigan/blazer, too, so you can keep this on indoors or wear it as a layering piece underneath a heavier coat. Available sizes: XS-L